Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - The Class of 2020

SCOTT SHANLE – ST. EDWARD HIGH SCHOOL

When you talk about 8-Man football superstars who carried their talents as far as they could go in the sport of football, the name Scott Shanle comes to mind.

How good was Scott Shanle in high school? During his junior and senior seasons At St. Edward, the 6-2, 210 pound Shanle rushed for 4,066 yards and most of his 90 career touchdowns.

During his prep career, he played both running back & linebacker and was responsible for over 4,500 rushing yards and those 90 TD’s. He also led the Beavers to three state playoff appearances and a 39-3 record in his final three seasons for legendary coach Rich Lemburg. During that span, Scott was selected All-Conference three times, 1st Team All-State twice, and was honored as the 1997 8-Man Player of the Year. He was also selected to play in both the 1998 Eight Man All-Star Game and the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

An imposing figure at both RB and LB, Shanle struck fear into every single opponent (except one) that I can remember. Can you imagine a 6-2, 210 dude that logged sprint times of :10.6 and :22.3 coming full steam ahead in your direction? The urge to dive for his ankles and tell your coach you simply “mis-timed the tackle would have been a great temptation.