Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - CARL OSTRAND – ANSLEY HIGH SCHOOL

CARL OSTRAND – ANSLEY
From 1984 to 1987, Carl was an outstanding 3-year starting quarterback at Ansley for Hall of Fame Coach Dan Moore. During that span, he led the Warriors to 2 State Runner-Up finishes (‘84 and ’87), as well as an undefeated 13-0 state championship campaign in 1986. In his junior and senior seasons, he was named 1st Team All-Loup Valley Conference and 1st Team All-State as a quarterback, while also playing safety and returning kicks. After his highly decorated prep career, Carl was selected to play in the 1988 Eight-Man All-Star Game, where he was named that game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. After graduating college, Carl has gone on to become a very successful Eight-Man Football coach with career stops at both Giltner and Nebraska Christian. As a coach, his goal has been to use the game of football to develop young men into strong leaders that will go on to lead their families and their communities with integrity.
The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-2021.
“Carl Ostrand was a real leader for Dan Moore, especially during his junior and senior seasons. Ostrand time to shine when he led that 1986 Warriors team to a seemingly easy run through a good Class D-1 playoff field. Ostrand finished that ‘86 season with 904 yards rushing and 1,054 yards through the air while hitting nearly 70% of his passes.