Zavala's top 25 moments from the 2021 state wrestling tournament

As I have mentioned every single year, there is always a story to be told during the state wrestling tournament.
And the state tournament is no different. Especially this one.
After talks in the offseason about whether to have the season or not because of COVID-19, another season ended at the state tournament.
Thank goodness it did because there were a lot of exciting moments that happened during the four days.
Like I’ve said in years past, I always tend to focus on the Independent area athletes, but I can’t always help but notice other things that go on during the tournament.
So here I go again, my annual Top 25 moments of the state wrestling tournament.
1. Congrats to Millard South (A), Gering (B), Central City (C) and Plainview for winning the team titles.
2. Congrats to Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia, who became Nebraska’s 34th wrestler to win four titles.
3. Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice is one win away from joining that elusive four-timers club.
4. Congrats to Palmer’s Ruger Reimers, who won his second state title with a Class D state record 207th career victory.
5. Two wrestlers joined the 200-win club in Central City’s Dyson Kunz and Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda.
6. The four-day format was stange with A and D going first on Wednesday and Thursday, while B and C were on Friday and Saturday. But I felt it was a success especially with how they kept some traditions like the “Parade of Champions.”
7. I have to give props to any wrestler who came back to get third after losing in a semifinal match. During a normal state tournament, the wrestlers would wrestle the final consolation rounds the next day. But this year, the wrestlers had to come back right away in the consolation rounds within an hour or so after they lost in the semifinals. That can be said for wrestlers who lost in the quarterfinals and had to wrestle right away after a loss.
8. It was really good to see Dean Boyer down at the state tournament. The Plainview coach is battling leukemia but was out of isolation for the first time in over two months to watch the Pirates win their third consecutive state championship.
9. As expected, Millard South was impressive in capturing their third straight championship and sixth title in seven years. The Patriots finished with four state champions and five other medalists.
10. You can probably say that Merrick County is likely the wrestling county of Nebraska, at least this year anyway. Central City captured the Class C state title with three champions and three other medalists, Palmer tied for second in Class D with two state champions and a third and Nebraska Christian, located just outside of Central City, had a state champion in Carl Mundt, who won the Class C 220-pound title. There were two sets of brothers who won titles on the teams in Central City’s Dyson and Cole Kunz and Palmer’s Ruger and Gunner Reimers.
11. Speaking of Central City, the Bison might not have won the state title without the performance of Gunner Bailey. He lost his first match of districts, then came back to take third. He followed that with two upset victories on Friday, including the top-ranked wrestler at 285 pounds. He ended up taking fifth in the weight class.
12. St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker not only finished fourth in his district but was the fifth seed in that tournament. After the district tournament, the sophomore came to state and won four matches and the Class C, 120-pound title with 13 losses.
13. Gering captured the Class B state championship without having a single state champion. It was their first state title since winning Class A in 1997.
14. Speaking of Gering, have to give Paul Ruff some props as well. Despite what happened to him in the 126-pound final, he is still an inspiration in competing as a deaf wrestler.
15. Cool moment when David City’s Dylan Vodicka dropped to one knee, made a sign of the cross and pointed to the sky. He was pointing to his dad, Jim, who passed away before the season started. Dylan’s first meet happened at the Columbus Lakeview Invite, the same day of his father’s funeral. He finished the season at 54-0.
16. Omaha Skutt did not finish in the top two for the first time since winning their first team state title in 1998, but did keep its streak of 25 consecutive years of having an individual state champion alive after Zachary Ourada captured the Class B, 120-pound title.
17. Always do enjoy seeing the coaches wear their school’s colors in some way during the tournament. Central City had the green pants worn during the semifinals, Aurora wore the bright red ones as well and St. Paul had the bright blue pants and many others.
18. A lot of impressive looking mullets by the wrestlers at the state tournament.
19. I got to hand it to Valentine’s Chris Williams. After getting beat in last year’s final, he really proved he wasn’t going to be denied his third title in dominating a very tough weight class at Class C, 126 pounds.
20. Drake Belville was Doniphan-Trumbull’s first-ever state finalist. He lost to Brady’s Jeremy Larson in the Class D, 132 pounds. There were a few other schools that had first-time finalists as well.
21. I thought it was a little strange not seeing any towel tappers at all during the meet. The other official would let the other know how much time was left in the period, while the other official would wait for their electonic tapper that was used on their wrist to go off. I also thought the officials did a great job of working together in discussing some very close calls.
22. If I was a gymnastic official, I would give many of the wrestlers perfect 10s on their flips, backflips and/or other routines they performed after winning state championships.
23. I’m not sure if a lot of people noticed this, but Norfolk freshman Jesse Lewis won his state championship while wrestling on a Norfolk wrestling mat.
24. This is always a must to mention every year, but seeing the coaches get excited for their wrestlers accomplishments as well as athletes jumping their coaches arms, picking them up or doing a wrestling move on them after a big win at the state tournament is always a sight that never gets old.
25. Glad to see there were fans out supporting the wrestlers during the tournament, especially during the finals on both days.
I’m sure there are plenty others that I missed.
I really have to tip my hat to Ron Higdon for a fantastic state tournament, as well as the athletes and coaches on doing their part to make sure the season ended with a state tournament.
Great job to all the athletes in making this another fun state tournament to cover.