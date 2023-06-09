My salute to the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues leading up to induction day during the halftime break of the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game to be contested Saturday, June 18th at Hastings College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

It is my honor to introduce another member of the NEMFCA 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, one of the most dangerous 8-Man football players in the 1990’s, Mr. Jerry Liewer.

JERRY LIEWER – BUTTE HIGH SCHOOL

As a quarterback, running back, and linebacker for Coach Steve Colfack’s powerhouse Butte teams of the late 1990’s, Jerry led the Wildcats to a spectacular 47-4 record and four consecutive state playoff appearances. From 1996 to 1999, he took Butte to the state semifinals once and guided them to two State Runner-Up finishes as well. However, Jerry’s proudest moment came in his junior season, when he piloted Butte to an undefeated 13-0 season and the 1998 Class D-2 State Football Championship.

At the end of those four seasons, he amassed nearly 4,500 yards from scrimmage and over 100 touchdowns while also tallying 170-plus stops on defense. Jerry was also a highly skilled return specialist, taking back an additional 10 kicks and punts for touchdowns as well.

During his decorated prep career, he was chosen 1st Team All-Niobrara Conference 2 times, 1st Team All-State 2 times, and was named both Captain of the All-State Team and the 1998 Offensive Player of the Year. Then in the summer of 2000, Jerry was selected to play in the 23rd annual Eight-Man All Star Game. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

1000 Yard Guy Sez; Not many Nebraska high school football players can boast of playing in 51 games during their four year career. Butte’s Jerry Liewer not only accomplished that, but also piloted his Wildcat team to FOUR straight postseason appearances, three of which were Championship games at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Super Coach Steve Colfack had a knack of developing players like the great Jerry Liewer and much to the disappointment of Butte opponents, some of them were young enough to be a thorn in their sides for 3 or 4 seasons.

I saw Jerry play three times during his illustrious career, and the young man just did not know the meaning of losing, as witnessed by Butte’s 47-4 while he was in a Wildcat uniform.

Another no brainer for this NEMFCA Hall of Fame, IMO. Welcome aboard, Jerry!