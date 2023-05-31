Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My salutes to the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues.

Today, we honor the multi-versatile Greeley-Wolbach quarterback, Mr. Bryan Dutcher.

BRYAN DUTCHER – GREELEY/GREELEY-WOLBACH H.S.

From 2000 to 2003, Bryan was an outstanding player for legendary Coach Dennis Hurlburt while leading the Bulldog’s ground-breaking “Air-Raid” Offense. As a 4-year starting quarterback, he led Greeley to 41 wins and 4 state playoff appearances, including the state semi-finals in 2000 and State Runner-Up finishes in both 2001 and 2002. In that span, Bryan not only set school single-season records for passing yards (2,583) and TD’s (38), but also set a state-playoff series record with 1,293 passing yards that stands to this day. He was a multi-time All-Conference selection, as well as being named 1st Team All-State quarterback on two occasions. After his highly decorated prep career, Bryan was selected to play in the 2004 Eight-Man All-Star Game, where he was named that game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player.

He then went on to Doane College, where he starred as a 4-year starter in both Football and Baseball. After graduating, Bryan became a successful teacher and baseball coach for Platteview H.S. in Springfield, NE. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight-Man Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

1000 Yard Sez; “Trooper” would be a good word to describe Greeley-Wolbach star Bryan Dutcher. Just a pure athlete who came through his junior season when the Titan’s quarterbacking situation looked cloudy and unresolved. Dutcher quickly cleared that up, leading Greeley-Wolbach to the Class D-1 state finals, giving powerhouse Howells a real run for their money before falling 24-14 to the legendary Mike Speirs crew.

The Bryan Dutcher to Chris Williams pass-catch connection was something to behold in 2002, the two hooking up for 61 connections, 1,298 yards and 18 touchdowns.