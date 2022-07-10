Nebraska High School 8-Man, 6-Man Running Backs to Watch in 2022

CLASS D-1 (8-Man)

Trevor Thomson-Summerland, 1,861, Sr.** (25 TDs) - Senior speedster is gunning for his 3rd thousand yard rushing season in 2022. Thomson is coming off a 4th Place 100 Meter Dash finish (:11.1) and 6th in the 200 (:22.6), so the dude can fly. Trevor has also logged 115 career tackles on defense, so the guy is a complete football player. Summerland made the D1 playoffs in just its 2nd year of existence a year ago, much of that success due to the talents of Trevor Thomson. I really like this young man.

Cade Hosier-Elmwood-Murdock, 1,626 - (19 TDs) - Track star extraordinaire (11 flat 100, 45 ft TJ etc) can also really ramble on the gridiron. Hosier played in just EIGHT games a year ago, but still blitzed defenses for 1,626 yards and 19 scores on 10 yards a pop. Only D1 Champion Howells-Dodge came close to stopping Hosier and he still scooted for 129 yards and a TD. Hosier should be working with 7 starters on both sides of the ball this season, so look out for huge things from Cade AND this Elmwood-Murdock football team, piloted by super coach Lance Steffan.

Jackson Roberts-North Platte St. Pats (Jr) - 1,475 (24 TDs) {C-2 in 2021} - I’m a little biased when it comes to this Roberts lad. This young man hit the ground running before he could even obtain a regular driver’s license. Jackson became just the fourth 11-Man back in history to rush for over a 1000 yards as a Freshman. Now, the Irish drop down to the 8-Man ranks where Jackson will have fewer blockers and a narrower football field. St. Pats may have featured the top O-Line in all of C-2 a year ago and there are pieces of that unit returning to open those gaps for the speedy Roberts.

Here’s how talented Jackson Roberts is on the gridiron. I could be wrong, but I think Jackson may have hurt himself at some point last summer, so the type of injury I heard it was, would have affected him the entire 2021 season. I had the honor of seeing him play at GICC and he never ran outside all night, indicatine he may have been banged up. My point being is this. Despite appearing to be dogged all season long in 2021, Roberts STILL managed to ramble for 1,475 yards and 24 TDs, 110 more yards and 4 more touchdowns than he did as a healthy Freshman.

Superman.

Kenyon Gaston-Hitchcock County - 1,296, Sr. (21 TDs)

Aiden Kuester (QB)-Neligh-Oakdale - 993 (19 TDs) - The GOLD STANDARD of 8-Man football. Aiden Kuester has accumulated 5,018 yards passing with 61 TDs, rushed for 2,136 yards with 44 more TDs, made 292 tackles on defense and racked up 7,191 Total yards with 107 TDs in three years. Could this be the year Aiden leads his Warriors Lincoln? NO will have to contend with C-2 powers Sutton and North Platte St. Pats, who drop down to the 8-Man ranks in 2022….PLUS….defending D1 Champ Howells-Dodge. Should be interesting.

Sam Sauerdyke -Thayer Central (Soph) - 974 (15 TDs) - Big Sam came within 26 yards of being the 13th Freshman in history to rush for a thousand yards for a team that loved to pass the football. Sauerdyke is also a threat out of the backfield, catching 6 passes, three going for TDs. On defense, Sam was a headhuntere from his LB slot, logging 60 tackles, 38 of which were solos. Sauerdyke was also a lethal punter, booting the ball 27 times, 8 of which were pinning Thayer’s opponents inside the 20.

Ryker Evans -Hi-Line (Jr) - 959 (14 TDs)

Keegan McDonald -Weeping Water - 952 (13 TDs)

Drew Scott-Hitchcock County - 837 (10 TDs)

Hayden Griffith-Arcadia/Loup City - 676 (10 TDs)

Lane Heimes-Hartington/Newcastle - 662 (11 TDs)

Alex Hatcher-Palmyra - 633 (14 TDs)

Drew Erhart (QB) -Palmyra (Jr) - 631 (12 TDs)

Tyce Porter -Anselmo-Merna (Jr) - 614 (9 TDs)

Carter Ruse-Freeman - 589 (17 TDs)

Kyle Kasik-Clarkson-Leigh - 553 (8 TDs)

Diego Gastelum (QB)-Madison - 525 (8 TDs)

Colton Stubbs (QB)-Hi-Line - 495 (9 TDs)

Ethan Sihm-Perkins County - 488 (6 TDs)

Kohan Grindle-Cambridge - 464 (6 TDs)

Tanner Frahm-Plainview (QB) - 462 (7 TDs)

Bryson Gadeken-Neligh-Oakdale (Jr) - 458 (11 TDs)

Jackson King-Plainview (Soph) - 436 (7 TDs)

*Additional Backs to Watch in 2022

Brandon Jurgens-Freeman - 424 (1 TD)

Riley Sudbeck-Hartington/Newcastle QB) (Jr) - 369 (6 TDs)

James Music-Omaha Brownell-Talbot - 362 (4 TDs)

Becker Pohlman-Stanton (Soph) - 359 (4 TDs)

Nolan Foster-Perkins County (Jr) - 336 (7 TDs)

Jaekwon McQueen-Huboldt-TRS (Jr) - 335 (6 TDs)

Sayler Rhodes-Weeping Water (Jr) - 331 (6 TDs)

Levi Huffman-Maxwell (Jr) - 321 (2 TDs)

Will Toogood-Nebraska Christian - 312 (3 TDs)

Kendrick Schroeder-Summerland - 309 (5 TDs)

Barrett Wilke-Stanton (Soph/QB) - 222 (5 TDs)

Myles Jones-Sutton - 181 (4 TDs)

CLASS D-2 (8-Man)

Jack Wemhoff-Elgin/Pope John - 1,937, Sr.** (25 TDs) - The head coach’s son and a BALLER! Not huge at around 5-10, 160 pounds. Wemhoff is the real deal, excelling at yards after contact and a nose for the end zone. Jack is after his 3rd 1000 yard rushing season and the Wolfpack has nearly EVERYONE back for the 2022 go-around. Wemhoff has rushed for 3,110 career yards with 38 touchdowns, garnered 360 receiving yards with 4 more scores, made 300 tackles on defense (131 solo/169 asst), had a pair of picks and recovered 3 fumbles. Jack Wemhoff and company have all the tools in place for a trip to Lincoln.

Isaiah Zelasney-Osceola, 1,818 - (37 TDs) - God Forbid, but there is talk of Isaiah not going out for football this Fall to concentrate on Track in the Spring. I’m selfish, so I hope these are just rumors because this young man, who has slammed the Class D 100-200-400 Meter Dashes the past two years at Omaha Burke, has a rare opportunity to reach the 5000 Career Rushing yards plateau, needing 1,932 yards this upcoming season to hit the mark.

Isaiah Zelasney, whose Uncle JZ coaches the basketball team and was an outstanding athlete for the Bulldogs back in the day, is one of those players who comes along once in a lifetime in a town the size of Osceola, so here’s hoping the All-State football, basketball and Track star has one more season of football left in his body. Hey dude, we don’t eleven care if you rock the shades inside the helmet this Fall.

Corbin Horner -Dundy Co/Stratton - 1,609, Sr (21 TDs) - Renaissance Man, baby! Horner can do it all and is entering his 4th season as a starter for the mighty Dundy Tigers. The do-it-all junior rushed for 1,609 yards a year ago, but is absolutely one of the most impossible pass receivers to cover in 8-Man football. Check out these career numbers for Corbin; 2,287 Rushing yards (32 TDs), 49 pass receptions for 845 yards and 15 TDs ( a touchdown every 3RD catch), 262 tackles on “D”, 3 INTs, a Pick 6 and 6 recovered fumbles. The dude has played with superstars like Quade M

Brady Cook-Fullerton, 1,316 - (25 TDs) - One in a long line of talented running backs to come out of Fullerton, the swift, shifty Cook has been a 3 year starter for the Warriors going into his senior season. I took notice of this young man his freshman year when he sparkled on defense and now, entering his senior season, Brady Cook and the Fullerton boys are looking for big things in 2022

Trevin Wendt-Pleasanton** - 1,147 - (21 TDs) - *Dual-Threat* and that may be an understatement. Last season alone for the Bulldogs, Wendt rushed for 1,147 yards and 21 touchdowns, but also hauled in 10 passes for 240 yards and 4 TDs. As a sophomore in 2020, Trevin rushed for 1,108 yards with 18 TDs and caught 28 aerials for 462 yards and 6 scores. Wendt ran only 14 times as a freshman for a minus 2 yards, but catch this….Trevin catches a whopping 45 passes for 643 big ones and 6 TDs. So, in three seasons, the Pleasanton do-everything man has racked up 2,253 yards/39 TDs, caught 83 passes for 1,345 yards (16 TDs).

Oh yes, he plays defense to the tune of 199 career tackles (114 solos), 6 INTs, 14 pass deflections, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked punts BALLER.

Josh Wattier-Wausa - 1,146 - (15 TDs)

Johnny Vargas-Garden County - 813 (14 TDs)

Paiton Hoefer-Elgin Public/Pope John (QB) - 757 (10 TDs)

Will Kulhanek-Overton (Jr) - 757 (6 TDs) - FLIER! 4th in Class D 100, 5th/200 meters.

Avery Overfelt-Homer - 748 (13 TDs)

Clayton Moore (QB)-Mullen - 715 (16 TDs) - 3-Time All-State Basketball star can also shine on the gridiron for the Broncos. Entering his 4th year as a starter at quarterback, Moore has accumulated 2,357 yards with 38 TDs passing, 1,361 rushing with 24 more scores, 159 tackles (120 solos!), 11 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries, has a Pick 6 TD, punt return TD and 3 kick return touchdowns. Yeah, Clayton Moore can play a little football….AND by the way, Moore won the Class D 300 intermediate hurdles and placed 2nd in the 110 highs a few months back at the State Track Meet. He was also 2nd in the 300s and a sophomore and 4th in the 110s.

The dude has to be a rodeo man. Has to be.

Todd Stabler-Omaha Nation (Macy) (Jr)- 710 (11 TDs)

Zach Foxhoven-Wynot (Jr) - 644 (8 TDs)

Jaxon Claussen-Wausa - 623 (8 TDs)

Peyton Abbott (QB)-Leyton (Jr) - 613 (11 TDs)

Lane Belina-Howells-Dodge (Jr) - 574 (8 TDs)

Gunnar Hadley-Loomis - 566 (7 TDs)

Jaxton Starr-Sandhills Valley - 543 (7 TDs)

Lance Brester-Howells-Dodge - 531 (9 TDs)

Sloan Pelican-Johnson-Brock (Jr) - 499 (10 TDs)

Stephon Small-Emerson-Hubbard (Jr) - 497 (5 TDs)

Kale Gustafson-Osceola - 488 (8 TDs)

Preston Engleman-Diller-Odell - 480 (5 TDs)

Wiley Ziegler-Bloomfield - 476 (8 TDs)

Beau LaCroix-Mead - 474 (3 TDs)

Caleb Burnside-Southern Valley - 468 (8 TDs)

Cody Johnson-Morrill (QB) - 454 (7 TDs)

Harper Johnson-South Loup (Soph) - 454 (5 TDs)

Waylon McBride-Twin Loup - 453 (7 TDs)

Hudson Hoffman-Boyd County (Soph) - 434 (5 TDs)

Hayden Kramer-Medicine Valley - 411 (11 TDs)

Kyler Cox-Maywood/Hayes Center - 409 (4 TDs)

*Additional Backs to Watch in 2022*

Jack Molt-Riverside (Soph) - THis kid’s stats were unavailable, but he backed up the great Tony Berger a year ago and started in the defensive backfield for HC Corey Valasek. Molt has some sizzling wheels, placing 6th in the 200 at the Class D State Track Meet a few months back as a freshman. :11.1 and 23.0 is going to make you a feared return man and running back in any class. Expect a breakout year for the youngster Jack Molt, who will be the go-to back at Riverside.

Taylor Smith-Giltner - 395 (6 TDs)

Nick Koehn-Kenesaw - 386 (6 TDs)

Joe Grone-Allen - 382 (2 TDs)

Trey Connell-South Loup - 379 (8 TDs)

Blake Lusk-Brady - 370 (6 TDs)

Hudson Morgan-Emerson-Hubbard - 499 (10 TDs)

Dylan Miller-Brady (Jr/QB) - 361 (7 TDs) - 2nd in the Class D 200, 3rd in the 100. Flier with :11.2 and :22.6 speed.

Jake Halverson-Axtell (Soph) - 328 (3 TDs)

Luke Carritt-Mead (Jr/QB) - 321 (7 TDs)

Toby Kotinek-Lawrence-Nelson - 316 (3 TDs)

Braxton Volk-Pender QB) - 315 (9 TDs)

Alex Vinson-Osmond - 308 (5 TDs)

Austin Good-Elgin Public/Pope John - 292 (4 TDs)

McHale Houfek-Homer - 290 (3 TDs)

Gatlin Reimers (Soph)-Palmer - 289 (2 TDs)

Kyle Cox-Sandhills-Thedford (Soph) - 272 (5 TDs)

Brody Krusemark-Pender (Jr) - 260 (5 TDs) - Dude can fly.. 2nd to Zelasney in the Class D 100 in May.

Cole Kramer-Sandhills Valley - 253 (6 TDs)

Max Voitchahoske-Fullerton - 250 (4 TDs)

Elijah Bergstron-Axtell - 245 (5 TDs)

Tucker Wright-Wausa - 243 (4 TDs)

Austin Baker-Homer (QB) - 238 (6 TDs)

Dylan Heine-Wynot (Jr) - 207 (7 TDs)

CLASS D-3 (6-Man)

Carson Glunz-Wallace - 1,896, (31 TDs) - One thing I can tell you about this lad, who probably tips the scales at LESS than a buck 50. You DO NOT want him to make an open field tackle when you have a football in your hands. Brutal hitter. Big Heart.

Gaige Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth (Jr) - 1,430, (22 TDs)

Andy Maloley-Pawnee City - 1,372 - (20 TDs) - Senior star is after his 3rd straight 1000 yard season. 3,028 career rushing yards (44 TDs) and 4,011 Total Yards with 52 TDs makes Maloley one of 8-Man football’s best.

Luke Kasten-Potter-Dix - 1,128 - (16 TDs) - Luke Kasten has been one of Nebraska 6-Man football’s most complete players the past 3 seasons with 5,930 Total Yards, 44 TDs a monster 316 tackles with 7 picks and 6 FR. There isn’t much the elder Kasten cannot do on the gridiron. Best 6-Man player in Nebraska.

Dylan Peterson-Meridian (QB) - 808 (6 TDs)

Cy Hughson-Sioux County (Jr) - 710 (11 TDs)

Rylan Garretson-McCool Junction (Jr) - 699 (11 TDs)

Gage Mintken-Hay Springs (Jr) - 697 (18 TDs)

Gunnar Foster-Paxton (Jr) - 657 (8 TDs)

Xavier Marburger-Harvard - 643 (7 TDs)

Noah Eggleston-SEM - 635 (7 TDs)

Trey Robertson-Wallace - 363 (7 TDs)

Kyle Jutten-Wauneta-Palisade - 603 (9 TDs)

Kellen Eggleston-SEM - 591 (12 TDs)

Triston Ray-Lewiston (Jr) - 588 (9 TDs)

Cameron Harding-Deshler (Jr) - 549 (8 TDs)

Ben Ely-Red Cloud - 517 (7 TDs)

Miles Cleveland-Franklin - 512 (7 TDs)

Lance Vasa-Arthur County - 491 (12 TDs)

Quinn Rosno (QB)-Silver Lake (Jr) - 462 (9 TDs)

Keaton Karr -Silver Lake - 461 (8 TDs)

Jackson Buettenback-Potter-Dix (Jr) - 426 (6 TDs)

Anthony Kling-Pawnee City (Soph) - 407 (10 TDs)

*Additional Backs to Watch in 2022*

Trey Robertson-Wallace - 383 (7 TDs)

Trey Divis-St. Edward - 377 (7 TDs)

Jasper Roseberry-Cody-Kilgore (Soph) - 375 (6 TDs)

Naythen Brown-South Platte - 349 (2 TDs)

Dylan Raymer-Hay Springs (Soph) - 345 (1 TD)

Dominic Fresquez-Cody-Kilgore (Jr) - 344 (5 TDs)

Roman Metz-Crawford (Jr) - 330 (6 TDs)

Nathan Rippe-Southwest (Jr/QB) - 326 (7 TDs)

Graiden Ritner-Wilcox-Hildreth (Soph) - 311 (4 TDs)

JD Adam-Meridian (Soph) - 299 (2 TDs)

Carter Rudloff-Crawford (Jr) - 292 (4 TDs)

Zayden Wilsey-Franklin (Soph) - 282 (7 TDs)

Jacob Knox-Cody-Kilgore (Jr) - 256 (5 TDs)