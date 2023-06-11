My salute to the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues leading up to induction day during the halftime break of the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game to be contested Saturday, June 18th at Hastings College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

It is my honor to introduce one of the finest QB/DBs in all of 8-Man football history, Matt Kern of North Loup/Scotia.

MATT KERN – NORTH LOUP - SCOTIA H.S.

As a dual-threat quarterback, Matt piloted the Wildcats to the state playoffs three different times in his career while also compiling a 27-4 record that included the school’s first ever postseason win in 1992. Matt’s proudest moment as a player came in his junior campaign, when he led North-Loup Scotia to victory in the 1993 State Championship.

During his prep career, Matt set a state record with 28 interceptions from his safety position while also being chosen All-Conference on 3 occasions, 1st Team All-State 2 times, and was also named the honorary captain of the Class D-1 All-State Team as a senior.

Following graduation, Matt was selected to play in the 1995 Eight-Man All Star Game, and was later named to the Class D1 All-Decade Team for the 1990’s by Huskerland Prep Report. From 1996 to 1999, he went on to become a four-year letter winner in both football and baseball at Dana College where he also majored in education.

After college, Matt became a successful high school teacher and coach in York, Nebraska. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the 2023 Eight Man Football Hall of Fame.

1000 Yard Guy Sez; Matt Kern of North Loup-Scotia, current day successful Girls basketball coach at York, was one of the finest QB/DB/Field Leaders I ever witnessed in 8-Man football. A TWO-time All-State selection at Defensive Back in both the 1993 and 1994 seasons, Kern led his team to a D-1 State Championship by defeating #1 Adams by a whopping 47-6 count. It was the worst whipping ever absorbed by the great Ken Cook. Kern threw just three passes in that rout, but all three were TD completions to 8-Man Hall of Famer Glen Snodgrass covering 19, 35 and 2 yards. He also ran for 99 yards and a score in that sweet win.

I sometimes wonder if fans from that day realize how good Matt Kern was at North Loup/Scotia.

The brilliant Hall of Famer Glen Snodgrass can certainly tell you about the greatness of Mr. Kern.