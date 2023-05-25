Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 track and field season just wrapped up at the state track meet this past Saturday.

Boy, was it a track season for the athletes in the state of Nebraska.

So many state records, along with state meet records, were set during the course of the season.

How many you ask?

There were a total of 14 state records set this season, along with 14 state meet records set at Omaha Burke last week.

A few of those athletes that set state records included Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos, who set a state record in the 300 hurdles at 42.39 at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet, along with Omaha Creighton Prep’s 400 relay team that ran a 41.26 at the state meet.

Of those records, the most came in Class B. There were six state records set, along with eight state meet records.

“The level of competition this year, especially in Class B was just incredible,” Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said. “It goes to show that the kids in the state of Nebraska love track and field.”

At the state meet, if there was a state record or a meet record broken in any of the four classes, they would put a flag with a color up on the poles that were on top of the hill. A blue one was to indicate a Class record was broken, while a red flag meant a Class state meet record was broken, and a yellow one meant the overall state record was set.

Aurora’s Carsen Staehr, who won both the Class B long jump and triple jump, said he was amazed with what he witnessed during the season.

“This year seemed like it was loaded in everything,” Staehr said. “To see all those flags up there in A and B with state and meet records was awesome to see.”

And to think, all the seniors in all sports didn’t even have a spring season their freshman year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just think what these athletes could have done if there was a season.

Aurora coach Gordon Wilson said there were athletes that were motivated by the pandemic.

“I think that made kids hungrier because of those opportunities that they missed out on,” he said.

Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb was one of those athletes that thinks about what would have happened if she had a freshman season. She finished her career with her third-straight Class C shot put title with a 43-8 1/2 toss. To go along with her titles in the shot put, two of those were for the All-Class gold medal, which went to the best mark in all four classes. She was also the Class C discus champion in 2022 and had two more medals in the event.

“I always think that, especially after how my sophomore season turned out with winning the All-Class gold medal in the shot put,” she said. “That was way better than I could have imagined.”

Staehr said he thinks about having that extra year as well for not only him but for all the seniors across the state.

“It nags at me, and I definitely think about how much more time and preparation to help me build on my skills would have helped, not only me but for everyone” Staehr said. “Who knows what we all could have done?”

Wilson said there were many athletes in the state that took that time off to still work on drills and conditioning during the COVID-19. He added that track and field is only going to get better after what the state experienced this season.

“It goes to show that there are kids out there who are willing to work hard. Track and field is a challenging sport. That speaks to the level of athleticism, and there are some fantastic athletes out there at all levels,” he said. “And that’s what is neat about track and field. It doesn’t matter what class you are in. If you can run fast, jump high, throw far or whatever, you’re going to be successful.

“And I think it’s going to be neat to see in the next few years how much it can grow.”

Area athletes fare well at state track

The area athletes across the area did not disappoint in the 2023 season.

They continued their success at the state meet last week.

There were 243 area athletes competing at the state meet and won 10 events and brought home 96 medals. That also included two team runner-up finishes as the Nebraska Christian girls were second in Class D, while the Riverside boys finished in a three-way tie for second in Class D.

To go along with Staehr won both the Class B long jump and triple jump and Stieb capturing her third-straight Class C shot put title, the other area winners included:

- Hastings’ Nolan Studley took home the Class B boys high jump (6-6).

- Hastings St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson was the winner in the Class C boys high jump (6-6).

- Nebraska Christian’s Hannah Swanson claimed the Class D girls 3,200 (12:00.73)

- Palmer freshman Marlea Donahey took the Class D girls high jump (5-2).

- Fullerton’s Roe Patton won the Class D boys pole vault (14-6).

- Riverside’s Klayton Kleffner, Drew Carraher, Jack Molt and Carson Bloom teamed together to take the Class D boys 400 relay (44.03).

- Central Valley’s foursome of Katlyn Oakley, Piper Shepard, Taya Engel and Alexis Johnson joined together to win the Class D girls 1,600 relay (4:05.36).

All-Time charts

There were five athletes who made their marks in seven events onto the Independent All-Time All-Area leaders during the season.

Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski and Central City’s Tyler Carroll are in two events on the All-Time Charts.

Urbanski is No. 1 in the 100 (12.05) and No. 3 in the 200 (25.06), while Carroll is No. 1 in the 110 hurdles (14.15) and No. 2 in the 300 hurdles (37.89).

Grand Island Senior High’s Emma Rauch-Word is now No. 3 all-time in the 100 hurdles (14.88). Staehr is No. 2 in the boys triple jump (47-11 1/2), while Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel is No. 3 in the girls 300 hurdles (45.03).

Signing off on another track season

And that is a wrap to the track season. Great job by all the athletes this season.