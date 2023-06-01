My salutes to the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues. Today, we honor the Farnam Greenbacks Swiss Army Knife, the one and only Greg Bellamy

GREG BELLAMY – FARNAM HIGH SCHOOL

As a Tight End, Linebacker, and Kicker, “The Pride of Dawson County '' helped lead the Greenbacks to the Eight-Man promised land multiple times in the mid-1970’s. In an era before the state playoffs, undefeated Farnam High School was crowned Eight-Man State Champions for both Greg’s freshman (1972) and junior (1974) seasons.

During his highly-decorated athletic career, he was selected as a 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-Area player on numerous occasions, as well as being named 1st Team All-State Tight-End and Kicker following the 1974 and 1975 football seasons. Greg was also selected to play in the 1976 Nebraska Shrine Bowl- an extremely rare honor for any 8-Man player in that era- and a true reflection of the level of his talents.

After graduating high school, he went on to play college football as a walk-on at the University of Nebraska. Greg’s fondest memories revolve around being in a small town/small school that allowed himself and all of the great athletes and teammates that he was surrounded by to realize big-time achievements. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

1000 Yard Guy Sez; The fact that several coaches around the state nominated Greg Bellamy for All-State football in 1975 at three different positions, offensive end, linebacker and Kicker, is all you need to know about the versatility of this young man. Bellamy was simply a man among boys back in that day for those mighty Greenbacks.

Particularly noteworthy about that 1974 Eight Man Championship for Farnam was the fact most of the Greenback’s team could run sub-five second forty yard dashes, with Bellamy, Wendall Roppe, Carl Dietz and Scott Adkisson possessing blazing speed.