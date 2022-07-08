Nebraska High School 11-Man Running Backs to Watch in 2022

Here is a look at the returning 11-Man running backs that should be prominent figures during this upcoming 2022 Nebraska high school football season.

While we strive for accuracy with this information, there are sometimes cases where players have transferred and we missed it. To the best of my knowledge, the following information is accurate.

So, let the salute to our top returning runners in Classes A, B, C-1 and C-2 begin.

CLASS A (Senior unless otherwise indicated)

Te'Shaun Porter-Omaha North - 1,610 (18 TDs)..(Big, strong, fast back who loves to get to the outside. Seven 100+ games with a quick 1st step burst.)

Cole Ballard-Elkhorn South - 1,208, Sr (23 TDs)..(Best RB in this class? Ballard has extraordinary vision following his blockers. 39 TDs the past two seasons make Cole Ballard a really special player)

Brock Roblee-North Platte - 1,186, (11 TDs) - Bulldogs hard running fullback is a load to handle

Damerico Young-South Sioux City (Jr)- 1,174 (12 TDs) (Class B in 2021. Is he still at SSC?)

Chamar (Marty) Brown-Creighton Prep - 1,067 (15 TDs)

Max Buettenback-Lincoln SE - 913 Yards (8 TDs)

Brian Petry-Millard North-884 (5 TDs)

Devyn Jones-Papillion LaVista South - 874 (11 TDs)

Liam Blaser-Columbus - 727 (10 TDs)

Payton Prestito-Papillion LV (Jr) - 678 (8 TDs) - (This guy is faster than his 4.9/40 would indicate. Hits the hole quickly and packs a punch for those YAC. I like the way Prestito plays the game.)

Cal Newell-Lincoln SW - 658 (6 TDs)

Jadyn Bullion-Omaha Central - 657 (10 TDs) (Now Bellevue West)

Charlie Quaintance-Millard North - 638 (10 TDs)

Kolten Tilford-North Platte - 545 (5 TDs)

Payson Owen-Norfolk - 507 (7 TDs)

Dylan Sheard-Omaha South (Jr) - 497 (6 TDs)

Jahmez Ross-Omaha Westside (Jr)- 472 (4 TDs) - (Dude missed FIVE games with a hand injury in 2021 and still rushed for nearly 500 yards backing up Dom Rezac. Electrifying runner who can cut and change directions on a dime. The high-stepping Ross should have big time numbers this Fall.)

*Additional Backs to Watch in 2022*

Zane Flores-Gretna (QB) - 216 (10 TDs) - Hey, don’t laugh at 216 yards. Flores scored 10 TDs, one of which was the only TD in Gretna’s Class A Finals win over Omaha Westside.)

Gio Conteras-Bellevue West - 184 (6 TDs) - REMEMBER this. Contraras was sharing carries with the great LJ Richardson as a sophomore before a season ending injury ended that splendid storyline. Amazing vision and great hands.

CLASS B (Senior unless otherwise indicated)

Sebastien Boyle-Scottsbluff (Jr) - 1,808 (25 TDs) - Pretty remarkable athlete here. Sophomore Boyle bolted for 1,044 yards on a staggering 110 carries and 13 touchdowns in a 4 game span before the Bearcats were eliminated by Aurora in the playoffs. Only Aurora held Sebastien under a 100 yards (twice) last season. Boyle also runs an :11.3 hundred and placed 5th in the 195 weight class in this year’s State Wrestling Championships. One of TWO Scottsbluff 1000 yarders)

Braeden Stull-Scottsbluff (QB) - 1,215, (20 TDs)

Jake Garcia-Omaha Gross - 1,185 (12 TDs)

Deegan Nelson-Beatrice - 1,097, (14 TDs)

Matt Bohy-Lincoln Pius X - 900 (11 TDs) (Class A in 2021)

Tanner Gartner-Gering (Jr) - 675 (2 TDs)

*Additional Backs to Watch in 2022

Ethan Walker-Plattsmouth - 477 (5 TDs)

Dane Larsen-Blair - 431 (1 TD)

Colin Pike-Omaha Skutt (Jr) - 404 (4 TDs)

Nick Colvert-Bennington - 404 (6 TDs)

Tyler Douglass-Grand Island Northwest - 389 4 TDs)

Wyatt Archer-Omaha Skutt (Soph) - 380 (2 TDs) (Missed 6 games)

Preston Harms-Waverly - 370 (4 TDs)

Evan Kastens-Waverly (Jr) - 364 (2 TDs)

Maccoy Holtam-Omaha Skutt - 276 (6 TDs) (TD every 5th Carry)

CLASS C-1 (Senior unless otherwise indicated)

Carlos Collazo -Aurora, 2,022, Sr. (20 TDs) (Class B in 2021) - Collazo has it all, speed, power and staggering yards after contact. Would have a gazillion yards by now had he not missed most of his sophomore season with an injury. If Collazo had 2,022 yards against Class B competition, what will he do in the C-1 ranks this Fall? Scary thought.

Bayler Poston-Nebraska City, 1,248, Sr (17 TDs)

Hiatt Collins-Adams Central, 1,121, Sr (13 TDs) - If Collins, a two-time 1000 yard rusher, can stay healthy for a full season in 2022, the sky's the limit for this kid. Special football talent and even better human being.

Nathan Upton-Ashland-Greenwood - 898 (10 TDs)

Parker Borer-Boone Central (Jr) - 898 (10 TDs) - Shocked Pre-Season #5 Norfolk Catholic last year in the season opener with a 92 yard TD run on the 1st carry of his sophomore season in the Cardinals 39-17 win. Just a junior, Borer can fly (:11.3), is a dangerous return man, and just a Swiss Army Knife for Coach Hud’s Boone Central forces. VERY fine football talent with superior on the field smarts.

Jacob Gomez-Wilson-McCook - 797 (5 TDs)

Nick Conant-Adams Central (Jr) - 676 (10 TDs) - Bloodlines here Baby! Conant has played in the shadow of the great Hyatt Collins the past 2 seasons and displayed his talents when Hyatt was on the IR for 3 games last season. Conant exploded for outings of 115, 203 and 202 yards on 63 carries and 9 TDs during that 3 week period. That’s 520 yards with 8 yards a pop. This kid is shifty and can squeeze through tiny spaces like smoke through a keyhole. A good summer in the weight room will add some muscle to make Conant more dangerous than ever.

Carter Reisig-Mitchell (Jr) - 633 (8 TDs)

Jared Kuhl-Platteview (QB) - 604 (11 TDs)

Drake Zimmerman-Ashland-Greenwood (Jr) - 603 (7 TDs)

Jackson Hinrichs-Holdrege - 581 (6 TDs)

Cael Wichman-Platteview - 564 (4 TDs)

Cael Peters-Mitchell (Jr) - 546 (7 TDs)

Hayden Frank-Malcolm (QB) - 535 (9 TDs)

Tate Hug-Auburn - 526 (8 TDs)

Hayden Umble-Mitchell - 520 (7 TDs)

Harry Caskey-Ogallala (Jr) - 515 (6 TDs)

Abram Scholting (QB)-Pierce - 500 (4 TDs)

Carter Harsin-Minden (QB) - 461 (9 TDs)

Quinn Bailey-Chadron (Soph) - 449 (4 TDs)

Luke Holly-Sidney (Jr) - 427 (3 TDs)

*Additional Backs to Watch in 2022*

Landon Classen (QB)-O’Neill - 422 (9 TDs)

Rylan Holsten-Minden - 386 (4 TDs)

Owen Hancock-Wahoo (QB) - 359 (11 TDs)

Adam Dugger-McCook -346 (9 TDs)

Jadan Janssen-Holdrege - 324 (3 TDs)

Alex Christo-Boone Central (QB) - 323 (4 TDs)

Drew Knust-Aurora (QB) - 309 (4 TDs)

CLASS C-2 (Senior unless otherwise indicated)

Karter Kerkman-Norfolk Catholic, 1,852 (25 TDs) - Kerkman is without a doubt, one of the best running backs in the state, regardless of class. Hits the line in a hurry and is simply sensational when he hits that second level. A powerful runner, Kerkman is always sliding to the outside or cutting back against the grain enroute to the EZ. The dude will probably play over 200 pounds in 2022, so his ability to get those yards after contact will increase. Also has good hands plus has the luxury of playing for a Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Coach in Jeff Bellar, one of the best there is.

Kason Loomis-Bridgeport, 1,000, (13 TDs)

Donovan Fillmore-Gordon-Rushville - 834 (12 TDs)

Trent Uhlir-Battle Creek (Jr) - 813 (8 TDs)

Quentin Morris-Centura - 737 (10 TDs)

Jesus Hernandez-Gibbon - 678 (5 TDs)

Carson Kudlacek-Hastings St. Cecilia (QB) - 598 (13 TDs) - Very dangerous Dual-Threat quarterback for the rising Bluehawks. The mobile Kudlacek can shred opposing defenses with his rifle arm, targeting players like classmate Cooper Butler (653 receiving yards/11 TDs) or junior Hayden DeMuth (595 yds/3 TDs). My goodness, head coach Clint Head has done a phenomenal job building this football program. The man knows his stuff and the St. C kids have bought into his way of doing things.

Calvin Sassaman-Wahoo Neumann - 517 (6 TDs)

Kyler Hellbusch-North Bend Central (Jr) - 504 (4 TDs)

Naj Nisly (QB) -Centennial - 471 (8 TDs)

Will Shaw-Hastings St. Cecilia (Soph) - 470 (6 TDs)

Garret Hoefs-Lincoln Lutheran (QB) - 439 (5 TDs)

Wyatt Fedderson-Gordon-Rushville (Soph) - 435 (4 TDs)

William Jurgens-Lincoln Lutheran - 432 (7 TDs)

*Additional Backs to Watch in 2022*

Jarrett Dodson-Centennial - 396 (4 TDs)

Carter Anderson-Gordon-Rushville (QB)- 366 (6 TDs)

Ashton Lurz-Valentine - 365 (5 TDs)

Parker Farrenkopf-Bridgeport - 339 (2 TDs)

LJ McNeill-Oakland-Craig - 355 (3 TDs)

Jaden Williams-Doniphan-Trumbull (QB) (Jr) - 312 (3 TDs)

Conor Booth-Wahoo Neumann (QB) (Jr) - 275 (6 TDs)

Trent McCain-Ord (Jr) - 206 (No TDs)

Aidan Ryschon-Ord (Jr) - 200 (3 TDs)