My salute to the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues leading up to induction day during the halftime break of the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game to be contested Saturday, June 18th at Hastings College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Today, we honor the legendary Leyton high school football coach, Harlin Dormann.

COACH HARLIN DORMANN – LEYTON HIGH SCHOOL

Coach Dormann dedicated 27 years of his life to coaching Nebraska Eight Man Football. Beginning in 1979, he took the combined strength of former rivals Dalton and Gurley to mold one of the premier Eight-Man powers of the Western Panhandle- The Leyton Warriors.

It didn’t take long for his new team to make its mark, as Harlin compiled a spectacular career record of 178 wins to only 66 losses. Over the years, he would lead the Warriors to 11 state playoff appearances, with two of those teams reaching the state semi-finals (1989 & 1992).

Coach Dormann’s many honors included: being selected as the All-Region Eight-Man Coach of the Year, being an assistant coach in the 2nd Annual Eight Man All-Star Game in 1979, and then being named the head coach of the West All-Stars in 1980.

Over the years, 18 of his players competed in the All-Star Game, with 2 of them being honored as the game’s most valuable player. When talking about his program, Coach Dormann often said: “Hopefully the kids learned something in football, and not just because they won- the winning is just the icing on the cake.” The NEMFCA is honored to induct him into his rightful place in the 2023 Eight-Man Hall of Fame.

1000 Yard Guy Sez; First of all, any high school football coach that wins 73% of his football games over a career knows his craft inside and out. As far as Coach Dormann’s teams out in Leyton, that 1989 bunch was pretty salty with All-State running back Brad VanAnne, Adam Frerichs, Andy Farlow and Ryan Watchhorn.

The Warriors, who were rated #5 in the World-Herald that season, pulled off a heck of a win over 3rd rated Mullen by the shocking count of 32-7.

It took an awfully good BDS team to derail Dormann’s forces (42-24) in the D-1 semis.

Coach Harlin Dormann is really deserving of this prestigious honor. His teams were always ready to play.