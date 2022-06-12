Zielinski’s superb Sunday round helps bring home the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

After shooting a 71 yesterday in the opening round of the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic, Charlie Zielinski felt like he missed some opportunities.
Starting the day two strokes behind the leader, the Omaha native made the most out of his second time playing the course at Riverside Golf Club.
The putts started falling Sunday afternoon and without a bogey on any holes, Zielinski shot a 64 for a 135 total score and claimed this year’s title. His 64 round ties the tournament record.
“I only missed four greens today,” Zielinksi said. “Each of them, I got up and down pretty well. Had one on 17 that went a little long downhill, so it was close. Nice to get that up and down coming down the stretch. I don’t get many bogey free rounds, so the ones I do get are sure fun.”
Zielinksi, a Creighton junior, won the tournament by one stroke over Luke Gutschewski, who plays on Iowa State’s men’s golf team.
Gutschewski had a chance to force a playoff on 18 on a 10-foot eagle putt, but came up one foot short.
“Last putt didn’t go in but that’s kind of how it goes,” he said. “You can’t just make eagles on command. I’m pretty happy with how I played but Charlie just played better.”
Gutschewski shot a 69 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday. He said it was his first time playing in the tournament and that a big draw was because Riverside is holding the Nebraska match play starting on June 20.
Zielinski didn’t birdie on hole one on Sunday but was able to grab momentum from the get-go by draining a difficult putt.
“My approach shot plugged in the front bunker and just came out really hot up to the top of the green,” Zielinski said. “Where that pin was today, there was no chance to leave it close coming down the hill so I had to make a long 20-footer to start the day with a par.
“Disappointed to not birdie it because it’s such a short par 5 but just seeing a putt drop on the first hole definitely propelled me later in the round.”
Zielinski said he definitely plans on playing in the tournament next year and that he enjoyed seeing the course for the first time. He also said a big draw was coming down to play where Nebraska’s match play contest will occur.
The match play is the next tournament up for Zielinski. Other than that, he said his summer schedule is pretty open.
“I’m going to compete in most of the Nebraska tournaments,” Zielinski said. “I’m going to do the U.S. amateur qualifier in July, and I’m going to go over to Colorado and play the Trans-Miss tournament over in Denver. …Might play another weekend tournament or two.”
Luke Kluver was third with a 138, while Christopher Atkinson and Jay Moore tied for fourth with a 142.
% Cadillac First Flight: Christian Steele 149
% Chevrolet Second Flight: Aaron Swartzendruber 151
% Chrysler Third Flight: Klint Andreas 155
% Dodge Fourth Flight: David Gaden 162
% GMC Fifth Flight: Glenn Obermeier 171
% Hyundai Sixth Flight: Nainan Patel; Scott Sawyers 169
% Jeep Seventh Flight: Navdeep Sood 177
% H&H Trailers Eighth Flight: Kevin Willey 192
% Ram Senior Flight (Gross): Rick Dusek 148
% Ram Senior Flight (Net): Jim Nolan 144
Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic
Championship Flight
Charlie Zielinski 71-64—135
Luke Gutschewski 69-67 —136
Luke Kluver 69-69—138
Christopher Atkinson 73-69—142
Jay Moore 71-71—142
Tyler Dowling 75-69—144
Williams Moser 74-70—144
Calvin Freeman 69-75—144
Reed Malleck 69-75—144
Glenn Bills 76-69—145
Vance Janssen 76-70—146
John Spellerberg 76-70—146
Trevor Gutchewski 72-74—146
Caleb Badura 72-74—146
Alex Zillig1 76-71—147
Kaden Shada 76-71—147
Matt Quandt 76-71—147
Joey Holling 74-73—147
Brad Rowe 72-75—147
Rex Soulliere 71-76—147
Jake Boor 76-72—148
Dan Huston 72-76—148
Kevin Bryson 78-71—149
Cade McCallum 78-72—150
Chad geiger 77-73—150
Ryan Nietfeldt 73-77—150
Wes Bernt 74-76—150
Jordan Arensdord 76-75—151
Brock Kuhlman 74-77—151
Brock Kuhlman 74-77—151
David Easley 72-79—151
Roger Sack 73-79—152
Scott Tridle 72-80—152
Prestin Vilai 71-81—152
Jake Kluver 78-75—153
Bowdie Fox 76-77—153
Henry Kosmicki 77-76—153
Zac Clark 77-76—153
Brian McMahon 75-78—153
Brett Hoffman 80-74—154
Miles Russell 77-77—154
Thomas Bryson 83-72—155
Travis Linnemeyer 80-75—155
Dylan Heng 78-77—155
Jayson Brueggeman 79-77—156
Ryan Knispel 77-79—156
Zach Hoffman 78-78—156
William Goering 76-80—156
Ben Hanssen 77-81—156
Nick Methe 82-78—160
Andy Bradshaw 78-82—160
Gavin Fox 78-82—162
Myron Parsley 79-83—162
Richard Orth 80-83—163
Nick Friedrichsen 86-78—164
Richard Orth III 78-86—164
Ethan Smith 83-84—167
Jake Matzner 80—WD—WD
Jacob Hellman 81-WD
David Clouse 85-WD—WD
Marcus Holling WD-WD
Geran Sander WD-WD
Cadillac First Flight
Christian Steele 77-72—149
Ryan Smith 77-75—152
Mike Ekiss 78-80—158
Joel Friedrichsen 80-80—160
Fred Phelan 80-80—160
Jimmy Rash 81-79—160
Jack Song 83-79—162
Craig Badura 83-80—163
Matt Albers 86-78—`164
Dave Vincent 87-78—165
Stacy McFerguson 88-80-168
Brian Mayo 84-85—169
Chevrolet Second Flight
Aaron Swartendruber 78-73—151
Colin Beal 81-77—158
Ryan Grubbs 83-75—158
Kurt McCallum 82-78—160
Luke McCann 87-76—163
Kurt Bills 78-86—164
Sam Friedrichsen 81-83—164
Spencer Knispel 86-80—166
Randy Markus 87-81—168
Luke Baldridge 88-81—169
Max Clark 85-88—173
Tom Kreikemeier 91-91—182
Chrysler Third Flight
Klint Andreas 77-78—155
Jeff Smith 80-78—158
Chad Hudnall 80-82—162
Tyler Nietfeldt 87-76—163
John Allen 82-84—166
Mark Orr 86-85—171
Mike Schneider 84-88—172
Jamie Kuebler 87-88—175
Mark Nittler 91-85—176
Nate LaBrie 93-101—194
Rob Wintermote 98-96—194
Dodge Fourth Flight
David Gaden 85-77—162
Zach Mader 80-83—163
Andy Detlefsen 84-80—164
Chad Gallagher 83-84—167
Kelly Schwieger 89-79—168
Dusty Fread 85-84—169
Peng Vilai 87-84—171
Tim Johnson 90-81—171
Brad Poland 87-85—172
Nate Pehrson 89-86—175
Brett Cassidy 87-89—176
Matt Hohnstein WD-WD—WD
GMC Fifth Flight
Glenn Obermeier 85-86—171
Jerry Watson 82-91—173
Kurt Johnson 86-89—175
Keith Desel 90-87—177
John Jacks 91-87—178
Scott Langan 92-86—178
Patrick Sheridan 90-89—179
Glen Schuetze 89-90—179
Matt Gudgel 82-98—180
Brian Willey 86-95—181
Mike halverson 100-96—196
Josh Harders 99-98—197
Hyndai Sixth Flight
Nainan Patel 80-89—169
Scott Sawyers 87-82—169
Stacey Hanley 86-86—172
Chris Woods 88-87—175
Jay Hehnke 88-88—176
Josh Conner 90-91—181
Patrick O’Brien 97-88—185
Troy Fry 93-96—189
Shane Martinez 95-97—192
Joe Lonowski 96-98—194
Darwin Barnes 98-100—198
Paul Bowman 101-105—206
Jeep Seventh Flight
Navi Sood 87-90—177
Brandon Smith 89-89—178
Luke Humphreys 95-89—184
Dan Boroff 93-94—187
Phil Francone 93-94—187
Kim Fandry 100-97—197
Nick Martin 106-91—197
Scott Meyer 95-106—201
Shaun Willey 110-96—206
Andy Kaslon 105-102—207
Brian Winfield 97-WD—WD
Bryan Fiala 107-WD—WD
Eighth Flight
Kevin Willey 89-103—192
David Sander 96-97—193
James Williams 99-102—201
Fred Rauch 105-99—204
Bobby Mitchell 100-105—205
Tim Willey 106-101—207
Bill Kennedy 106-104—210
Ron Kennedy 109-107—216
Billy Higgins 105-WD—WD
David Boroff WD-WD—WD
Ram Senior Flight
Rick Dusek 76-72—148
Bill Lawson 74-77—151
Randy Bienhoff 81-74—155
Mark Nelsen 78-80—158
Scott MaLine 80-80—160
Steve Hulme 76-85—161
Kevin Bartlett 81-80—161
Mike Bryson 82-84—164
Terry Chalupa 85-83—168
Jeff Baldridge 81-89—170
Dan Coffey 89-81—170
Dan Dehn 85-85—170
Randy Spiehs 86-86—172
Russ Ropte 89-85—174
Bill O’Donnell 91-84—175
Merv Nelson 88-90—178
Jim Nolan 88-90—178
Dave Hempl 90-91—181
Bruce Bashan 95-87—182
Darrell Schmidt 90-94—184
Mickey Hastings 102-87—189
Mike Butler 94-98—192
Mark Merrill 98-99—197
Dick Barnes 97-101—198
Tom McCoy 103-108—211
Mike Shea 109-112—221
Jim Hruby 111-117—228
Walt Dieken 101-WD—WD
Allen Boltz 86-WD—WD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!