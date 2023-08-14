Just a short note to all of our loyal 8-Man Football fans. My Class D-2 linemen list is the longest in all the years I’ve been writing. Honest to goodness, there are simply that many quality big men at that level in my humble opinion.

And now, my salute to the men that clear the way for guys who get all the headlines. I love the work of the Offensive and Defensive Linemen!

*Class D-1 (8-Man)*

*Brecken Erickson-North Platte St. Pats, 6-3, 215, Senior (*All-State*) - Erickson may be the best Line player in 8-Man football right now. Over 30 stops behind the line this past season. He’s a Man.

*Alex Noyd-Cross County, 5-11, 220, Senior (*Two-Time All-State*) - When you are capable of making All-State on either side of the line, you are a BALLER! Just like his Dad, Alex is a pure football player and will have a monster 2023.

*Korbin Lemburg-Clarkson Leigh, 6-3, 290, Junior (*All-State*) - You’re probably not going to find a young guy that enjoys the game of football any more than Korbin Lemburg. Remember, his Dad Rich Lemburg was a very, very fine football coach a few years back. Be prepared for two more All-State seasons from Korbin Lemburg.

*Tanner Hollinger-Cross County, 6-6, 240, Senior (Pre-Season All-State) - Hey, this young man wants to play football….BAD. Having your first two high school seasons taken away because of injuries creates some fire in the belly as they say, and after just ONE full season, Tanner already has a Big 10 offer from Illinois. Hollinger is a quality football talent.

*Sam Clements-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-1, 225, Senior (Pre-Season All-State) - Mr. Clements, along with Erickson (NPSP), Noyd (CC), and Hollinger (also CC) are in an elite class of 8-Man football players who could hack it easily at the next level. By the way, Clements had 51 tackles, 9 TFL and 3 sacks a year ago for EM.

*Logan Dodson-North Platte St. Pats, 6-0, 215, Junior - Logan is one strong dude for his age. I’m betting my friend Jackson Roberts loves to run behind this guy. We have some serious bloodlines here with that magic last name.

*Trent Hansen-Pender, 6-2, 220, Junior (All-State Candidate/Defense) (OL/TE/DL) - Hansen caught 6 passes a year, 3 were touchdowns. Pretty darn impressive. Trent can also block with precision and is a defensive standout where he posted 55 tackles, 8 TFL and 4 sacks in 2022. I like this Pender football team and Hansen is one reason why.

*Mitchell Hupp-Stanton, 6-0, 170, Senior (TE/OL/LB) (All-State Candidate) - Could be an All-State selection in 2023. Hupp had a massive 105 tackles last year from his LB slot and plays the position as good as anyone in 8-Man football.

*Garrett Hansen-Stanton, 5-10, 190, Junior - 82 tackles on defense speaks volumes for a lineman.

*Sam Pocasangre-Clarkson-Leigh, 6-0, 240, Senior - Another Patriot bulldozer up front that can clear the way for those quality Clarkson-Leigh backs. Sam is a good one!

*Brayden Harms-Weeping Water, 6-2, 195, Senior (OG/DL)- Cream of the crop defensive line specialist who made an incredible 94 tackles.

*Brennan Demike-Weeping Water, 5-10, 210, Senior (OC/DL)- Brayden Harms partner is dishing out pain in that Weeping Water D-Line. 56 tackles a year ago. I’m telling you right now, these Weeping Water kids are a tough, physical bunch and dish out some hurts.

*Drew Knoerzer-Hi-Line, 6-2, 195, Senior (All-State Candidate) - Knoerzer is solid as can be in the heart of that Bulls offensive line, opening up those spaces for the great Ryker Evans. Not bad on defense, logging 28 tackles. 1000 Yard Guy likes this Hi-Line football team.

*Jacob Petr-Sandy Creek, 6-2, 185, Junior (TE/DE) - 68 stops as a SOPHOMORE

*Jack Watts-Sandy Creek, 6-0, 245, Junior - 58 stops as a SOPHOMORE

*Xander Albin-Plainview, 5-11, 250, Junior - All-District as a sophomore.

*Hayven Stewart-Plainview, 5-9, 240, Sophomore - 65 tackles as a FRESHMAN.

*Max Doernemann-West Point Guardian Angels CC, 6-4, 250, Senior (All-State Candidate) - It’ll be interesting to see Guardian Angels CC without the great Dave Ridder coaching, but having a lineman like Max Doermemann has to make new HC Matt Schlabitz feel good about his O-Line.

*Bradley Haglund-Wakefield, 6-0, 200, Senior - All-District in 2022.

*Nolan Wellensiek-Johnson County Central, 6-5, 235, Junior - All-District as a sophomore.

*Theron Miller-Hemingford, 6-0, 210, Senior - Holy cow can this Miller kid play defense! Check this out. Last season Theron made 54 tackles and 23 were in the opposition’s backfield. That also resulted in 4 recovered fumbles for a 2-6 Hemingford squad. Beware of #66 if you’re facing the Spud Pickers……I mean the Bobcats.

*Juan Perez-Perkins County, 5-11, 250, Senior - 3 year starter at Center.

*Ryder Kleckner-Twin River, 6-1, 275, Senior (OL/NG) - It’s a pleasure to write something about a football player from Twin River. Kleckner is an O-Line leader and made 24 stops last season from his nose guard position. It sure would be fun to see this team make the playoffs.

*Colton Bernt-Riverside, 6-5, 225, Senior - 3 year starter with excellent bloodlines. Dad was a fine player as well as older bro.

*Cole Vorderstrasse-Thayer Central, 6-2, 225, Sophomore - I saw Vorderstrasse in Henderson a year ago. Really nice player for just a Freshman. He had 21 stops but added 5.5 TFL. I like this youngster.

*Nolan DeBlois-Bridgeport, 6-5, 300, Senior (All-State Candidate) - They have some big kids at Bridgeport every year and Nolan DeBlois is a BIG dude. He made 27 tackles on defense last year and is an excellent blocker on offense and Bridgeport produces a thousand yard rusher nearly every year. Someone has to open those holes for those guys and DeBlois is the man.

*Keaton Thiele-Summerland, 5-10, 180, Senior - All-District last season. Spectacular two-way player! I saw him last season @ Riverside.

*Korbin Nider-Palmyra, 5-9 230, Senior - 3 year, 2-way starter in the Panther lines. It’s as simple as this. Korbin has been there, done that on the gridiron for Palmyra. Fine player.

*Talan Mock-Lyons-Decatur NE, 6-3, 270, Junior - All-District as a Sophomore.

*Jackson Hallock-North Central, 6-3, 190, Senior - Terrific defensive player for an 0-8 team in 2022.

*Spencer Gehrig-Alma, 6-0, 215, Junior - 54 tackles, 8 TFL. 3 FR as a SOPHOMORE. Pretty impressive in my book. This Alma bunch is an exciting football team to watch.

*Boone Snyder-Sutherland, 6-0, 245, Senior - Honorable Mention All-State a year ago

*Aiden Crump-Sutherland, 5-11, 185, Senior - Also HM All-State a year ago for the 2-6 Sailors.

*Class D-2 (8-Man)*

*Rio Redmund-South Loup, 6-5, 250, Senior (*All-State*) - Best in 8-Man football? Has to be close. Defensively-63 tackles, 9 sacks. And…. Rio is such a friendly guy on the football field, giving all opposing ball carriers a big, friendly Bear Hug greeting.

*Tanner Bolte-BDS, 6-0, 245, Senior (*All-State*) - Bolte HAS to have the pancake record at BDS. Good Lord! I swear some of these defensive players just lay down to avoid having to be pinned again by Big Tanner. I could even gain a few yards following him through the BDS O-Line.

*Taylor Hubl-Hitchcock County, 6-0, 285, Senior (*All-State*) - Big time bulldozer in that Falcons O-Line. 32 tackles on defense.

*Zeb Wilde-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-0, 220, Senior (*All-State*) - Terrific blocker and a tough man to move on defense (36 tackles). Ain’t nobody that plays football up there at Sandhills-Thedford that isn’t a tough son-of-a-gun.

*Jackson Kerchal-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-4, 205, Senior (*All-State*) - A monster on the gridiron. Not too many 8-Man football players are better than Jackson Kerchal. When you make 69 tackles, 13.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks, you’re playing the game right. Also, when you think about a lineman like Kerchal running an :11.2 hundred and 4.5 forty, he’s going to beat most offensive linemen off the ball and end up in your backfield issuing a warm, fuzzing greeting to the man with the football. Dude has a stride like a gazelle.

*Derek Noffsinger-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-2, 310, Senior (*All-State Candidate*) - Anyone want to tell big Derek Noffsinger he’s NOT All-State material? I’m out on that one. How would you like to run behind Noffsinger, Kerchal and Diaz? I’m 70 years old and could gain 5 yards with that trio blocking. After all, I just gained a new right knee.

*Joey Sallach-South Loup, 6-3, 245, Senior (Pre-Season All-State) - Powerful blocker on offense, top notch defensive player with 33 stops in 2022.

*Eli Weber-BDS, 6-2, 200, Junior (OL/DE) (Pre-Season All-State) - 131 tackles from his DE position says it all. Weber is part of a killer Junior class at Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, where they believe the game of football should be physical.

*Lleyton Behrends-Johnson-Brock, Senior (All-State Candidate) - 3 year starter that is just an absolute Monster on defense with his extraordinary 89 tackles, 13 TFL, 10 sacks. BALLER!

*Trey Appelt-Ainsworth, 6-3, 210, Senior (TE/DE) (All-State Candidate*) - Trey can play a little defense, sports fans, as in 63 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks. Oh yeah.

*Colten Klossen-Howells-Dodge, 6-0, 180, Senior (OL/LB) (All-State Candidate) 76 tackles a year ago. Improving all the time.

*Joey Sallach-South Loup, 6-3, 245, Senior - 33 stops on defense. Can Redmund, Sallach and Doggett be the part of the best line in Class D-2, 8-Man football? We’ll see.

*Dawson Doggett-South Loup, 5-11, 220, Senior - Missed all of 2022, but this dude is good.

*Creighton Sterup-Osceola, 6-3, 230, Senior - Also excels on the defensive side for the Bulldogs with 48 tackles.

*Connor Schnell-Osceola, 6-2, 220, Senior - Leads the D-Line with 65 crunches.

*Bransen Lavaley-Osceola, 6-0, 210, Junior - Earns a mention here because missed all of last season, BUT started for that Osceola O-Line as a FRESHMAN and was good…I saw him play more than once in 2021.

*Connor Kreikemeier-Howells-Dodge, 6-2, 200, Senior - 49 tackles/8 TFL on defense.

*Colten Klossen-Howells-Dodge, 6-0, 180, Senior (OL/LB) (All-State Candidate) 76 *Brett Bridger-Fullerton, 6-1, 180, Senior - 3 year starter who is also an accomplished wrestler for those three years with the medals to show for it. STUD.

*Gio Lopez-Nebraska City Lourdes, 5-10 270, Senior (All-State Candidate) - Four year starter in that Knights line that is also a force on defense (36 tackles).

*Brady Dalhberg-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-4, 240, Senior (TE/DL) - BIG fella caught 8 passes for 159 yards and a pair of scores, plus logging 43 tackles on defense makes Dahlberg a quality player for the Knights.

*Joe Simon-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-4, 195, Senior (TE/DE) - 74 tackles last season.

*Lleyton Behrends-Johnson-Brock, Senior - Monster defensive player, making 89 tackles in 2022 with 13 TFL and 10 sacks.

*Zach Hawley-Johnson-Brock, 5-11, 190, Senior - Also a stud on “D” with 47 tackles.

*Treyven Straka-Central Valley, 5-11, 225, Senior (OG/DE) - Tough guy with 43 tackles on “D”.

*Nick Brummels-Elm Creek, 6-2, 190, Senior - MONSTER in that Elm Creek D-Line, posting 59 tackles. 16 TFL and 9 sacks make Brummels a nightmare for opposing teams.

*Brody Schopke-Elm Creek, 6-0, 200, Junior - 50 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks compliments Nick Brummels rather well, I’d say.

*Dylan Pooschke-Overton, 6-0, 185, Senior - Senior Captain can open those holes for speedster Will Kalhunek

*Sam Hemmenway-Elgin Public/Pope John, 5-10, 205, Senior - 3 year starter in the O-Line who also posted 50 stops on “D”.

*Nick Anderson-Elgin Public/Pope John, 6-1, 215, Senior (OL/LB) - Pretty talented linebacker who had 69 big tackles for that Wolfpack defense.

*Mason Mackeprang-Bloomfield, 6-2, 240, Senior - (All-State Candidate) 3 year starter that knows the art of run AND pass blocking. Mason also made 85 tackles on defense.

*Casey Jeannoutot-Bloomfield, 6-2, 205, Senior - Another 3 year starter that knows the art of run AND pass blocking. Casey just has to do the same job 35 pounds lighter than big Mason Mackeprang.

*Roy Davidson-Lawrence-Nelson, 6-1, 240, Senior - Quality 3-year starter for Super Coach Brian Blevins

*Rocky Miller-Lawrence-Nelson, 5-11, 235, Senior - Another quality 3 year starter for Super Coach Brian Blevins. Two of this caliber on an 8-Man football team spell trouble for opposing defenses.

*Dylan Lueking-Elgin Public/Pope John, 6-0, 200, Senior (TE/LB) One of 8-Man football’s best linebackers, making 138 tackles for a team that suffered so many injury setbacks last season. This dude is amazing.

*Cache Carlson-Wausa, 6-1, 220, Senior (TE/LB) - All-District in 2022, good blocker, 216 receiving yards (2 TDs) and 55 big stops on defense.

*Owen Doerr-Creighton, 5-9, 205, Sophomore - 30 tackles as a Freshman. I like that.

*Hagen Hodges-Burwell, 6-3, 200, Senior (OL/DE) - Hodges is THE man in the O-Line for the Longhorns in 2023. He also made 50 stops last season. Burwell will rebound from a rare 3-5 season they experienced in 2022.

*Wryder Svoboda-Burwell, 6-3, 175, Senior (TE/DB) - Brilliant two-way performer for the ‘Horns, catching 43 passes for 457 yards (5 TDs) and blocking like a man. On defense, Svoboda was Burwell’s leading stopper with 52 tackles. Mom has to be proud.

*Caleb Kilham-Humphrey St. Francis, 5-10, 215, Senior - I heard St. Frans might be low on numbers and quality players. That’s funny. The Flyers may be young, but these guys will be good in 2023 and senior Caleb Kilham will be one of the experienced leaders to make this happen.

*Chase Freudenburg-Humphrey St. Francis, 6-0, 200, Sophomore - Another starter in that HSF O-Line a year ago as a FRESHMAN. Super Coach Eric Kessler is going to love having this youngster around for 3 more seasons.

*Tanner Classen-Humphrey St. Francis, 6-0, 185, Sophomore - Another St. Francis FRESHMAN that had meaningful minutes in 2022. Young Tanner Classen also made 32 tackles for HSF a year ago in that D-Line.

*Caleb Eldridge-Nebraska Lutheran, 6-1, 225, Senior - Big time leader on both sides of the ball for the Knights.

*Cole Preister-Humphrey/LHF, 5-10, 160, Junior - Can Preister play defense or what! 94 tackles speak for itself and when you weigh 160 pounds, there has to be the heart of a lion beating "I LOVE football” in that chest of his.

*TJ Vitosh-Diller-Odell, 6-2, 250, Senior - All-District a year ago in a brutal District that includes BDS, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Falls City Sacred Heart and Humboldt-TRS. You have to be a MAN to make All-District here! Vitosh made an amazing 49 tackles l;ast season.

*Dayton Eppans-Humboldt TRS, 5-10, 225, Senior - Eppans is a terrific linemen who will be rarin’ to go after missing half of the 2023 season. Here is a guy that is not afraid to knock heads with the tough dudes in D-2, District One!

*Riggen Luedke-Loomis, 6-2, 250, Senior, 6-2, 250, Senior (OC/NG) - Excels on both sides, especially defense where he made 40 tackles.

*Carter Werner-Elkhorn Valley, 6-2, 165, Junior (TE/DE/LB) - 78 tackles, 4 recovered fumbles in ‘22 is going to turn some heads. It sure did mine.

*Deegan Johnson-Boyd County, Senior (OL/LB) - Had One Hundred tackles for this 1-7 team last year. I’m impressed.

*Jravin Suck-Kenesaw, 6-4, 215, Junior - Hey, this tough as nails dude started as a FRESHMAN on the Blue Devils State Championship team two years ago! You gotta be tough to play for Craig Schnitzler at Kenesaw. No other way.

*Zach Bilstein-Winside, Senior - Bilstein is a three year starter for the Wildcats.

*Karson Golter-Blue Hill, Senior - Veteran 3-year starter in the lines for the Bobcats.