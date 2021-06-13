Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - CARL OSTRAND – ANSLEY HIGH SCHOOL

From 1984 to 1987, Carl was an outstanding 3-year starting quarterback at Ansley for Hall of Fame Coach Dan Moore. During that span, he led the Warriors to 2 State Runner-Up finishes (‘84 and ’87), as well as an undefeated 13-0 state championship campaign in 1986. In his junior and senior seasons, he was named 1st Team All-Loup Valley Conference and 1st Team All-State as a quarterback, while also playing safety and returning kicks. After his highly decorated prep career, Carl was selected to play in the 1988 Eight-Man All-Star Game, where he was named that game’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. After graduating college, Carl has gone on to become a very successful Eight-Man Football coach with career stops at both Giltner and Nebraska Christian. As a coach, his goal has been to use the game of football to develop young men into strong leaders that will go on to lead their families and their communities with integrity.