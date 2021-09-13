Monday's city roundup

SOFTBALL
Northwest softball splits with North Platte
NORTH PLATTE — The Class B, No. 7 Northwest softball team earned a split with Class A, No. 5 North Platte Monday.
The Vikings dropped the opening game 5-2 in 10 innings, where the Bulldogs won the game on a Sydney Barner three-run home run in the bottom of the inning.
Avyn Urbanski led the NW offense by going 2 for 4.
In the second game, Northwest scored nine runs in the opening inning to take control during a 10-3 victory. The Vikings produced 14 hits, aided by doubles from Talia Bandt and Kyra Ray and a home run from Reyse Zobel, who led the offense by going 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Ahdri Medrano was 3 for 4 with a RBI.
Northwest will be back in action against Aurora Tuesday.
Game One
Northwest 001 001 000 0—2 6 0
North Platte 000 002 000 3—5 5 1
WP—Tataum Montelogo. LP—Ava Laurent. HR—NP: Barner 2.
Game Two
Northwest 900 000 1—10 14 0
North Platte 100 001 0—3 6 0
WP—Kylie Caspersen. LP—Skyler Bedlan. 2B—NW: Talia Bandt, Kyra Ray. 3B — NP: Sydney Barner. HR—NW: Reyse Zobel.
BOYS TENNIS
GICC grab two wins at Kearney Catholic Tri.
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team grabbed two wins at the Kearney Catholic Tri. Monday.
The Crusaders opened with a 5-4 victory over McCook. The Crusaders won four of the six matches in the singles to take control.
GICC then posted an 8-1 victory over Kearney Catholic. Bowdie Fox won the closest match with an 8-6 win over Jacob Isaacson at No. 6 doubles.
The Crusaders will play at Omaha Roncalli Friday, then will compete at the Bellevue West Invite Saturday.
GICC 5, McCook 4
Singles
No. 1 — Isaac Hinze, McC, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 8-1.
No. 2 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Lincoln Michaelis, McC, 8-4
No. 3 — Nathanal Miller, McC, def. Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 8-1
No. 4 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Evan Humphrey, McC, 8-3.
No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Joel Miller, McC, 8-1.
No. 6 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def, Jadon Karp, McC, 8-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Miller/Humphrey, McC, def. Schardt/Henry, GICC, 8-4.
No. 2 — King/Fox, GICC, def. Payton Dellevoet/Jonny Frank, McC, 8-2.
No. 3 — Hinze/Michaelis, McC, def. Menaugh/Staab, GICC, 8-5.
GICC 8, Kearney Catholic 1
Singles
No. 1 — Kade Schrock, KC, def, Caden Menaugh, KC, 8-4
No. 2 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Matt Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-2.
No. 3 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-4.
No. 4 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Anita Saadi, KC, 8-1.
No. 5 —Alex King, GICC, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-2.
No. 6 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-6.
Doubles
No. 1 —Schardt/Henry, GICC, def. Schrock/Sharp, KC, 8-0.
No. 2 —King/Fox, GICC, def. Isaacson/Saadi, KC, 8-2
No. 3 — Menaugh/Staab, GICC, def. Beachy/Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-1.
GOLF
Northwest takes second at York Quad.
YORK — The Northwest girls golf team finished second at the York Quad Monday.
The Vikings fired a 193 team score. Avery Hermesch led the Vikings with a 44, while Olivia Ottman shot a 48 and Alayna Wattier shot a 50.
Grand Island Central Catholic shot a 210 to take third.
Angela Messere shot the second-best score of the Quad with a 42. Madeline Logue came in with an 50.
Northwest will compete in the Gothenburg Inv. Tuesday, while the Crusaders will play in the Minden Invite Friday.
York Quad
Team Standings
Minden 188, Northwest 193, Grand Island CC 210, Central City 257
Golf results
Northwest — Avery Hermesch 44, Olivia Ottman 48, Alayna Wattier 50, Taylor Mazour 51, Alyssa Empfield 53.
GICC — Angela Messere 42, Madeline Logue 50, Ember Kleint 56, Anna Blake 62, Hannah Hamik 64.