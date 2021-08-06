Nebraska high school 2020 All-State Football Selections returning in 2021.

Below is a list of football stars who were selected to All-State teams in 2020. This group consists of All-State selections from the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal-Star, Huskerland Prep Report and 1000 Yard Guy Bobby Mills.

Also included on this list are the returning All-Metro Conference selections from 2020. I feel it takes a special athlete to make these Omaha Metro Conference teams. There are usually First, Second and Third Teams chosen, but due to the absence of Omaha Public schools during the 2020 football season due to Covid concerns , the selections were limited to TWO squads last Fall.