Nebraska High School 8-Man, 6-Man Pass Receivers to Watch in 2022

CLASS D-1 (Eight Man)

Trenton Marquez-Bayard - 35 receptions for 785 Yds (22.4/catch) (9 TDs)/{TD catch every 4th Pass Receptions} [Career-86 Receptions for 1,480 Yards (17.2/catch) for 19 TDs {TD catch every 4.5 Pass Receptions]

Bryson Gadeken-Neligh-Oakdale (Jr) - 53 for 757 Yds (14.5/catch) (7 TDs)

Carson Whitesell-Neligh-Oakdale - 32 for 621 Yds (19.4/catch) (7 TDs)

Henry Coleman-Elmwood-Murdock - 33 for 521 Yds (15.8/catch) (7 TDs)

Carter Nelson-Ainsworth (Jr) - 28 for 511 Yds (18.3/catch) (8 TDs) - Track and Field Phenom as a Sophomore. Ran 11 flat 100, placed 4th in the Class D 200 (:22.6). 4th in the Pole Vault (13-6) and won the High Jump (6-10). Also tossed discus 175-0 and is a Nebraska football pledge.

Jacson King-Plainview (Soph) - 35 for 491 Yds (14.1/catch) (7 TDs) -In addition to his 491 receiving yards last year as a FRESHMAN, the 5-11, 195 pound Jacson King also rushed for 436 yards with 7 TDs and logged 48 tackles for a team that never won a game in 2021.

Brendan Weber-Plainview (Jr) - 36 for 436 Yds (12.1/catch) (4 TDs)

Grant Wiedel-Thayer Central - 23 for 427 Yds (18.6/catch) (6 TDs)

Carter Niles-Freeman - 21 for 413 Yds (19.7/catch) (7 TDs)

Ethan Essary-Weeping Water - 20 for 401 Yds (20/catch) (9 TDs)

Evan Saathoff-Southern - 25 for 367 Yds (14.7/catch) (8 TDs)

Owen Vogel-Stanton - 19 for 351 Yds (18.5/catch) (4 TDs)

Kolyn Gaston-Hitchcock County - 13 for 339 Yds (26.1/catch) (8 TDs)

Corbin Horner-Dundy County/Stratton - 16 for 326 Yds (20.3/catch) (4 TDs)

Alek Molzahn-Alma (Jr) - 17 for 325 Yds (19.1/catch) (5 TDs)

Traegan Mcnally-Ainsworth (Jr) - 35 for 325 Yds (9.3/catch) (4 TDs)

Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock - 10 for 320 Yds (32.0/catch) (5 TDs) {TD every other pass reception}

Spencer Hille-Plainview (Jr) - 18 for 294 Yds (16.3/catch) (4 TDs)

Jaekwon Mcqueen-Humboldt/TRS (Jr) - 15 for 288 Yds (19.2/catch) (4 TDs)

Sayler Rhodes-Weeping Water (Jr) - 12 for 245 Yds (20.4/catch) (5 TDs) {TD catch every 2.4 Pass Receptions}

CLASS D-2 (Eight Man)

Layne Warrior-Bloomfield (Jr) - 56 receptions for 1,150 Yds (20.5/catch) (18 TDs)/{TD catch every 3rd Pass Reception} - The sure-handed Warrior was Braeden Guenther’s favorite target last season. In fact, the 6-3, 170 pound Bloomfield Tight End caught 56 of Guenther’s 89 pass completions and accounted for 1,150 of Braeden’s 1,558 passing yards. You are just not going to find very many DB’s in Class D-2 that will have the ability to cover or out jump a 6-3 TE like Layne Warrior. He is also a demon in the Bees defensive backfield, pirating 7 passes last year as a sophomore.

Trevor Hueske-Nebraska (Waco) Lutheran - 88 for 877 (9.9/catch) (12 TDs)

Hayden Kramer-Medicine Valley - 58 for 881 Yds (15.2/catch) (13 TDs)

Dillon Miller-Brady - 40 receptions for 531 Yds (11.8/catch) (4 TDs) - One of Class D's fastest athletes.

Rylee Anderson-Hyannis (Jr) - 22 for 459 Yds (20.9/catch) (5 TDs)

Nic Parrott-Johnson-Brock - 24 for 457 Yds (19/catch) (8 TDs)

Lane Kelly-Kenesaw - 17 receptions for 402 Yds (23.7/catch) (7 TDs) {TD every 2.4 pass receptions}

Jace Dressel-Nebraska (Waco) Lutheran - 35 for 394 Yds (11.7/catch) (3 TDs)

Isaac Everitt-O’Neill St. Marys - 27 for 389 Yds (14.4/catch) (13 TDs) {That’s a touchdown every other pass reception} - Bloodlines baby!

Quenton Heineman-Pender - 14 for 362 Yds (25.9/catch) (7 TDs) {That’s also touchdown Other pass reception}

Blake Lusk-Brady - 18 for 361 Yds (20.1/catch) (4 TDs)

Tucker Wright-Wausa (Jr) - 22 for 352 Yds (15.5/catch) (5 TDs)

Gavin Hunt-Garden County (Jr) - 23 for 339 Yds (14.7/catch) (3 TDs)

Gunnar Hadley-Loomis - 10 for 326 Yds (32.6/catch) (5 TDs) {That’s a touchdown every other pass reception}

Aiden Norman-Fullerton (Jr) - 24 for 312 Yds (11.7/catch) (4 TDs)

Brady Cook-Fullerton - 26 for 303 Yds (13/catch) (4 TDs)

Cashe Carlson-Wausa (Jr) - 21 for 284 Yds (23/7catch) (7 TDs) {That’s a touchdown every 3rd pass reception}

Zachary Warren-Diller-Odell (Jr) - 21 for 263 Yds (12.5/catch) (5 TDs)

Gatlin Reimers-Palmer (Soph) - 24 for 254 Yds (11.9/catch) (3 TDs)

Wiley Ziegler-Bloomfield (Jr) - 19 for 251 Yds (13.2/catch) (5 TDs)

Cache Gracey-South Loup (Jr) - 17 for 241 Yds (14.2/catch) (4 TDs)

CLASS D-6 (Six Man)

Kellen Eggleston-SEM - 43 receptions for 782 Yds (18.2/catch) (13 TDs)/{TD catch every 3.3 Pass Receptions} - Eggleston also rushed for 591 yards and 12 TDs last season for SEM.

Dakota Storer-Arthur County - 33 for 717 Yds (21.7/catch) (13 TDs)

Lance Vasa-Arthur County - 47 for 669 Yds (14.2/catch) (13 TDs) - Not far off Eggleston’s pace in the rushing department, rambling for 491 yards and 11 TDs in 2021.

Jayson Guthard-SEM - 26 for 541 Yds (20.8/catch) (9 TDs)

Ben Ely-Red Cloud - 16 for 494 Yds (30.9/catch) (9 TDs) {That’s a touchdown every 1.8 pass receptions}

Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix - 23 for 493 Yds (21.4/catch) (8 TDs) {That’s a touchdown every 2.9 pass receptions}

Xavier Marburger-Franklin - 18 for 352 Yds (19.6/catch) (2 TDs)

Gage Mintken-Hay Springs (Jr) - 23 for 404 Yds (17.6/catch) (5 TDs)

Ryan Arbuthnot-SEM (Jr) - 23 for 493 Yds (21.4/catch) (5 TDs)

Caden Frey-Red Cloud (Jr) - 16 for 274 Yds (17.4/catch) (9 TDs) {That’s a touchdown every 1.8 pass receptions}