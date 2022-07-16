Nebraska High School 11-Man Pass Receivers to Watch in 2022

**RECEIVING**

CLASS A

Joe Roll-Gretna - 53 receptions for 877 Yds (16.6/catch) with 8 TDs - Toughest wide-out to cover in the state, BEST receiver in the state. Roll is ripped, is fast, and has more moves than Michael Jackson or Chris Brown on the gridiron. Some of the best hands in the state, the 5-10, 183 pound roll is also an excellent defensive player who most times covers the opposition’s best receiver. Colleges are really missing something if they don’t give Joe Roll a long look.

Aric Thomas-Omaha South - 51 for 825 Yds (16.2/catch) (7 TDs) -

Dae’vonn Hall-Bellevue West (Jr) - 43 for 592 Yds (13.8/catch) (9 TDs) - One of an all-star stable of pass receivers for Danny Kaelin to target this Fall.

Malachi Coleman-Lincoln East - 17 for 561 Yds (33.0/catch) (10 TDs) {TD every 1.7 pass reception} - You will not see a wide receiver in Nebraska faster than Lincoln East burner, Malachi Coleman. There aren’t too many DB’s that can cover a man that runs a :10.46 hundred and :21.31 two hundred and triple jumps 46’4”. Coleman is also a menace rushing the quarterback from his DE post.

Caleb Schnell-Gretna - 33 for 525 Yds (16/catch) (2 TDs) - One of the best tight ends in the state right here. Gretna had so many terrific receivers last season, the 6-3, 200 Schnell often slipped 10 to 15 yards downfield, stood there all by his lonesome, and waited for Zane to throw him the ball. The dude can line up wide, so Caleb is almost like a wide receiver. Schnell will catch more than 2 touchdown passes this season, I can promise you that.

Jack Baptista-Lincoln SW - 33 for 489 Yds (16/catch) (4 TDs) - Collin Fritton’s fav receiver by a country mile. Baptista, who has a 35” vertical, is also a dangerous kick return man.

TK Barnett-Bellevue West - 41 for 484 Yds (11.8/catch) (6 TDs)

Kyrell Jordan-Bellevue West - 27 for 476 Yds (17.6/catch) (3 TDs)

Beni Ngoyi-Lincoln High - 25 for 467 Yds (18.7/catch) (6 TDs)

Jaylen Lloyd-Omaha Central-(Now Omaha Westside) - 20 for 441 Yds (22.6/catch) (3 TDs)

Tre’Vionne Brown-Omaha North - 17 for 399 Yds (23.5/catch) (4 TDs)

Brock Murtaugh-Millard South - 14 for 290 Yds (20.7/catch) (3 TDs)

Javon Leuty-Lincoln High - 12 for 289 Yds (22.2/catch) (4 TDs)

CLASS B

Jace Carpenter-Lexington - 32 receptions for 556 Yds (17.4/catch) (4 TDs)

Joe Connolly-Omaha Skutt - 17 for 441 Yds (25.9/catch) (5 TDs)

Travin Harring-Grand Island Northwest - 31 for 417 Yds (13.5/catch) (6 TDs)

Nick Colvert-Bennington - 20 for 364 Yds (18.2/catch) (1 TD)

Shea Wendt-Blair - 23 for 344 Yds (15/catch) (2 TDs)

J’shawn Unger-Blair (Jr) - 25 for 342 Yds (13.7/catch) (4 TDs)

Isaac Conner-Bennington - 18 for 325 Yds (18.1/catch) (4 TDs)

James Senstock-Omaha Skutt (Jr) - 10 for 246 Yds (24.6/catch) (1 TD)

CLASS C-1

James Olds-Fairbury - 33 for 731 Yds (22.2/catch) (9 TDs) -

Ashton Gregg-Central City - 55 for 728 Yds (13.3/catch) (8 TDs)

Benjamin Brahmer-Pierce - 63 receptions for 556 Yds (17.8/catch) (13 TDs)/{Career-116 Receptions for 1,986 Yards (17.1/catch) for 24 TDs} -Some of the best hands I’ve seen in a long time. Big Ben, a Husker pledge, has been making spectacular catches since the first time he stepped on the field as a Freshman. He will make some noise in Lincoln down the road.

Ayden Zikmund-Central City (Jr) - 46 for 520 Yds (11.3/catch) (4 TDs)

Carson Staeher-Aurora - 35 for 502 Yds (14.4/catch) (4 TDs) (Class B in 2021)

Caleb Paulk-Wood River - 25 for 443 Yds (17.7/catch) (4 TDs)

Jacob Gomez-Wilson-McCook - 25 for 405 Yds (16.2/catch) (4 TDs) (Class B in 2021)

Xander Provance-Chadron - 20 for 391 Yds (19.6/catch) (4 TDs)

Seth Gaswick-Chadron - 14 for 381 Yds (27.2/catch) (7 TDs) {TD catch EVERY OTHER Pass Reception}

Derek Pfeifer-Central City - 41 for 352 Yds (8.6/catch) (3 TDs)

Cord Chytka-Cozad - 17 for 320 Yds (18.8/catch) (4 TDs)

Sam Luellen-Louisville (Jr) - 8 for 299 Yds (37.4/catch) (3 TDs) {TD catch every 3rd Pass Reception}

Race McClure-Ogallala - 11 for 257 Yds (23.4/catch) (4 TDs) {TD catch every 3rd Pass Receptions}

Isaak Fredrickson-Raymond Central - 9 for 246 Yds (27.3/catch) (3 TDs) {TD catch every 3rd Pass Reception}

CLASS C-2

Kade McIntyre-Fremont Bergan - 37 receptions for 873 Yds (23.6/catch) (14 TDs)/{TD catch every 2.7 Pass Receptions} Career-66 Receptions for 1,345 Yards (20.4/catch) for 19 TDs {TD catch every 3.5 Pass Receptions} - Well, if Oklahoma offers you a full ride, you must be pretty special. The Sooners do not make recruiting mistakes. I don’t have to tell you Kade McIntyre is the Real Deal, you can just take Oklahoma’s word for it.

Cooper Butler-Hastings St. Cecilia - 42 for 653 Yds (15.5/catch) (11 TDs)

Hayden DeMuth-Hastings St. Cecilia - 27 for 595 Yds (22/catch) (3 TDs)

Trenton Barry-Wahoo Neumann - 27 for 544 Yds (20.2/catch) (2 TDs)

Jonny Puelz-Lincoln Lutheran - 34 for 500 Yds (14.7/catch) (4 TDs)

Jace Freesman-Gordon-Rushville - 40 for 497 Yds (12.4/catch) (3 TDs)

Elliott Nottlemann-BRLD - 26 for 489 Yds (18.8/catch) (3 TDs)

Cole Schwager-Hershey - 20 for 414 Yds (20.7/catch) (1 TD)

Kaden Thompson-Hershey - 35 for 410 Yds (11.7/catch) (3 TDs)

Jacob Meyer-Superior - 19 for 389 Yds (20.5/catch) (5 TDs)

Jameson Pella-Lincoln Lutheran - 19 for 389 Yds (20.5/catch) (5 TDs)

Levi Zimmer-Centennial - 19 for 297 Yds (16.5/catch) (5 TDs)

Alex Brown-Hershey - 8 for 283 Yds (35.4/catch) (2 TDs)