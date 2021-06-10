Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - CHRIS DARNELL – FALLS CITY SACRED HEART

CHRIS DARNELL – FALLS CITY SACRED HEART H.S.

From 1989 to 1992, Chris was a standout player for Sacred Heart and Hall of Fame Coach Doug Goltz. He was never on the losing side of the scoreboard during the entirety of his high school career (51-0), and in the process played part in 4 consecutive state championships for the Irish. During that span, Chris was honored on multiple occasions, including being named 1st Team All-Conference 4 times, 1st Team All-State on 3 occasions, and the multi-sport athlete of the year for 1993.

Darnell finished his high school career by winning 4 state titles in football, 3 in track, and 2 in basketball. In the summer of 1993, he was selected to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl and was also named the most valuable offensive player of the Eight Man All-Star Game.

Chris then went on to play college football at Northern Colorado University and Peru State College. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21.

My thoughts on Chris Darnell: I swear Chris Darnell was sent by the gods to come through in big games for Falls City Sacred Heart. When Darnell took over the quarterbacking duties his junior season for the graduated Kent Knobbe, head coach Doug Goltz knew he had a winner from the get-go.