My salute to the Nebraska High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023 continues leading up to induction day during the halftime break of the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game to be contested Saturday, June 18th at Hastings College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

It is my distinct pleasure to introduce one of the finest Player/Coaches/Human Beings in all of 8-Man football history, Troy Kleffner.

TROY KLEFFNER- SPALDING ACADEMY H.S.

From 1978 to 1981, Troy was a force along the line of scrimmage while playing for the Shamrocks- losing only 3 games in the entirety of his high school career. As one of the best interior lineman of that era, he helped lead Spalding Academy to a State Runner-Up finish in 1979 and was chosen as a 1st Team All-Conference player, as well as 1st Team All-State and honorary All-State captain as a senior.

After high school, Troy went on to a successful college football career at Kearney State College, where he was both an All-Conference selection, and an All-Nebraska Small College honoree. After graduation, he returned to Spalding to coach at his alma mater.

Coach Kleffner spent the next 32 years giving back to his school and community, while also serving as an Assistant Coach (2007) and Head Coach (2013) of the very same Eight Man All-Star game that he played back in the summer of 1982. For his accomplishments as both an 8-Man Football player and coach, The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

1000 Yard Guy Sez; You can search far and wide and never find a mentally and physically tougher football player/Coach than the venerable Troy Kleffner. Coach Kleffner coached the way he played the game back in the late 70’s/early 80’s…….full throttle.

And smart! Good grief what a brilliant football mind and perhaps more importantly, developer of mentally and physically tough young men. Guys like Troy Kleffner do not stick around the same community, same school if they don't have something very special to offer.

Coach Troy Kleffner is way up there on my “Hero” list, I can tell you that.