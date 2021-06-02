Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - The Class of 2020

In Mullen’s 44-34 D-1 championship game win, Edis exploded for a mind-boggling 335 yards on 46 carries and 3 touchdowns with his 62 yard TD late in the 4th quarter clinching the victory.

Playing at 5-9, 170 pounds his senior season, Wade Edis was named All-State Class D-1 and was named D-1 Player-of-the-Year in at least one Metro newspaper publication.

Wade was also chosen to play in a pair of postseason all-star classics following his senior season, the Eight-Man All-Star game and the Western Nebraska All-Star Classic in Scottsbluff.

Little did Wade Edis know at the time that he would have a son later in life named Lane who would not only join his father in the 1000 Yard Rushing ranks, but also break his Dad’s career rushing record and join his Dad as the only Father/Son 5000 Yard Career Rusher duo in the history of Nebraska high school football.

To this day, Wade Edis is still ranked #16 on the All-Time Eight-Man Career Rushing and #40 overall. His son Lane, who graduated in 2018, is ranked #3 on that Eight-Man list and 5th overall with his 6,969 career yards.

Between the Father/Son duo of Wade and Lane Edis, there were 12,138 rushing yards churned out on those majestic small town Sandhills football football surfaces.

But it is Wade Edis we salute on this day. Mr. Edis has waited an entire year to receive this prestigious honor and it will be our pleasure to induct him into the NEMFCA Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 19th at Hastings College.

