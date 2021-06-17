 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - JOSH COBB – WALLACE HIGH SCHOOL
0 comments

Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - JOSH COBB – WALLACE HIGH SCHOOL

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - JOSH COBB – WALLACE HIGH SCHOOL

Former Wallace high school star Josh Cobb. The big, strong running back bolted for more than 4,000 yards during his high school career for the Wildcats in the early 1990s.

JOSH COBB – WALLACE HIGH SCHOOL

From 1990 to 1993, Josh was a dynamic player and a generational talent for his hometown Wildcats. During that span, he led Wallace to 3 consecutive state playoff appearances- and as a senior, he not only toppled school records for both yards rushing in a game (300) and touchdowns in a game (7), but he also amassed a Wallace career record with over 4,000 rushing yards. On his way to setting records in both rushing and scoring, Josh was named 1st Team All-Area and 1st Team All-Conference three times, as well as 1st Team All-State on two occasions. After graduation, he was selected to play in the 1994 Nebraska Shrine Bowl and then went on to play football at the University of Nebraska. While in Lincoln, he became a 2 time letter-winner and a member of 3 National Championship teams (1994, 1995, 1997). Josh was later named to the Class D1 All-Decade Team for the 1990’s by Huskerland Prep Report. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21.

“Big Josh Cobb was a load to bring to the ground, especially during his junior and senior seasons at Wallace during which he bolted for 1,438 and 1,685 yards respectively."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens if the Suns do not have Chris Paul for the Western Conference Finals?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts