Monday's city roundup

The Vikings dropped the opening game 5-2 in 10 innings, where the Bulldogs won the game on a Sydney Barner three-run home run in the bottom of the inning.

In the second game, Northwest scored nine runs in the opening inning to take control during a 10-3 victory. The Vikings produced 14 hits, aided by doubles from Talia Bandt and Kyra Ray and a home run from Reyse Zobel, who led the offense by going 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Ahdri Medrano was 3 for 4 with a RBI.