Nebraska high school 2020 All-State Football Selections returning in 2021.

Below is a list of football stars who were selected to All-State teams in 2020. This group consists of All-State selections from the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal-Star, Huskerland Prep Report and 1000 Yard Guy Bobby Mills.
Also included on this list are the returning All-Metro Conference selections from 2020. I feel it takes a special athlete to make these Omaha Metro Conference teams. There are usually First, Second and Third Teams chosen, but due to the absence of Omaha Public schools during the 2020 football season due to Covid concerns , the selections were limited to TWO squads last Fall.
Here are the returnees from each class, including Super-State teams from all four media outlets who publish All-State teams each year. The height, weight and year in school are naturally from 2020.
SUPER-STATE
QB - Noah Walters-Lincoln East, 6-0, 185, Jr.
RB - LJ Richardson-Bellevue West, 6-1, 220, Jr.
Defense
DL - Trevor Brown-Waverly, 6-3, 265, Jr.
LB - Jake Appleget-Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, 210, Jr.
2nd TEAM SUPER-STATE OFFENSE
RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Jr.
WR - Micah Riley-Bellevue West, 6-6, 230, Jr.
OL - Gage Griffith-Aurora | 6-1, 275, Jr.
Ath - Mack Owens-Aurora, 6-3, 205, Jr.
Ath - Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan, 6-0, 200, Jr
ATH- Zane Flores-Gretna - 6-3, 170, Sophomore
Defense
DB - Hayden Stec-Elkhorn, 6-2, 205, Jr.
Ath - Ernest Hausmann-Columbus, 6-3, 210, Jr.
Ath - Will Hubert-Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 225, Jr.
CLASS A
Offense
QB - Noah Walters-Lincoln East, 6-0, 185, Jr.
RB - LJ Richardson-Bellevue West, 6-1, 220, Jr.
RB - Dominic Rezac-Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Jr.
WR - Micah Riley-Bellevue West, 6-6, 230, Jr.
Defense
DB - Hayden Stec-Elkhorn, 6-2, 205, Jr.
Ath - Ernest Hausmann-Columbus, 6-3, 210, Jr.
Ath - Will Hubert-Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 225, Jr.
CLASS B
Offense
RB - Christian Meneses-Plattsmouth, 5-9, 190, Jr.
RB - Rashad Madden-Ralston, 5-9, 170, Jr.
WR - Jake Orr - Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, 175, Jr.
OL - Gage Griffith-Aurora, 6-1, 275, Jr.
OL - Wyatt Ogle-Blair, 6-3, 230, Jr.
Defense
DL - Trevor Brown-Waverly, 6-3, 265, Jr.
DL - Aiden Betz-Elkhorn, 6-3, 280, Sophomore
DL - Luke McDonald-Bennington, 5-11, 205, Jr.
LB - Mack Owens-Aurora, 6-3, 205, Jr.
DB - Gavin Sukup-Seward, 6-2, 185, Jr.
DB - Hayden Stec-Elkhorn, 6-2, 205, Jr.
DB - Owen Prince - Plattsmouth, 6-0, 165, Jr.
CLASS C-1
Offense
QB - Kale Jensen-Central City, 6-1, 185, Jr.
WR - Benjamin Brahmer-Pierce, 6-5, 185, Sophomore
OL - Dylan Merz - Kearney Catholic, 6-5, 215, Jr.
Ath - Colin Ludvik-Wahoo, 5-6, 150, Jr.
Ath - Adam Van Cleave - Columbus Lakeview, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Defense
LB - Grant Kolterman - Wahoo, 5-11, 215, Jr.
Ath - Cale Jacobsen-Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, 190, Jr.
Ath - Colton Fritz-Pierce, 6-1, 190, Jr.
CLASS C-2
Offense
QB - Koa McIntyre-Fremont Bergan, 6-0, 200, Jr.
RB - Jimmy Allen-Crofton, 5-8, 180, Jr.
RB - Jackson Roberts - North Platte St. Patricks, 6-0, 175, Freshman
WR - Max Bartels-Lincoln Lutheran, 6-2, 170, Jr.
WR - Jake Bargen-Centennial, 6-3, 200, Jr.
OL - Adam Kotas-Wilber-Clatonia, 6-0, 210, Jr.
OL - Josh Urmacher - David City Aquinas, 6-1, 205, Jr.
OL - Josh Shaw - Sandy Creek, 6-4, 245, Jr.
Ath - Gavin Logemann-Fremont Bergan, 6-3, 170, Jr.
Defense
DL - Rowdy Truksa-David City Aquinas, 6-1, 200, Jr.
DL - Trey Warner-Ord, 6-0, 225. Jr.
LB - Matt Davis-Sutton | 6-1, 235, Jr.
LB - Jarett Boggs-Fremont Bergan | 5-10 | 175 | Jr.
Ath - Kade McIntyre-Fremont Bergan, 6-3, 180, Sophomore
Ath - Easton Becker-Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-10, 200, Jr.
CLASS D-1 (8-MAN)
Offense
QB - Aiden Kuester-Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0, 190, Sophomore
QB - Quade Myers - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-11, 185, Jr.
RB - Caleb Busch-Burwell, 6-0, 180, Jr.
RB - Carter Seim-Cross County, 6-2, 190, Jr.
WR - Andrew Waltke-Palmyra, 6-4, 195, Jr.
OL - Carter Mann-Burwell, 6-4, 230, Jr.
Ath- Blake Miller-Nebraska City Lourdes, 6-3, 190, Jr.
Defense
DL - Cory Hollinger-Cross County, 6-6, 220, Jr.
LB - Levi Belina-Howells-Dodge, 6-1, 170, Jr.
LB - Cash Gurney-Burwell, 6-0, 180, Jr.
DB - Eli Hays-Clarkson-Leigh, 5-7, 135, Jr.
DB - Quade Myers-Dundy Co.-Stratton, 5-10, 185, Jr.
Ath - Evan Haisch-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6-1, 195, Jr.
CLASS D-2 (8-MAN)
Offense
QB - Jakob Jordan-Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-11, 165, Jr.
RB - Tyson Denkert-Kenesaw, 5-10, 180, Jr.
RB - Dane Pokorny-Sandhills/Thedford, 6-3, 200, Jr.
OL - Braden Branic-Sandhills/Thedford, 6-0, 270, Jr.
Defense
DL - Brogan Nachtigal-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-3, 215, Jr.
DL - Drew McIntosh - Sandhills/Thedford, 6-0, 190, J.r
LB - Easton Weber-BDS, 5-11, 210, Sophomore
DB - Tanner Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis, 6-2, 180, Jr.
DB - Reece Zutavern - Sandhills/Thedford, 5-10, 190, Jr.
Punt-Aiden Hedstrom - O’Neill St. Marys, 6-2, 185, Jr.
CLASS D-3 (6-MAN)
Offense
E - Tucker Ravenscroft-Cody-Kilgore, 6-2, 180, Jr.
Defense
DL-Tanner McDonald-Sterling, 6-3, 210, Jr.
DL-Andrew Richardson-Sterling, 5-9, 190, Jr.
DL-Patrick Dietz-McCool Junction, 6-4, 235, Jr.
DB-Garrett Hier-Sterling, 5-11, 160, Jr.
DB-Cactus Millar-Cody-Kilgore, 6-0, 180, Jr.
-------------------------------------------------------
2020 All-Metro Conference (Omaha)
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
TE, Micah Riley, Bellevue West, 6-5, 220, Jr.
RB, Les Richardson, Bellevue West, 6-1, 215, Jr.
RB, Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 175, Jr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
None return
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR, Kaden Helms, Bellevue West, 6-5, 205, Jr.
OL, Henry Rickels, Bellevue West, 6-4, 260, Jr.
OL, Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 6-3 290, Jr.
OL, Sam Sledge, Om. Creighton Prep, 6-3, 240, Sophomore
QB, Zane Flores, Gretna, 6-2, 190, Sophomore
B, Nathan Pederson, Millard West, 5-9, 165, Jr.