Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - EUGENE BUSBOOM – ADAMS HIGH SCHOOL

From 1974 to 1977, Gene dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Hornets and legendary Hall of Fame Coach Ken Cook. His dominance as both a tight end and middle linebacker helped carry those Adams teams to four consecutive undefeated seasons and multiple state titles. Gene was also a key player that helped his team set a state record (at the time) with an historic 43 game winning streak. He finished each of his four high school football seasons on the number one ranked team in the state and was instrumental in helping Coach Cook build the premier 8-Man Football dynasty of the 1970’s. Gene never lost a game in his prep career and was selected 1st Team All-Conference and 1st Team All-State on several occasions. He was also named the 1977 8-Man Player of the Year and after his senior season, he was invited to play in the very first Eight Man All-Star Game in 1978. Gene later finished his football career playing at Doane College. In the mid-2000’s, his son Ryan followed in Dad’s footsteps by also being honored as an 8-Man All-State player for (Adams) Freeman High School. The NEMFCA is honored to welcome Gene into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-2021.