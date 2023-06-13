Some years, the NEMFCA chooses to honor a Family by inducting some of its members into our Hall of Fame. This year, we have chosen to induct three members of the distinguished Hoffman Family, Andy, Tony and Mike, into our prestigious NEMFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Yesterday’s salute shined the spotlight on Andy Hoffman, so next up on the “Hoffman Family Salutes” is our second of three Hoffman family salutes as we feature the extraordinary Athlete/Coach, Tony Hoffman.

TONY HOFFMAN – SPENCER HIGH SCHOOL

The Hoffmans of Spencer, Nebraska have lived the game of football their entire lives and their love of the sport has carried throughout generations. Beginning in 1984, the oldest of three brothers- Tony was an immediate impact player for the Pirates along both the offensive and defensive lines.

Then in 1986, with the arrival of Hall of Fame Coach Bill Mimick, Tony helped lead his team to a two-year record of 20-2, with two state quarterfinal appearances, and a perennial spot in the state’s top 10 rankings. In his 1987 senior campaign alone, he provided 25 sacks from his nose-guard position on a defense that was responsible for 6 straight shut-outs.

Along the way, Tony was named: Top 20 All-Area, 1st Team All-Niobrara Valley Conference, and 1st Team All-State on both sides of the ball. In the summer of 1988, he was also selected to play in the 11th Annual Eight-Man All Star Game. Tony went on to play football at Midland Lutheran College and later became a successful teacher and coach in Crofton, Nebraska. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

1000 Yard Guy; First things first. The spot on that 1987 Class D1 All-State team Tony Hoffman nailed down was about as high calibur as it comes. Also named to that 1987 D1 All-State team were NEMFCA Hall of Famers

QB Carl Ostrand of Ansley (Class of 2020/2021),

Center Jim Scott also of Ansley (Class of 2018),

RB Brent Gatzemeyer-Bancroft-Rosalie (Class of 2018),

RB Dale Van Housen-Polk-Hordville (Class of 2018)

Head Coach-Bill Mimick-Spencer (Class of 2018)

How’s that for some famous company!

Tony also had some terrific teams up at Crofton, running that famous Tight Double Wing formation that often looked like a rugby scrum coming at you from a defensive player’s standpoint. You talk about having an O-Line that HAD to execute their blocking assignments, and who better to teach that craft than the great Tony Hoffman!