McCallum honored during Grand Island Senior High's sweep at triangular

In most situations, Sage McCallum prefers not to be the center of attention.
But on Tuesday night, it was inevitable. It was senior night and McCallum was the lone senior for the first-year Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling program.
McCallum was recognized at the center of the mat alongside her parents, Kurt and Shirley McCallum. Then, one by one, Sage McCallum’s teammates lined up and presented her with roses in addition to balloons and giant decorated cookies.
“I’m not usually a person who loves the spotlight on me, but my team just made this night incredibly special,” McCallum said. “All the things they were saying to me as they were giving me the roses and everything made my heart really happy. All the work that the coaches and the team put into tonight made it so amazing.”
Grand Island’s only home event of its debut season was made even sweeter by the Islanders going 2-0 in the triangular, beating Minden 48-24 and Lexington 48-15. Lexington defeated Minden 48-24 in the night’s other dual.
Rather than calling it, “senior night,” GISH coach Jeff Evans jokingly renamed the occasion, “Sage night.”
“If you’re going to start out a new program and say, ‘This is my prototypical senior that I want us to produce, it doesn’t get any better than Sage,” said Evans, whose squad is 3-0 in duals and has won seven tournament titles so far this season. “She is the epitome of everything that you look for in high school athletics and academics. Having her here has been a Godsend.
“I think Sage would say she wishes she had more years to wrestle in high school, but for me, it’s awesome to have her as our first-ever senior. She has set the bar very high.”
McCallum, who now has a 24-8 season record, won by forfeit in the opening dual against Minden at 132 pounds. She then wrestled at 138 and pinned Lexington’s Andrea Melendez in 58 seconds for her 23rd victory via fall this season.
“Sage actually wrestled up a weight class tonight, which is the heaviest weight she’s competed at all season, but she was still able to work what she needed to work with her move technique and find that pin,” Evans said. “She’s been great all season — been right there in multiple matches with the top two, three or four girls in the state. She’s just a step away from being able to consistently win all those huge matches.
“Hopefully, it will all come together for Sage in districts and then on to the state meet after that.”
After receiving senior-night recognition, McCallum said she took the mat against Lexington with the feeling that nothing was going to stop her. She was correct, using her favorite move to notch the victory via fall.
“It’s kind of my signature move and it’s called, ‘The Duster,’” McCallum said. “It’s something Coach Evans taught me on one of my first days of wrestling. You hook the head and reach into the back pocket.
“I’ve kind of stuck with that in a lot of my matches and it has served me pretty well.”
Grand Island’s Maria Lindo-Morente had the most impressive two-match performance of the night at 152. Rated fifth in the state, Lindo-Morente improved her record to 22-9 with pins in 28 and 16 seconds, respectively.
“Maria has been wrestling at 165 all year and she’s been weighing way less than that, so now she’s down in her true weight class at 152 and she’s finally found that weight that fits her,” Evans said. “Maria had never participated in any athletics before, but I think she found her sport.”
Sandra Gutierrez provided the most dramatic moment for the Islanders. Trailing 4-3, the sophomore 100-pounder exploded with a reversal with 18 seconds remaining and went on to post a 7-3 decision over Lexington’s Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon.
“Sandra just kept battling and she was able to find a little bit of leverage, pop her head out and get that reversal,” Evans said. “She had that same setup multiple times before, but she just wasn’t able to finish it and then it happened at the right time. It was dramatic — the match of the night.”
Yet another moment McCallum said she’ll always remember.
“I love the sport even though I’ve only been doing it a few months,” McCallum said. “I think really what I’m going to miss the most is the team and this atmosphere. I’ve never really seen anything like it until this year.
“I’ll miss the girls the most, but this sport has definitely made an impact on me.”
McCallum, who is the senior class president at GISH — as well as a drumline section leader, soccer team captain and wrestling team captain — has received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point and plans to either attend there or the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, after graduation. She plans to major in Defense and Strategic Studies with a minor in Systems Engineering and aims to pursue a career in explosive ordnance disposal.
“In middle school, I started thinking about my future and the military was just something that interested me,” McCallum said. “Then, we took a trip to Washington D.C. with our middle school class and I participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and it was just a ‘God moment’ for me where it all clicked and I realized that serving in the military was absolutely what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”