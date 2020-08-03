Located adjacent to the town of Long Pine in north-central Nebraska, Long Pine State Recreation Area is a popular destination for campers and trout anglers.
Long Pine Creek, which runs the full length of the park along its eastern border, lays claim to some of the state’s best fishing for brown and rainbow trout. The creek contains both wild and stocked fish, since some natural reproduction does occur. Rainbow trout are also stocked seasonally.
Primitive camping is allowed on a first come, first served basis, and there’s a mile-long hiking trail. An archery range is located on the northern portion of the area.
Anglers will also want to check out the Long Pine Wildlife Management Area, which is located just northeast of the SRA, and nearby Pine Glen WMA, located about ten miles to the north. Long Pine Creek flows through both those areas, as well.
Hunting is available on both the WMAs, mostly for deer, turkeys, and small game. A portion of Bone Creek also flows through Pine Glen.
The flooding that tore through Bone Creek at Keller Park SRA last fall also affected Long Pine Creek, but to a lesser degree. While there was some sand scattered above the banks throughout Long Pine SRA when we visited this spring, the creek channel thankfully remained unchanged.
Long Pine is popular with day visitors, and numerous picnic tables, shelters, and grills are located throughout the park. For those who don’t want to camp, accommodations are also available in the town of Long Pine.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over twenty years since I spent a few days in one of those cabins, fishing the creek on both public and private land owned by the place where I was staying. I was just learning to fly fish, and although I didn’t catch any trout on that trip, it was a relaxing get away.
The memory of one giant fish, probably a brown trout, leaping towards my dry fly highlighted the trip. I also made the remote trek down to Long Pine Creek at Pine Glen. I’ve tried fishing the creek several times since then, but other nearby attractions, like Keller, often compete for my attention when I’m in that neck of the woods.
That doesn’t mean I won’t be back. For those looking for a place to lose themselves for a day or two, Long Pine really can’t be beat. The tall pines dotting the hillsides along the creek are incredible. Even if you don’t catch any fish, the scenery alone is worth the visit.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoors column for The Independent.
Platte River Charity Shoot taking place Aug. 15
The Platte River Charity Shoot is scheduled to be held Aug. 15 at Heartland Public Shooting Park west of Grand Island.
The annual event benefits Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska. Funds raised at the shoot are used to help those affected by developmental and intellectual disabilities, mental illness, substance abuse, and poverty.
The fee for adult individuals is $70, adult/youth teams $80, and three-person teams $250. Ammo will be provided by Hornady Manufacturing.
For more details about registration, visit www.platterivercharityshoot.com. You can also contact Lindsey Miles at 308-384-7896 ext. 117 or lmiles@goodwillne.org for information about the shoot, including corporate sponsorship.
Take ‘Em Fishing still going on
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is again encouraging anglers to introduce, or reintroduce, someone to fishing through the Take ‘Em Fishing program.
Participants must take a youth or a new or lapsed angler, someone who hasn’t purchased a Nebraska fishing license for two or more years, and then simply submit a photo of themselves fishing with that person, along with a brief description of the outing, to be entered in a drawing for several great prizes, including a Tracker bass boat, kayak, grill, or Scheels gift cards.
The promotion began on April 15 and runs through Oct. 31, so there’s still plenty of time to Take ‘Em Fishing. For more details or to take the pledge and enter, visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.