 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Zielinski’s superb Sunday round helps bring home the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

  • Updated
  • 0

After shooting a 71 yesterday in the opening round of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic, Charlie Zielinski felt like he missed some opportunities.

Starting the day two strokes behind the leader, the Omaha native made the most out of his second time playing the course at Riverside Golf Club.

The putts started falling Sunday afternoon and without a bogey on any holes, Zielinski shot a 64 for a 135 total score and claimed this year’s title. His 64 round ties the tournament record.

“I only missed four greens today,” Zielinksi said. “Each of them, I got up and down pretty well. Had one on 17 that went a little long downhill, so it was close. Nice to get that up and down coming down the stretch. I don’t get many bogey free rounds, so the ones I do get are sure fun.”

Zielinksi, a Creighton junior, won the tournament by one stroke over Luke Gutschewski, who plays on Iowa State’s men’s golf team.

Gutschewski had a chance to force a playoff on 18 on a 10-foot eagle putt, but came up one foot short.

People are also reading…

“Last putt didn’t go in but that’s kind of how it goes,” he said. “You can’t just make eagles on command. I’m pretty happy with how I played but Charlie just played better.”

Gutschewski shot a 69 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday. He said it was his first time playing in the tournament and that a big draw was because Riverside is holding the Nebraska match play starting on June 20.

Zielinski didn’t birdie on hole one on Sunday but was able to grab momentum from the get-go by draining a difficult putt.

“My approach shot plugged in the front bunker and just came out really hot up to the top of the green,” Zielinski said. “Where that pin was today, there was no chance to leave it close coming down the hill so I had to make a long 20-footer to start the day with a par.

“Disappointed to not birdie it because it’s such a short par 5 but just seeing a putt drop on the first hole definitely propelled me later in the round.”

Zielinski said he definitely plans on playing in the tournament next year and that he enjoyed seeing the course for the first time. He also said a big draw was coming down to play where Nebraska’s match play contest will occur.

The match play is the next tournament up for Zielinski. Other than that, he said his summer schedule is pretty open.

“I’m going to compete in most of the Nebraska tournaments,” Zielinski said. “I’m going to do the U.S. amateur qualifier in July, and I’m going to go over to Colorado and play the Trans-Miss tournament over in Denver. …Might play another weekend tournament or two.”

Luke Kluver was third with a 138, while Christopher Atkinson and Jay Moore tied for fourth with a 142.

Other flight winners:

% Cadillac First Flight: Christian Steele 149

% Chevrolet Second Flight: Aaron Swartzendruber 151

% Chrysler Third Flight: Klint Andreas 155

% Dodge Fourth Flight: David Gaden 162

% GMC Fifth Flight: Glenn Obermeier 171

% Hyundai Sixth Flight: Nainan Patel; Scott Sawyers 169

% Jeep Seventh Flight: Navdeep Sood 177

% H&H Trailers Eighth Flight: Kevin Willey 192

% Ram Senior Flight (Gross): Rick Dusek 148

% Ram Senior Flight (Net): Jim Nolan 144

Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

Championship Flight

Charlie Zielinski 71-64—135

Luke Gutschewski 69-67 —136

Luke Kluver 69-69—138

Christopher Atkinson 73-69—142

Jay Moore 71-71—142

Tyler Dowling 75-69—144

Williams Moser 74-70—144

Calvin Freeman 69-75—144

Reed Malleck 69-75—144

Glenn Bills 76-69—145

Vance Janssen 76-70—146

John Spellerberg 76-70—146

Trevor Gutchewski 72-74—146

Caleb Badura 72-74—146

Alex Zillig1 76-71—147

Kaden Shada 76-71—147

Matt Quandt 76-71—147

Joey Holling 74-73—147

Brad Rowe 72-75—147

Rex Soulliere 71-76—147

Jake Boor 76-72—148

Dan Huston 72-76—148

Kevin Bryson 78-71—149

Cade McCallum 78-72—150

Chad geiger 77-73—150

Ryan Nietfeldt 73-77—150

Wes Bernt 74-76—150

Jordan Arensdord 76-75—151

Brock Kuhlman 74-77—151

Brock Kuhlman 74-77—151

David Easley 72-79—151

Roger Sack 73-79—152

Scott Tridle 72-80—152

Prestin Vilai 71-81—152

Jake Kluver 78-75—153

Bowdie Fox 76-77—153

Henry Kosmicki 77-76—153

Zac Clark 77-76—153

Brian McMahon 75-78—153

Brett Hoffman 80-74—154

Miles Russell 77-77—154

Thomas Bryson 83-72—155

Travis Linnemeyer 80-75—155

Dylan Heng 78-77—155

Jayson Brueggeman 79-77—156

Ryan Knispel 77-79—156

Zach Hoffman 78-78—156

William Goering 76-80—156

Ben Hanssen 77-81—156

Nick Methe 82-78—160

Andy Bradshaw 78-82—160

Gavin Fox 78-82—162

Myron Parsley 79-83—162

Richard Orth 80-83—163

Nick Friedrichsen 86-78—164

Richard Orth III 78-86—164

Ethan Smith 83-84—167

Jake Matzner 80—WD—WD

Jacob Hellman 81-WD

David Clouse 85-WD—WD

Marcus Holling WD-WD

Geran Sander WD-WD

Cadillac First Flight

Christian Steele 77-72—149

Ryan Smith 77-75—152

Mike Ekiss 78-80—158

Joel Friedrichsen 80-80—160

Fred Phelan 80-80—160

Jimmy Rash 81-79—160

Jack Song 83-79—162

Craig Badura 83-80—163

Matt Albers 86-78—`164

Dave Vincent 87-78—165

Stacy McFerguson 88-80-168

Brian Mayo 84-85—169

Chevrolet Second Flight

Aaron Swartendruber 78-73—151

Colin Beal 81-77—158

Ryan Grubbs 83-75—158

Kurt McCallum 82-78—160

Luke McCann 87-76—163

Kurt Bills 78-86—164

Sam Friedrichsen 81-83—164

Spencer Knispel 86-80—166

Randy Markus 87-81—168

Luke Baldridge 88-81—169

Max Clark 85-88—173

Tom Kreikemeier 91-91—182

Chrysler Third Flight

Klint Andreas 77-78—155

Jeff Smith 80-78—158

Chad Hudnall 80-82—162

Tyler Nietfeldt 87-76—163

John Allen 82-84—166

Mark Orr 86-85—171

Mike Schneider 84-88—172

Jamie Kuebler 87-88—175

Mark Nittler 91-85—176

Nate LaBrie 93-101—194

Rob Wintermote 98-96—194

Dodge Fourth Flight

David Gaden 85-77—162

Zach Mader 80-83—163

Andy Detlefsen 84-80—164

Chad Gallagher 83-84—167

Kelly Schwieger 89-79—168

Dusty Fread 85-84—169

Peng Vilai 87-84—171

Tim Johnson 90-81—171

Brad Poland 87-85—172

Nate Pehrson 89-86—175

Brett Cassidy 87-89—176

Matt Hohnstein WD-WD—WD

GMC Fifth Flight

Glenn Obermeier 85-86—171

Jerry Watson 82-91—173

Kurt Johnson 86-89—175

Keith Desel 90-87—177

John Jacks 91-87—178

Scott Langan 92-86—178

Patrick Sheridan 90-89—179

Glen Schuetze 89-90—179

Matt Gudgel 82-98—180

Brian Willey 86-95—181

Mike halverson 100-96—196

Josh Harders 99-98—197

Hyndai Sixth Flight

Nainan Patel 80-89—169

Scott Sawyers 87-82—169

Stacey Hanley 86-86—172

Chris Woods 88-87—175

Jay Hehnke 88-88—176

Josh Conner 90-91—181

Patrick O’Brien 97-88—185

Troy Fry 93-96—189

Shane Martinez 95-97—192

Joe Lonowski 96-98—194

Darwin Barnes 98-100—198

Paul Bowman 101-105—206

Jeep Seventh Flight

Navi Sood 87-90—177

Brandon Smith 89-89—178

Luke Humphreys 95-89—184

Dan Boroff 93-94—187

Phil Francone 93-94—187

Kim Fandry 100-97—197

Nick Martin 106-91—197

Scott Meyer 95-106—201

Shaun Willey 110-96—206

Andy Kaslon 105-102—207

Brian Winfield 97-WD—WD

Bryan Fiala 107-WD—WD

Eighth Flight

Kevin Willey 89-103—192

David Sander 96-97—193

James Williams 99-102—201

Fred Rauch 105-99—204

Bobby Mitchell 100-105—205

Tim Willey 106-101—207

Bill Kennedy 106-104—210

Ron Kennedy 109-107—216

Billy Higgins 105-WD—WD

David Boroff WD-WD—WD

Ram Senior Flight

Rick Dusek 76-72—148

Bill Lawson 74-77—151

Randy Bienhoff 81-74—155

Mark Nelsen 78-80—158

Scott MaLine 80-80—160

Steve Hulme 76-85—161

Kevin Bartlett 81-80—161

Mike Bryson 82-84—164

Terry Chalupa 85-83—168

Jeff Baldridge 81-89—170

Dan Coffey 89-81—170

Dan Dehn 85-85—170

Randy Spiehs 86-86—172

Russ Ropte 89-85—174

Bill O’Donnell 91-84—175

Merv Nelson 88-90—178

Jim Nolan 88-90—178

Dave Hempl 90-91—181

Bruce Bashan 95-87—182

Darrell Schmidt 90-94—184

Mickey Hastings 102-87—189

Mike Butler 94-98—192

Mark Merrill 98-99—197

Dick Barnes 97-101—198

Tom McCoy 103-108—211

Mike Shea 109-112—221

Jim Hruby 111-117—228

Walt Dieken 101-WD—WD

Allen Boltz 86-WD—WD

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts