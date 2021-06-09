Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - ANDREW SHANLE – ST. EDWARD HIGH SCHOOL

ANDREW SHANLE – ST. EDWARD

Often great things come in pairs and such is the case of those legendary Shanle boys from St. Edward high school. We previously honored Scott Shanle, now let’s turn on the spotlight for younger brother Andrew.

In high school, Andrew was an outstanding player for the Beavers and was selected 1st Team All-Area and 1st Team All-State multiple times as both a quarterback and defensive back. He finished his prep career with over 3,000 yards passing while adding nearly 2,000 yards rushing and over 80 total touchdowns.

Andrew had a senior season to remember as the well chiseled, speedy St. Edward quarterback threw for over 1,400 yards, while rushing for an additional 835. Shanle was also a defensive standout, making 90 tackles and pirating 7 passes from his safety position.

Andrew also grabbed a pair of second place medals at the State Track Meet in the 100 and 200 as a junior and won the 100 as a senior. Shanle reeled off a :10.5 hundred meter dash in a meet his senior season.