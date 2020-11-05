Nebraska Christian fights, but falls to Diller-Odell in opening round

“We wanted to make a statement after losing a tough set like we did,” she said. “The girls did that and held their serve. But our experience helped because they know the environment is like and how things work. I think that was an advantage for us as well.”

Nebraska Christian hung with Diller-Odell for much of the third as Reghan Flynn had two kills and a Shelby McHargue ace serve helped cut a five-point deficit to 21-19. But Karli Heidemann pounded down a kill and then served an ace during a run to end the stanza.

The Eagles could never recover as Diller-Odell got out to a 17-3 lead in the fourth.

Griess led the way with 14 kills, while Flynn chipped in seven. Ali Bruning contributed with 21 assists and Tabitha Seip led the defense with 17 digs.

Schreiber said she was excited to bring the Eagles to state tournament, especially since they lose only one senior in libero Tenny Sebek.

“They were a great group that enjoyed working together,” she said. “They are passionate players who play with their hearts. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group. Now the girls know what it feels like to get here and this is what we need to put in to try and get back down here. We’re excited to see what we can do next year.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.