Here are 8-Man football’s top running backs going into the upcoming 2023 Nebraska High School Football season.

*Class D-1/Eight-Man*

*Breckan Schluter-Exeter-Milligan/Friend (6-1, 195, Sr) - Toughest RB in all of 8-Man football. Last season, the powerful Schluter bolted for 1,930 and 32 TDs. His sophomore season he ran for 1,586 big ones with 20 TDs and even rushed for 872 yards with 15 touchdowns as a Freshman. That’s 4,388 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns. This extraordinarily talented player needs just 688 rushing yards to reach the fabled 5000 yards career mark, a pinnacle only 59 backs have reached in the history of Nebraska high school football. Oh yes, he DOES play defense, logging 32 tackles last season with 2 INTs and a recovered fumble.

*Becker Pohlman-Stanton (6-0, 195, Jr) - Bloodlines, baby! Older brother Sutton was a 1000 yarder in 2020 as a senior. Becker DOES get one up on older bro with his 1,486 yards and 25 TDs as a Sophomore. Becker is also a standout defensive player, making 87 tackles last season. Pohlman and sophomore classmate Barrett Wilke (QB) helped lead the Mustangs to an 11-1 record and one step away from the D-1 Finals a year ago and are back for an encore this Fall.

*Ryker Evans-Hi-Line (6-0, 165, Sr) - One of 8-Man Football’s finest players is, without a doubt, Hi-Line's speedy Ryker Evans. Evans exploded for 1,268 yards with 26 touchdowns a year ago. Ryker Evans can fly, as evidenced by his times of :10.64 & :21.87, at the State Track Meet in May, where he won the 200 and placed 2nd in 100.

*Josh Rojas-Lutheran High NE..1,065 yards rushing in 2022 for a 3-5 Eagles squad.

*Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats - One of the best backs in the State for the past 3 years. Jackson will be after his 4th thousand yard rushing season in 2023, a feat accomplished by only SEVEN other RBs in Nebraska high school football history. Roberts rushed for 1,065 yards a year ago before blowing out a knee that knocked him out of basketball and all of Track until the State Meet. This young man is really Special!

*Mavrick Hagemann-Elkhorn Valley - 973/13 TDs and 93 tackles for a 3-5 team, but Elkhorn Valley is also a football squad which will be much improved in 2023. Hagemann is a tough customer.

*Barrett Wilke-Stanton (QB) (5-11, 200, Jr) - 937 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns and 35 tackles a year ago. Wilke and Pohlman will pound the rock behind that big Mustang O-Line in ‘23. This is a team that has all the pieces to win a Class D-1 title this season.

*Cody Galles-Hemingford (6-0, 155, Jr) - 903/9 TDs a year ago. Good to see Hemingford get a couple of W’s to close out 2022. I remember the old times at Hemingford in the not so distant past. Are they on their way back?

*Izaac Dickey-Cross County (5-10, 215, Sr) - You know that photo of an Arm with the huge biceps on the box of Arm & Hammer Baking Soda? That’s Izaac Dickey’s arm. Last season, fullback Dickey ran for 469 yards on 49 carries with 13 touchdowns in the first 7 games. The final 2 games he exploded for 377 big ones on 48 touches and 8 TDs for a season total of 846 yards/21 TDs.

Dickey’s lightning quick start out of the backfield enabled him to gain the secondary in a flash and if anyone got close to making a tackle, he merely drove them into the ground with his “Arm and Hammer” stiff arm.

On defense Izaac was not kind to ball carriers OR their blockers. As a blocker on offense, Dickey has made more pancakes than IHOP on a Friday night and on defense he’s blown up more blockers than the Road Runner did to Wile E. Coyote on those Saturday morning cartoons I watched as a kid.

*William Shaw-Arapahoe (QB) (6-0, ???, Jr) - Shaw (Cacy?) had a pretty impressive sophomore season for a 3-5 Arapahoe squad, rushing for 801/11 TDs, making 34 stops on defense with 9.5 TFL. Shaw also averaged a fat 40.5 on his 20 punts. Arapahoe had a young team in 2022, so keep an eye on this young man during this upcoming 2023 football season.

*Sam Sauerdyke-Thayer Central (6-3, 185, Jr) - Sam! One of my favorite 8-Man players. Sauerdyke nearly had a thousand yards rushing as a Freshman and accumulated 786/13 TDs a year ago despite being injured some and having to share carries with speedy Jordan Mariska, who raced for 1,548 yards in ‘22. Sauerdyke should have a very good surrounding cast enabling him to have a big 2023 on both sides of the ball. Stay healthy my good friend!

*Drew Erhart-Palmyra (5-10, 155, Sr) - DUAL-THREAT STUD. It’s a shame Palmyra wasn’t eligible for the playoffs last season because the Panthers had a terrific football team. As I mentioned when I spotlighted Quarterbacks a few weeks ago, they do not come much better than Drew Erhart. Last season, Erhart blitzed 8 opponents to the tune of 2,160 yards through the air with 31 TDs. Drew also added another 764 yards/5 TDs rushing for the 7-1 Palmyra Panthers.

So, how good is Drew Erhart? In just 23 career starts, the spectacular Erhart had compiled a massive 7,163 Total Yards (5,176 passing, 1,937 rushing/90 TDS!). It also doesn’t hurt to run the 100 in :11 flat and the 200 in :22.3.

*Ryan Brichacek-Clarkson-Leigh (5-11, 175, Sr) - DUAL-THREAT. I’ll bet Ryan Brichacek just cannot wait for the 2023 football season after piloting Clarkson-Leigh to a Class D-1 State Championship a year ago as a junior. During that 2022 season to remember, Ryan threw for 545 yards and 8 TDs and rushed for 747/12 TDs. It also helps immensely to have one of the best coaches in 8-Man football in Jim Clarkson and a top notch assistant like Bob McEvoy. I know CL lost some really superior talent to graduation, but they still have one of the best O/D-Lines in Class D-1, led by my All-State O-Lineman, Korbin Lemberg, who just LOVES to play the game.

It will be time for Ryan Brichacek to shine this Fall.

*Brody Krusemark-Pender (5-11, 175, Sr) - If you think Drew Erehart is fast, you haven’t watched Pender speed demon Brody Krusemark. The Pender flash won the Class C 100 meters and ran 3rd in the 200, recording PR times of :10.69 and :22.04. Krusemark cruised for 745/8 TDs for the Pendragons in 2022, but Pender had the misfortune of facing Stanton in the regular season finale and a week later in the opening round of the playoffs. Pender should field another playoff team this season and speedy Brody Krusemark should hit that 1000 yard rushing mark.

*Ethan Shaw-Sandy Creek (5-9, 165, Jr) - Dual-Threat QB. Very smart football player and there’s a reason for that. Former Sandy Creek and Nebraska football Brian Shaw is his Dad. Brian was absolutely one of the best high ATHLETES I have seen in my 54 years of watching Nebraska HS sports. Ethan started his Freshman season at QB when the Cougars played 11-Man football. He took some lumps, yet easily survived to throw for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This past season in the 8-Man ranks, Ethan Shaw guided his team to a 5-3 regular season, won a playoff game and accumulated 1,190 yards through the air with 14 TDs, rushed for 662 more big ones on the ground (15 TDs), and made 62 tackles on defense.

Hey, I’ve seen Brian Shaw’s boy play live. The kid is GOOD, and will be GREAT before it’s all in the books.

*Kolby Houchin-Bayard (5-10, 180, Sr) - 662/13 TDs (412 passing/6 TDs, 96 tackles/7 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 FRs). Houchin is a tough football player on a team that won only a pair of games against teams that had tough seasons. This young man is still a pretty darn good football player IMO.

*Dylan Taylor-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-1, 150, Sr) - Dual-Threat QB. Taylor led his LCC team to an 8-0 regular season and a playoff win before they were beaten by a good Weeping Water team. This lad has a live, accurate arm, completing 59% of his 142 passes for 1,262 yards with 17 touchdowns and only 6 INTs. Taylor also ran for 657 with 14 TDs and contributed 49 tackles on defense with 3 INTs. Dylan will miss State Hurdles whiz Daniel Puppe in 2023, who accounted for nearly 1,200 yards of total offense.

Dylan Taylor is one of Class D-1’s best Dual-Threat QBs for sure.

*Tyce Calleroz-Arcadia/Loup City (5-6, 150, Soph) - 654/3 TDs. All you have to know about Tyce is this. Anybody with the last name of Calleroz who plays football at Arcadia/Loup City is a Stud!

*Class D-2/Eight-Man*

*Wiley Ziegler-Bloomfield - (5-10, 160, Sr) - Wiley Ziegler HAS to be the most feared Class D-2 player when he has a football in his hands the past two years. In 2022 alone, Ziegler ran for 1,613 yards and 30 TDs, had 165 receiving yards with 3 TDs, compiled 298 kick-return yards with 2 touchdowns and accumulated 261 yards in punt returns with 2 more scores. That’s 2,342 All-Purpose Yards with 37 touchdowns.

On defense, Wiley made 85 tackles of which an incredible 74 were SOLO STOPS. He also had 6 tackles for losses, intercepted SIX passes and recovered one fumble. For his 3 year career, Ziegler has (4,783 All-Purpose Yards with 67 TDs. On defense Ziegler made 236 Tackles, 10 TFL, 13 INTs, 2 FR. and on Special Teams for his career; 1,088 Kick Return yards with 7 TDs, and 716 Punt Return yards, with 8 touchdowns.

Impressed? Count me in as a member of the Wiley Ziegler Fan Club.

*Cale Gustafson-Osceola (QB-6-5, 220, Sr) - One of the best all-around athletes in the State right now. All-State football AND basketball a year ago for the Bulldogs. Gustafson’s first year under center produced 1,481 yards rushing with 29 touchdowns and in the passing department…17 for 39 for 466 yards and 8 TDs. That’s 27.4 yards per completion. On defense, Gustafson was a monster, making 104 tackles, pirating 5 passes and pouncing on 2 fumbles for a 8-2 Osceola that lost a heartbreaking 44-42 loss to Bloomfield in the 2nd Round of the D2 playoffs. You will REALLY see and read about this young man this upcoming season.

*Trey Connell-South Loup (5-9, 160, Sr) - Connell is a SPECIAL player. The strong 2-way star rushed for 1,383/31 TDs a year ago, completed 59% of his 52 passes for 417 yards and 5 scores, made 57 stops on defense, intercepted 3 passes and knocked down/batted away another SIXTEEN. South Loup is going to have a star studded backfield with Connell, junior AJ Starr and a sophomore named Conner Paulsen.

*Gatlin Reimers-Palmer (6-0, 170, Jr) - Dual-Threat. Another in a seemingly endless line of Reimers boys that will knock your head off if you have a football in your hands. Last season as a sophomore, Gatlin made an unbelievable 154 tackles in Palmer’s 8 games, averaging 19.3 per outing. As a Freshman, Reimers had 81 stops. In just two seasons (16 games), Gatlin Reimers has made 235 tackles. As a quarterback for the Tigers a year ago, Gatlin ran for 1,044 yards with 15 TDs and despite the fact he averaged 6 pass attempts/game, he still managed to throw for 582 yards and 3 TDs. I’d like to see those Tigers get back to the playoffs this season.

*Hudson Hoffman-Boyd County (5-8, 145, Jr) - Wow! Despite playing for a 1-7 football team, Hudson Hoffman turned in a terrific sophomore season, displaying some pretty nifty pure football skills. Hoffman ran for 822 yards and 12 TDs on offense, caught 13 passes for 151 more yards with another 3 scores, and returned TWO kick-offs for touchdowns. On defense, the 145 pound Hoffman brought the wood, recording 114 tackles with 71 bruising solo stops.

Hudson Hoffman is a fantastic football talent IMO. Great running stride and outstanding tackling technique. This young man REALLY has some talent!

*Carter Nelson-Ainsworth (6-5, 215, Sr) - What can you say about this guy? He had offers from nearly everyone but the Kansas City Chiefs. Nelson can play anywhere on the 8-Man field, having rushed for 761 yards and 14 TDs last year. He also passed for 720 yards and 16 TDs, caught 32 passes for another 641 yards and 13 scores. Carter amassed a stunning 2,150 All-Purpose yards in ‘2022. On defense, Nelson made 53 tackles, and intercepted half a dozen passes for Ainsworth, who charged through the regular season unscathed and won a playoff game before bowing out to Elm Creek, 33-18.

Ainsworth should fare well again this season.

*Quincey Ryker-Twin Loup (5-8, 160, Sr) - Missed a couple of games early in the year, but still managed 1,385 All-Purpose yards for Twin Loup. Ryker rushed for 726 yards (6 TDs), caught 14 aerials for 191 yards and a pair of scores, had 324 kick return yards with a TD and returned punts for 143 yards and a big touchdown in the playoffs. Quincey also made 45 stops on “D” and picked off 3 passes.

*Eli Paxton-Mullen (5-10, 130, Sr) - 719 yards rushing with 10 TDs, 74 stops on defense for a 3-5 Mullen team a year ago.

*Hayden Farr-Maywood/Hayes Center (6-3, 165, Sr) - Farr ran for 701 and scored 8 touchdowns 8 TDs for Maywood-Hayes Center in 2022. Farr, who is also a fine basketball player, also made 80 tackles and even recorded a Pick Six against Medicine Valley a year ago.

*Elijah Bergstrom-Axtell (5-8, 160, Jr) - This young man was a darn good football as a sophomore for a 4-5 Axtell team a year ago and that may be an understatement. Bergstrom has fabulous footwork as a runner, is a brutal blocking back and can really bring the wood as a tackler on “D”. Elijah ran for 685 yards and 9 TDs in 2022 and made 80 tackles in a tough 8-Man football conference.

Keep an eye on Elijah Bergstrom in 2023. He’s a pack of dynamite at 5-8, 160 pounds.

*AJ Starr-South Loup (5-10, 165, Jr) - Starr ran for 630 and 9 TDs for that very talented South Loup backfield a year ago. AJ also made 33 stops on the defensive side should have a solid 2023 as part of that talented South Loup backfield.

*Jacob Halverson-Axtell (QB) (6-0, 165, Jr) - Another Axtell Sophomore that had a fine season a year ago. Halverson and classmate Elijah Bergstrom were terrors on defense, especially this dude. Halverson ran for 629 yards/10 TDs for the Wildcats, but tore up ball carriers with his amazing 117 tackles. Jacob registered 51 tackles as a Freshman with 3 recovered fumbles. The guy already has 168 tackles with 2 years of eligibility left.

*Gage Hedstrom-O'Neill St. Marys (5-10, 160, Sophomore QB) - Dual-Threat. One of the absolute finest Freshman 8-Man football talents I’ve ever watched live. There is nothing freakish about Gage Hedstrom (big for his age, appears to have started shaving in the 5th grade, etc), just a pure athlete with great bloodlines and remarkable instincts and smarts.

Check out Gage Hedstrom’s Freshman stats; Passing-88-150 (59%) for 1,282 yards with 22 TDs and just 3 INTs, Rushing-620 yds-12 Tds, Kick Returns-8-313 yds (39.0/per) and THREE TDs, Punt Returns-6 for 120 yds (20.0/per), Punts-13 for 528 yds (40.6 average with 7 inside the 20. Defense; 149 tackles (43 solo/106 assists), 7 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 INT.

An extraordinary, brilliant talent!

*Sloan Pelican-Johnson-Brock (5-8, 185, Sr, QB) - DUAL-THREAT. This lad is a BALLER! Pelican is the kind of player that could lead his team to a State Football Championship in 2023. Sloan threw for 1,251 yards and 23 touchdowns, ran for another 606 big ones with 12 more scores, and even lined up as a receiver 6 times with a TD catch in there a year ago. On defense Pelican was a real hitter with 75 stops and 4 interceptions. The 44-22 win over Falls City Sacred Heart was an example of the kind of damage Sloan Pelican can inflict on an opposing football team; 12 of 16 passes for 176 yards and 2 TDs, 97 rushing yards on 16 carries with 4 touchdowns and 13 tackles on defense.

*Conner Paulsen- South Loup (5-9, 160, Sophomore) - Yet Another young South Loup backfield talent. Paulsen rushed for 606 yards with 9 TDs and caught 4 passes for 89 yards. Are the 4 catches for 89 yards a big deal? Yes, when 2 of those 4 receptions went for touchdowns. Conner also made 27 tackles on defense and recovered a fumble.

*Kyle Cox-Sandhills-Thedford (5-10, 160, Jr) - DUAL-THREAT. Cox had an awesome Sophomore campaign for 8-2 Sandhills-Thedford football squad. The quick footed sophomore hit 60% of his 167 passes a year ago for 1,434 yards and 27 TDs, ran for an additional 544 yards with an amazing 18 touchdowns. That’s a touchdown run every 5th carry, by the way. On defense, Kyle was in on 52 tackles, picked off 6 passes, and recovered a pair of fumbles. Just one in a long line of tough, quality football players from Sandhills-Thedford.

*Carson Wessell-Humphrey St. Francis (QB) (6-1, ???, Sophomore) - Freshman QB performed very well for a 6-4 Flyers squad a year ago. Wessell threw for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for another 348 yards with 13 TDs. Big question for 2023 will be what kind of supporting cast will Mr. Wessell have to work with? I’m personally old enough and have been around high school football long enough to recall NEVER losing any sleep wondering about what kind of season St. Frans and super coach Eric Kessler will have. We all know the answer to that one.