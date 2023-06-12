Some years, the NEMFCA chooses to honor a Family by inducting some of its members into our Hall of Fame. This year, we have chosen to induct three members of the distinguished Hoffman Family, Andy, Tony and Mike, into our prestigious NEMFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

First up on the “Hoffman Family Salutes” is the late, great Andy Hoffman.

ANDY HOFFMAN – SPENCER-NAPER H.S./”TEAM JACK”

Andy was a great football player, and even more widely-known as an outstanding person. Another standout lineman from the Hoffman Family at Spencer-Naper, Andy was named All-Conference and All-State in his time with the Pirates.

In the years after his playing days concluded, Andy and his family would come to both state-wide and national prominence. In April of 2013, millions of people watched his 7-year-old son Jack run for a touchdown during The University of Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game. The run was made possible by former Husker Rex Burkhead and would go on to win an ESPY Award for “Best Moment of the Year”.

What had started out as a prayer group, soon became The Team Jack Foundation: a multimillion dollar grassroots effort to bring advances and opportunities in cancer treatment to the children of our state. While Andy spear-headed “Team Jack”, his son heroically fought and eventually won his battle.

One of Andy’s proudest moments came on the day that he was able to watch Jack compete in his very first high school football game. For his shining example to all of us- first as a player, and later as a humanitarian- The NEMFCA is honored to induct him into the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

1000 Yard Guy Sez; I fondly remember Andy introducing himself and a very young Jack to me on the Kearney Catholic visitors sidelines back in 2011. Andy and Jack were there watching older brother Tony Hoffman coach his talented Crofton in a late round playoff game.

I’ll never forget the impression Andy left on me that day, a day when both Andy and Jack were in good health.

Once the Hoffman family name came up for discussion, it did not take long for our Hall of Fame nominating committee to choose this remarkable Family for induction into our Class of 2023 Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Very deserving!