There’s a point in everyone’s life where there is going to be some kind of adversity.

Some major and some minor.

Two area wrestlers faced obstacles while achieving their goals. Central City’s Tristan Burbach won the Class C, 132-pound title, while Aurora’s Britton Kemling came home with a fourth-place finish in Class B, 195 pounds.

For Burbach, fans watching him more than likely notice the goggles he wears when he wrestles.

There’s a reason he has to wear those goggles. He is blind in one eye due to a condition called X-Linked Congenital Retinoschisis, which is an early-onset hereditary retinal disease characterized by splitting of the retinal layers, particularly in the center of vision and/or in the peripheral retina.

Burbach wears the goggles to protect his eyes as the other one has low version.

He can do wrestling but can’t play football because of the risks.

“If I get hit too hard, I could go blind in the other eye,” Burbach said.

Burbach started wrestling when he was in third grade and has worn the goggles ever since. He said they have never really bothered him.

“I have worn them since I was very little,” Burbach said. “I’m just used to them, and everybody knows me because of the goggles.”

Central City coach Darin Garfield said Burbach is never one to use his condition as an excuse as he will always go 100 percent whether in a match or in practice.

“He’s full go, and he totally understands the risks involved. He’s never going to make any excuses,” Garfield said. “He’s a kid that has a gameplan to be the hardest working kid in the practice room and every room. He has a tank that’s never empty. He puts himself in the position because of his conditioning and work ethic in the practice.

Burbach has helped Central City win a team title in 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022. He finished sixth at 120 his freshman year and second at 126 his sophomore year.

“He’s been a huge part of our success the past two years,” Garfield said. “He came up short last year and got a state championship this year. He’s a kid that never stops wrestling. He’ll work hard in the offseason, and that’s a huge reason why he’s been successful.”

Burbach was successful this weekend by defeating Broken Bow’s Colton Kelley 1-0 to finish with a 48-0 record.

“This feels amazing, I worked really hard for this, especially after losing in last year’s final,” Burbach said.

Then there’s Kemling. The Aurora senior thought his athletic career was over when he tore his ACL during the football season.

Aurora coach Derek Keasling said he noticed Kemling, who was still part of the team, was messing around with teammates in practice, thinking he might want to be careful because of his knee.

“He didn’t have a brace on, and we were thinking that he needs to knock it off or he’s going to hurt himself,” Keasling said. “Then all of a sudden, it was getting a little serious for him. We asked how he felt, and he said he felt fine. So we thought we should try and give it a go.”

Keasling talked with Kemling’s parents about the possibility of making a return to wrestling.

“I told them if he’s doing what I’m seeing do in practice, he’s going to do whatever he wants,” he said. “They were OK with letting him give it a shot.”

The next day, Kemling missed practice so he could go to Lincoln to pick up a knee brace to wear.

That same week, Kemling won the Adams Central Invite. Then the following week, he finished second during the Class B, District 3 Tournament to qualify for the state tournament.

Kemling finished his career by winning his 100th career match during a quarterfinal victory. He lost in the semifinals in overtime Friday and went 1-1 in the consolation rounds on Saturday to finish fourth.

“My main goal was to come back and get my 100th win,” Kemling said. “I’m happy with it. My knee was sore, but it all worked out well for me.”

Keasling said it was remarkable to see what Kemling did in just a few weeks.

“We planned on not even having him back this year, but he had some big goals set going into his senior year,” Keasling said. “To have that taken away for a moment was disappointing. I know he was disappointed to lose that semifinal match Friday, but I said ‘if I were to come to you in October and told you that you were going to lose in the state semifinals in overtime, would you be OK with that?’ He told me ‘You’re probably right.’

“Pretty amazing what he was able to do. And when he came back and was full go, the energy in our room just changed. Great kid who was one of our leaders, and he is going to be missed.”

Kemling has a message for anyone in his and Burbach’s spots.

“Keep going toward your dreams,” Kemling said. “You just gotta keep pushing. Don’t let anything hold you back.”

Girls wrestling popularity increases

Girls wrestling continues to rise.

That was evident this year with the participation numbers going up. There were 750 participants and 97 teams took part in girls wrestling during its first year as a sanctioned sport.. This year, the numbers rose to 1,262 participants and 147 teams. Also, weight classes went from 10 to 14.

The state tournament grew too as only the top three from each weight class got to qualify last year, whereas this year, the top four qualified so there was a full 16-man bracket instead of 12 that they had last year.

Grand Island Senior High girls coach Jeff Evans said he’s been impressed with how much girls wrestling has grown within a year.

“I don’t think there’s a person out there who would say it hasn’t exceeded expectations,” he said. “And there really was not a weak weight class at all this year as there were many state medalists last year who didn’t even make it to state this year.”

During this year’s state tournament, the girls portion was with Classes B and C and used four mats on Thursday and during the consolation matches early Friday. Then they went down to two mats with one being used for the semifinals and the other for consolation matches on Friday night, as well as both mats for consolation matches Saturday morning.

Then they gave the spotlight to the girls with their own matches on four mats during the championship rounds.

And with the possibility of adding another class to the mix soon, expect girls wrestling to keep growing.

“People may fear it’s getting watered down. Believe me, it’s not,” Evans said. “It’s only going to get stronger.”

Area fares well at the state tournament

The Independent area had another successful state wrestling tournament.

Broken Bow captured the Class C state championship. The Indians had two champions in brothers Connor and Cal Wells, who won the 182 and 220-pounds championships, along with five other medalists.

Other area champions including the Wells brothers and Burbach include:

Hastings teammates Braiden Korth and Landon Weidner won titles at Class B 120 and 160 pounds.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts captured the Class C 160-pound title.

Ord’s Ryan Gabriel won the Class C 195 title for the second-straight season.

Aurora’s Jack Allen took the Class B, 285-pound title.

Add to that note, the area finished with a total of 44 state medalists.

So another state tournament has come to a close. Great job to all the wrestlers this season.

Marc Zavala covers wrestling for the Independent.