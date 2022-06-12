Zielinski’s superb Sunday round helps bring home the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

After shooting a 71 yesterday in the opening round of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic, Charlie Zielinski felt like he missed some opportunities.

Starting the day two strokes behind the leader, the Omaha native made the most out of his second time playing the course at Riverside Golf Club.

The putts started falling Sunday afternoon and without a bogey on any holes, Zielinski shot a 64 for a 135 total score and claimed this year’s title. His 64 round ties the tournament record.

“I only missed four greens today,” Zielinksi said. “Each of them, I got up and down pretty well. Had one on 17 that went a little long downhill, so it was close. Nice to get that up and down coming down the stretch. I don’t get many bogey free rounds, so the ones I do get are sure fun.”

Zielinksi, a Creighton junior, won the tournament by one stroke over Luke Gutschewski, who plays on Iowa State’s men’s golf team.

Gutschewski had a chance to force a playoff on 18 on a 10-foot eagle putt, but came up one foot short.

“Last putt didn’t go in but that’s kind of how it goes,” he said. “You can’t just make eagles on command. I’m pretty happy with how I played but Charlie just played better.”

Gutschewski shot a 69 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday. He said it was his first time playing in the tournament and that a big draw was because Riverside is holding the Nebraska match play starting on June 20.

Zielinski didn’t birdie on hole one on Sunday but was able to grab momentum from the get-go by draining a difficult putt.

“My approach shot plugged in the front bunker and just came out really hot up to the top of the green,” Zielinski said. “Where that pin was today, there was no chance to leave it close coming down the hill so I had to make a long 20-footer to start the day with a par.

“Disappointed to not birdie it because it’s such a short par 5 but just seeing a putt drop on the first hole definitely propelled me later in the round.”

Zielinski said he definitely plans on playing in the tournament next year and that he enjoyed seeing the course for the first time. He also said a big draw was coming down to play where Nebraska’s match play contest will occur.

The match play is the next tournament up for Zielinski. Other than that, he said his summer schedule is pretty open.

“I’m going to compete in most of the Nebraska tournaments,” Zielinski said. “I’m going to do the U.S. amateur qualifier in July, and I’m going to go over to Colorado and play the Trans-Miss tournament over in Denver. …Might play another weekend tournament or two.”

Luke Kluver was third with a 138, while Christopher Atkinson and Jay Moore tied for fourth with a 142.

Other flight winners:

% Cadillac First Flight: Christian Steele 149

% Chevrolet Second Flight: Aaron Swartzendruber 151

% Chrysler Third Flight: Klint Andreas 155

% Dodge Fourth Flight: David Gaden 162

% GMC Fifth Flight: Glenn Obermeier 171

% Hyundai Sixth Flight: Nainan Patel; Scott Sawyers 169

% Jeep Seventh Flight: Navdeep Sood 177

% H&H Trailers Eighth Flight: Kevin Willey 192

% Ram Senior Flight (Gross): Rick Dusek 148

% Ram Senior Flight (Net): Jim Nolan 144

