Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - LARRY FROST – MALCOLM HIGH SCHOOL

Frost went in untouched on a third play DIVE play simply designed to get a first down deep in South territory. That was Larry Frost, and that was the only touchdown scored in that Shrine game.

Frost went on to be named the Offensive Player-of-the-Game, the first 8-Man player in history to receive the honor. Larry was a MAN against Bennett and the same against the best in the state in the 1965 Shrine Bowl.

Coach Larry Frost would always downplay his high school football accomplishments later in life when I would bug him about on the sidelines before and after games. He would just sport a faint smile and shake his head and say “that was a long time ago Bobby.”

It was a September night, the 26th to be exact, when I went to see Larry’s Lincoln Parkview Christian team play Osceola on a Thursday night. I wanted to see one of Christian’s Polivka boys (Jared?). Larry’s assistant was the incomparable Harold Simpson, the former Lincoln High head man. Carol Frost was ill and not there that evening, but Parkview won the game 38-12 and after the game finally opened a tiny bit about his glorious high school days. Not enough to give himself any credit though.