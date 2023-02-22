Another state wrestling tournament came to a close this past Saturday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

I have covered the event for 17 years as it is still one of my favorites.

While I tend to focus on the Grand Island athletes, as well as the surrounding area schools, I always can’t help but notice other stuff that goes on during the state wrestling tournament.

They always say there is always a story of some kind to be found at the state wrestling tournament and this tournament was certainly no different.

I always do this as a tribute to the state tournament, but this is my first one in two years as I wasn’t there in person last year.

Anyway, without further ado, here are my top moments from the state wrestling tournament:

1. Congrats to the five state champions in Millard South (A), Omaha Skutt (B), Broken Bow (C), Aquinas (D) and South Sioux City (girls).

2. Congrats to Bennington’s Kael Laurdisen, who became the state’s 36th four-time state champion and is the third Badger wrestler to win four titles.

3. Omaha North’s Tyson Terry continues to be impressive at 285 pounds. The Viking sophomore won his second state title with a 53-0 record to put his career record at 92-0 at the weight class.

4. Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann joined the 200-wins club after picking up his 200th career victory after winning his second-consecutive state title in the Class C, 138-pound title match.

5. After witnessing the girls portion of the state tournament, girls wrestling is only going to get better, especially how much participation has improved in one year. In 2022, there were 750 participants and 97 teams. This season, there were 1,262 participants and 147 schools. There were a lot of individuals that were really impressive to watch, like Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway, Wahoo’s Kylee Ricketts, Bennington’s Molly Preacher, Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter and more. Expect to see the girls to have their own tournament in their own venue soon.

6. How impressive was Millard South this week? The Patriots won the school’s 12th state title and eighth title in nine years after finishing the tournament with an all-class state-record 260.5 points. The Patriots did it with seven state champions and four other medalists.

7. Skutt is back folks. They captured the school’s 21th state title but first since 2018. And they have a young squad, so they are going to be sticking around near the top for a while.

8. Always cool to see kids overcome injuries that might have been career ending but came back to wrestle at the state tournament. Aurora’s Britton Kemling is one that comes to mind after tearing his ACL during football season. He comes back late in the season, grabs a fourth-place medal and gets his 100th career win during the tournament.

9. On that same note, I don’t know what word to use to describe Battle Creek’s Afftyn Stusse. Less than 18 months after collapsing at home because of blood clots in her lungs and thinking wrestling was over for her, she comes back and wins a girls state title with an undefeated season. Her excitement after winning is a moment that never gets old.

10. It’s awesome to see kids who overcome lifelong obstacles in their lives to find success in wrestling. Central City’s Tristan Burbach is one that comes to mind as he is blind in one of his eyes because of X-Linked Congenital Retinoschisis. That is a reason he wears prescription goggles when he wrestles. The Bison junior captured the Class C, 132 pound title with a 48-0 record.

11. Props to Hastings’ Landon Weidner for honoring former Grand Island Senior High and Northwest wrestler Blake Fruchtl, who passed away during the wrestling season. The Tiger senior wore a shirt honoring Fruchtl, who won two titles for the Islanders and one for the Vikings, during the state tournament. Weidner captured his second straight title.

12. Bishop Neumann’s Trent Moudry honored his dad C.B., who passed away a few months ago, as well. He wore his dad’s jacket honoring Ord’s back-to-back conference titles when C.B competed for the Chants in the early 1980s during the tournament. Moudry fell to an Ord wrestler in Ryan Gabriel 10-8 in the 195-pound final.

13. Always cool to see schools who haven’t had an individual title winner in a while get one. Grand Island Central Catholic (Ben Alberts) and Columbus Lakeview (Landon Ternus) both had their first state champion since 1995, and Shelton had its first state champion since 1992 in Sebastian Sauceda.

14. Speaking of GICC, the best reaction by a coach goes to Crusader coach Zach Schroder, who probably could have won some dance contests with those moves he did while celebrating Alberts’ state title.

15. There were lots of impressive freshmen that are going to have outstanding high school careers. Wilber-Clatonia’s Zaiyahn Ornelas, Skutt’s Tyler Harrill and Millard South’s Kiernan Meink are a few that come to mind.

16. A few team points were taken away because of individual’s celebrating after winning a state championship, mostly on the backflips, which were impressive by the way. As long as the kid doesn’t downgrade his opponent while celebrating, I’m OK with it, only if the individual doesn’t overdo it.

17. But on that same note, a lot of the athletes didn’t do any celebrations. Weidner, along with teammate Braiden Kort, just got up, walked over to the center of the mat and got their hand raised like it was a normal match after winning their championship matches.

18. The lateral drops by Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman and GICC’s Alberts to their coaches were impressive.

19. O’Neill’s John Alden should hold his head high after that intense battle with Laurdisen.

20. Have to give props to all the wrestlers who came back after losing matches on Thursday and fight back in the consolation rounds to get medals, especially those who lost in the first round and had to win three on Friday. Grand Island’s Hudson Oliver was one that came back to win five straight matches to get a third-place medal. That is not easy to do.

21. Lots of lessons about not giving up when down big in a match. Central City’s Bryce Kunz provided one of those when he was down 11-4 very late in his quarterfinal match but put his opponent on his back in the final moments and got the pin. He almost did it again in his semifinal match as he put Alberts on his back to tie it but lost in overtime.

22. After winning a state title on the Aurora mat, Huskie senior Jack Allen grabbed a pen and signed his autograph on the mat.

23. Raymond Central’s Sophia Schultz is one individual who knows what it’s like to compete in both the boys and girls state wrestling tournaments. Raymond Central didn’t have a girls program last year, but she qualified for the boys tournament. This season, the Mustangs got a girls program going and she finished as a state runner-up in the girls 115-pound weight class.

24. So many cool hairstyles at the state tournament. Best one in my mind has to go to Ravenna’s Thomas Psota, who was close to resembling a member of Whitesnake.

25. Always cool to see former wrestlers give back to the sport. I saw so many former wrestlers that are now either officials, state tournament workers, coaches or even members of the media.

I know there are plenty of others out there that I’m missing but there were the ones that stuck out. Congrats to all who competed down at the state wrestling tournament last week.

Now that’s the end of the 2022-23 wrestling season. Let’s do this again next year, shall we?