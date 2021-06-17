Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - THE CHORUS OF THE PLAINS

THE CHORUS OF THE PLAINS SINGING GROUP
From 1978 to Present, The Chorus of the Plains has opened each and every Eight-Man All Star game with their barbershop rendition of our National Anthem. Their presentation of “The Star Spangled Banner” is essential in helping us create a game day atmosphere and their organization has done a remarkable job of that for over 40 years. In recognition of their multiple decades of service and contribution to the success of this game, The NEMFCA is honored to welcome The Chorus of the Plains into the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21.
“The Chorus of the Plains'' is a men’s barbershop singing group based out of Hastings, Nebraska. I believe the group was founded 55 years ago and was expanded from a barbershop quartet named the Four Dads.
If I recall correctly, I counted 25 members performing at one time in one of their Chorus of the Plains singing functions. Where I usually hear them is doing National Anthem gigs here and there in Hastings.
Now, here’s the deal. Why am I adding my two cents worth about this group? I am an accomplished Big Band/Jazz drummer that either fortunately/or unfortunately has been blessed with nearly perfect pitch, which is basically a wasted gift for a drummer………..BUT, one thing the nearly perfect pitch has enabled me to do right here, right now, is to inform you that The Chorus of the Plains is an absolutely marvelous collection of voices that sound fabulous with 4 singers or 25 performers. Doesn’t matter how many men are singing, their performances are always top notch and flawless.
These gentlemen are professional, are VERY GOOD and have me tickled to death that they are being inducted into our NEMFCA Hall of Fame.
So, if you take in the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game Saturday night, you will have the pleasure of hearing these guys perform the National Anthem. Let them know how great they sounded with a thunderous round of applause when they conclude their song honoring this great country of ours."