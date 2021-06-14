Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - COACH KEVIN MAHLBERG – ELWOOD H. S.

Kevin dedicated 35 years of his life to coaching 8-Man football in Elwood, Nebraska. During that span, his Pirate teams qualified for the state playoffs 20 times, with 3 of those teams making it to the state semi-finals (1987, 1991, and 2007). As one of the best coaches in the state, his career record totaled 209 wins and 130 losses while he was also honored as an assistant (1988) and head coach (1993) of the Eight Man All-Star Game. He also served as both assistant and head coach of the Nebraska vs. Kansas All-Star game. Although Coach Mahlberg helped mold numerous All-Conference, All-State, and All-Star players throughout the years (including his son Bryson, who was an All-State/All-Star QB), he will be best known by both players and peers for the many friendships that were built along the way and that last to this day. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome Coach Mahlberg into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-2021.