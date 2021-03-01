Zavala's top 25 moments from the 2021 state wrestling tournament

6. The four-day format was stange with A and D going first on Wednesday and Thursday, while B and C were on Friday and Saturday. But I felt it was a success especially with how they kept some traditions like the “Parade of Champions.”

7. I have to give props to any wrestler who came back to get third after losing in a semifinal match. During a normal state tournament, the wrestlers would wrestle the final consolation rounds the next day. But this year, the wrestlers had to come back right away in the consolation rounds within an hour or so after they lost in the semifinals. That can be said for wrestlers who lost in the quarterfinals and had to wrestle right away after a loss.

8. It was really good to see Dean Boyer down at the state tournament. The Plainview coach is battling leukemia but was out of isolation for the first time in over two months to watch the Pirates win their third consecutive state championship.

9. As expected, Millard South was impressive in capturing their third straight championship and sixth title in seven years. The Patriots finished with four state champions and five other medalists.