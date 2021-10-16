Monster second half drive lifts Columbus Scotus past Boone Central

Oh, but that Coach Linder is a slick operator, don’t cha know. I had no idea what was to come and apparently neither did the Boone defense, as holder Josh Faust took the center snap, pitched the ball back to QB Cielocha, who then found a wide-open All-State Garrett Oakley for a 13 yard touchdown.

Cielocha kicked the PAT and the Rocks owned a 14-6 lead with an even 6 minute left in the 3rd quarter.

We talked about the heavyweight fighter thing earlier and now it was Boone Central’s turn to pick itself up off the green carpet and fight back. And fight back they did.

On the ensuing possession, the Cardinals unleashed “The Benes to Benes” Show and how sweet it was. It took just 7 plays to advance from the Boone 21 yard line to the Scotus endzone.

During that 79 yard drive, senior quarterback Braden Benes connected with sophomore bro Brant Benes (5-10, 150) for a 12 yard hook up, then a huge 35 yard strike that carried from the Scotus 38 to the 3 yard line.

Two plays later (following a 5 yard loss), Braden found a wide open younger bro Brant for an 8 yard scoring strike. The two point conversion was halted by the Rocks, and Boone Central still trailed, but now just by a 14-12 count.

Now, it was time for “The Drive”.