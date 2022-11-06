ZAVALA: Role players filled roles for Grand Island Central Catholic

Everyone may have noticed the stars for Grand Island Central Catholic during its run to a state championship this past weekend.

Everyone noticed Lucy Ghaifan’s 28 kills and Gracie Woods’ all-around play with 12 kills and match-high 29 digs, along with Carolyn Maser’s 28 assists in helping the Crusaders capture their 11th state title after a 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 win over Gothenburg Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

But what people might not have paid as much attention to were the GICC role players. The Crusaders had plenty of them step up when they needed to during pressure moments at the state tournament.

Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala, who picked up her 1,151st career win in her 48th year of career, said having role players is important for any team to be successful.

“You really need to have that because those players help you win,” Zavala said. “They might not be able to win games for you, but they keep you from losing. That’s the ultimate compliment to those players. They really helped us win.

“You know you have a good team when different players step up. We really had that at the end of the season and at the state tournament.”

Woods agreed with Zavala’s statement.

“They know their roles, and they play them perfectly,” she said. “It’s always nice to have them.”

Those players include seniors Avery Kelly, Hannah Gellatly and Maddie Weyers, along with underclassmen Hadlee Hasselmann, Madison Schneider and Maggie Herbek.

Take Kelly for instance. During GICC’s win against Minden in the semifinals, she had five aces and filled in for libero Tristyn Hedman for some of the third set when she left with a chipped tooth. Against Gothenburg on Saturday, Kelly had the match-winning kill.

“She has played about every position but setter for us,” Zavala said. “She had to step in at libero when Tristyn had to come out. She had some key ace serves against Minden and had key kills and key digs for us.”

Hasselman has been GICC’s third leading attacker this season, and she stepped up as well. She finished with 11 kills against Minden and six against Gothenburg. Zavala said Hasselman served her role as a hitter as well as a server during the season.

“She was probably my most improved player physically. She was a hero for us from the service line a lot for us and a hero for us offensively, especially against Minden,” Zavala said.

Schneider, who came back after missing last year because of foot surgery, and Gellatly filled their roles as defensive specialists, coming up with plenty of digs from the other team’s attacks during the season and at the state tournament.

“Maddie had our second-best stat at passing for us, and she was a good serve receiver for us, which was important,” Zavala said. “And Hannah was a great role player who picked up a lot of balls on defense. She was almost like a second libero for us.”

Herbek and Weyers were called upon and came through as well. Both had kills to stop momentum from both Minden and Gothenburg.

“I knew what I was getting with Maddie (Weyers), and has a little different swing that throws the block a little bit, but her mainstay is to help pass and keep the ball in play. She has minimal errors,” Zavala said. “And Maggie is a young player that got more confident as the season went along.”

Zavala said she even credits the players that didn’t get in during the state tournament, like Kinnley Kearns, Alex Herbek, Laura Blake and Abigail Connick.

“Those players helped in practice,” Zavala said. “They helped make their teammates better in practice. And they showed great spirit on the bench, always cheering when someone makes a good play.”

With all that being said, Zavala said she was happy the players accomplished the goal of winning a state championship because they were great teammates to each other.

“This was a very close group that had all the intangibles,” Zavala said. “It’s nice when you can put all the tangibles together. Ability means nothing if you don’t have those intangibles. That’s why this group was able to accomplish a team state championship.”

And that’s a wrap to the volleyball season.

The area had three other schools qualify to the state volleyball tournament in Northwest, Adams Central and Nebraska Christian but were all eliminated in the first round.

All-Heartland volleyball team information

Be sure to look for the All-Heartland Super Squad teams that will be released in the Nov. 27th edition.

Coaches, please be sure to check emails for All-Heartland information.

If you have not received anything or have questions, please contact me at marc.zavala@theindependent.com.

Marc Zavala writes volleyball for The Independent.