McCallum honored during Grand Island Senior High's sweep at triangular

“I think Sage would say she wishes she had more years to wrestle in high school, but for me, it’s awesome to have her as our first-ever senior. She has set the bar very high.”

McCallum, who now has a 24-8 season record, won by forfeit in the opening dual against Minden at 132 pounds. She then wrestled at 138 and pinned Lexington’s Andrea Melendez in 58 seconds for her 23rd victory via fall this season.

“Sage actually wrestled up a weight class tonight, which is the heaviest weight she’s competed at all season, but she was still able to work what she needed to work with her move technique and find that pin,” Evans said. “She’s been great all season — been right there in multiple matches with the top two, three or four girls in the state. She’s just a step away from being able to consistently win all those huge matches.

“Hopefully, it will all come together for Sage in districts and then on to the state meet after that.”

After receiving senior-night recognition, McCallum said she took the mat against Lexington with the feeling that nothing was going to stop her. She was correct, using her favorite move to notch the victory via fall.