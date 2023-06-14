Some years, the NEMFCA chooses to honor a Family by inducting some of its members into our Hall of Fame. This year, we have chosen to induct three members of the distinguished Hoffman Family, Andy, Tony and Mike, into our prestigious NEMFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Previously we have featured Andy and Tony Hoffman, so next up on the “Hoffman Family Salutes” is the last of our three Hoffman family salutes. It is now your turn, Mike Hoffman.

MIKE HOFFMAN – SPENCER-NAPER HIGH SCHOOL

From 1989 to 1992, Mike was a force along the line of scrimmage for the Pirates and Hall of Fame Coach Bill Mimick. Through his stellar play along the offensive and defensive line, he helped lead his team to back-to-back state semi-final appearances in the early 1990’s. During his prep career, Mike was honored as a 1st Team All-Niobrara Valley Conference player, and was also selected as an All-Area and 1st Team All-State pick in both 1991 and 1992.

Following graduation, he was selected to play in the 1993 Eight-Man All Star Game and later went on to have a college football career as a walk-on for the University of Nebraska.

He finished his time with the Huskers as a member of 2 National Championship teams and also served one season as an assistant Defensive Line Coach.

Mike has since returned to his hometown of Spencer to continue the Hoffman Family Legacy as a high school football coach for the Boyd County Spartans. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

1000 Yard Guy sez; Mike Hoffman cleared the way for two brilliant running backs at Spencer-Naper. Big Mike helped create the openings for the hard charging three time 1000 yard rusher Doug Wendall (1,783 in 1991), and the great Tom Mimick (2,168/31 TDs in 1992).

Mike also made a bunch of tackles through those ‘91 and 92 seasons, playing at a solid 210 pounds.