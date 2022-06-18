West dominated Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game

HASTINGS — Saturday’s 44th Annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star football game had it all including shaving mustaches, broken records and trash talk.

However, it didn’t have a tight finish.

The West team controlled the game from the opening snap and won 59-14 over the East team at Adams Central High.

The West went up 28-0 just three minutes into the second quarter, largely due to a dominating offensive line performance.

It also helped to have three 5,000 career yard rushers in the backfield in Kensesaw’s Tyson Denkert, Burwell’s Caleb Busch and Dundy County-Stratton’s Quade Myers.

“We got here on Monday and started getting those plays ran,” Denkert said. “We all meshed really well to get. We had 15,000 yards together between me, Busch and Myers, so we were a dangerous offense, and it showed today.”

Denkert was the West’s offensive MVP and scored five touchdowns, with 248 yards, breaking the previous record of three touchdowns.

His most impressive run on the night came on his last touchdown, a 58-yard dash where he dove up the middle, nearly juked a defender out of his cleats and sprinted down the left sideline.

With just 16 seconds before halftime, Busch carried the rock for 10 yards. The very next play, Myers threw him a 17-yard strike which Busch took to the 13-yard line with five seconds on the clock.

West’s Tony Berger of Riverside lined up for a 30-yard field goal and booted it through as the clock ran out to give his team a 31-8 lead.

With .05 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Berger lined up for a 32-yard field goal and again came through in the clutch.

Berger said the West team had some bulletin board material that helped spark the lopsided score.

“Before the game, we heard a player say East has an easy W,” Berger said. “We know that everyone thinks the West is just a bunch of hicks, and they don’t know how to play football, and the East is so dominant. We were like, ‘we’ve got to change this. West knows how to play football,’ and I think we kind of proved our point tonight.”

Most people would think that it’s unnecessary to go for a field goal with under one second left on the clock when the team is already leading by 42 points, but this one was for a good cause.

West was just two points away from the scoring record and needed a field goal to not only claim the record themselves but to have Brady football coach Andy Seamann stay true to his word.

“We went for the scoring record because at the beginning of the week, Andy Seamann, our head coach, said if we break the record, he’ll let us shave his mustache,” Busch said. “We called timeout right there at the end and put our money on Tony Berger, and he sank it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.