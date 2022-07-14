Nebraska High School 11-Man Quarterbacks to Watch in 2022

We’ll spotlight 11-Man Quarterbacks in Classes A, B, C-1 and C-2 in our first installment of returning leaders in the Passing Yards department

The key to reading the passing yardage statistics in this article are fairly simple. I’ll list the QB’s first, followed by passing yards, touchdowns/interceptions, then in parentheses it will indicate passes attempted, completed, then completion percentage.

There will be certain instances where the interceptions will outnumber touchdowns, but these are high school kids and it will happen occasionally. At the collegiate level, it’s certainly a no-no, but here, some are still learning.

*CLASS A

Zane Flores-Gretna - 2,885 Passing Yards, 26 TDs/7 Ints (232 of 331, 70%) (Career-489 of 726 for 6,046 Yds- 51 TDs/17 Ints (64.7%). *Any high school QB who boasts a career completion percentage of nearly 65% is a sharpshooter. I’ve been promoting Zane Flores since he took over the quarterbacking duties on day ONE of his freshman football season at Gretna. Not only that, but that was the same season the Dragons made the jump from the Class B ranks to the brutal Class A/Omaha Metro circles.

It took Flores just three years to lead Gretna to a state championship on the field and now the Blond Bomber is back for his senior campaign. I really respect this young man’s abilities and have even more respect for his head coach, the great Mike Kayl.

Daeshawn Tolbert-Omaha South - 1,397 Yds, 13 TDs/5 Ints (91 of 167, 55%)

Anthony Rezac-Omaha Westside (Jr) - 1,221 Yds, 19 TDs/1 Int (79-116, 68%)-1,221 passing yards with 19 touchdowns with just ONE interception for a sophomore in the Metro? First class performance in my book.

Tyrus Petsche-Lincoln Pius X - 1,105 Yds, 10 TDs/2 Ints (89-186, 48%)

Brady Fitzpatrick-Papillion LV South - 1,105 Yds, 10 TDs/2 Ints (100-182, 55%)

Collin Fritton-Lincoln Southwest - 1,125 Yds, 10 TDs/6 Ints (83-163, 51%)

Daniel Kaelin-Bellevue West (Jr) - 693 Yds, 5 TDs/0 Ints (50-82, 61%)

*Additional Class B Quarterbacks to Watch in 2022*

Jaylen Davis-Omaha Central - 873 Yds 9 TDs/2 Ints (51-103, 49.5%)

Camden Kozeal-Millard South - 311 Yds, 8 TDs/3 Ints (24-48, 50%)

*CLASS B

Trey Bird-Bennington - 2,181 Yds, 24 TDs/3 Ints, (117-184, 63.6%)-*This is a pretty amazing athlete here. If you followed the Badgers a year ago, you’ll know they suffered some significant O-Line losses to graduation. Not only that, but one of the leading rushers in the nation in Dylan Mostek has departed, so Birdy may find himself airing it out more in 2022. Find him some receivers and Trey Bird will REALLY be fun to watch.

Bode Soukup-Blair (Jr.) - 1,290, 11 TDs/11 Ints, (98-189, 52%)

William Brewster-Elkhorn Mt. Michael - 1,210, 8 TDs/13 Ints (106-226, 47%)

Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff (1000/1000) - 963 Yds- 7 TDs/4 Ints (54-101, 53.5%) AND 1,089 Rushing on 138 Carries (7.9/Touch) with 20 TDs

Johnny Whyrick-Hastings (Jr) - 738 Yds, 5 TDs/9 Ints (63-112 57%)-Keep an eye on this young man! If Charlie Shoemaker developed some receivers a year ago, and the O-Line can provide some pass protection, Johnny Whyrick will light up that Hastings College scoreboard. You may recall that Whyrick earned an MVP award at the Top 200 National Football Showcase being held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey early this summer, competing against elite talent.

*Additional Class B Quarterbacks to Watch in 2022*

Trey Jackson-Waverly - 393 Yds, 4 TDs/0 Ints (34-54 68%)

Bennett Turman-Omaha Skutt (Jr) - 335 Yds, 3 TDs/3 Ints (28-72, 39%)

*CLASS C-1

Abram Scholting-Pierce - 2,265 Yds, 30 TDs/10 Ints (117-181, 64.6%)-{Career-212-351 (60.4%) for 4,089 Yds- 57 TDs/18 Ints}-*Two-Time All-State QB/Field Leader. Scholting is a remarkable football talent who can also hurt you big time running the ball. Remember, Abram still has Husker pledge Ben Brahmer as his #1 target.

Dane Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood (Jr.)- 1,519 Yds- 19 TDs/ 5 Ints (110-170, 64.7%).

Jared Kuhl-Platteview - 1,379 Yds- 11 TDs/4 Ints (114-193, 59.1%)

Rylan Stover-Raymond Central - 1,361 Yds- 15 TDs/6 Ints (80-125, 68%)

Jax Biehl-Fairbury - 1,239 Yds, 9 TDs/14 Ints (84-202, 41.6%)

Drew Knust-Aurora - 1,090 Yds, 14 TDs/5 Ints (96-155, 62%)- *Could very well lead the Huskies to a C-1 State Championship in 2022. Yeah, he’s that good. Shifty, elusive and very accurate arm.

Landon Classen-O’Neill - 1,011 Yds, 5 TDs/2 Ints (78-158, 49%)

Jackson Hinrichs-Holdrege - 979 Yds- 6 TDs/3 Ints (86-176, 49%)

*Additional Class C-1 Quarterbacks to Watch in 2022*

Carter Harsin-Minden - 821 Yds- 3 TDs 11 Ints (64-140, 48%)

Owen Hancock-Wahoo - 796 Yds- 7 TDs/7 Ints (69-130, 53%)

Adam Dugger-McCook - 705 Yds- 5 TDs/5 Ints (55-122, 45%)

Harry Caskey-Ogallala (Jr) - 724 Yds- 8 TDs/4 Ints (49-118, 41.5%)

Alex Christo-Boone Central - 516 Yds- 7 TDs/0 Ints (33-62, 63%)-*You had to be there in Albion on September 24th a year ago to witness one of the greatest individual performances I’ve seen in 53 years of watching high school football. Boone’s starter Braden Benes was injured and unable to play against defending state champion Pierce. So, up steps junior Alex Christo, who had completed a whopping 1 of 3 passes for 10 yards in his CAREER for the Cardinals.

All the ice-water veined 140 pound Christo did against mighty Pierce was fearlessly step up and complete 10 of 24 passes for 175 yards and 2 TDs with NO Ints. Wait! Christo also carried the football 20 times for 120 yards and another score as Boone lays a 35-33 upset win over #1 Pierce.

Christo looked like he had been a two year starter that night and now the poised rising senior takes over the QB job full-time for super coach Mark Hudson in 2022. Stay tuned, this Cardinals team is gonna be GOOD.

CLASS C-2

Carson Kudlacek-Hastings St. Cecilia - 1,449 Yds- 14 TDs/6 Ints (95-196, 48.5%)

Connor Schutt-Wahoo Neumann (Jr) - 1,403 Yds- 7 TDs/8 Ints (95-166, 57.2%)

Maj Nisley-Centennial - 1,350 Yds- 13 TDs/11 Ints (89-192, 46.4%)

Cooper Hill-Hershey (Jr) - 1,301 Yds- 8 TDs/12 Ints (78-204, 38%)

*Ethan Shaw-Sandy Creek (SOPH) - 1,274 Yds- 15 TDs/9 Ints (103-168, 61.3%) *{Played 11-Man football a year ago}- Husker great Brian Shaw’s boy drops down to 8-Man football for the next 2-year cycle and he HAS RECEIVERS! This lad has some serious talent, man. Only thing missing in 2022 will be the great blocking of his 2-time All-State OL/DL brother Josh Shaw.

Carter Anderson-Gordon-Rushville - (99-153, 51.6%) -1,259 Yds- 7 TDs/8 Ints

Jaden Williams-Doniphan-Trumbull (Jr) - 1,171 Yds- 6 TDs/5 Ints (99-153, 51.6%)

Dylan Hurlburt-Ord (Jr) - (1000/1000)- 884 Yds- 15 TDs/6 Ints (52-94, 55.2%) AND 1,244 Rushing on 137 Carries (9.1/Touch) with 22 TDs

*Additional Class C-2 Quarterbacks to Watch in 2022*

Garret Hoefs-Lincoln Lutheran - 427 Yds- 5 TDs/3 Ints (26-50, 52%)- *Diamond in the Rough. This kid can fling it. Injuries have prevented Hoefs from being a shining star in the past.

Braylon Anderson- Battle Creek (Soph) - 196 Yds - 3 TDs/0 INTs (17-23, 74%)