Nebraska High School 8-Man Offensive/Defensive Linemen to Watch in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
I KNOW I went overboard with these 8-Man Linemen, but every single one of these warriors deserve a mention. Please give a tip of the hat to the guys up front who clear the way for the record setting 2000 yard backs in the 8-Man circles.

This took a long time to compile and there may be a few errors, but I think for the most part, the information is accurate.

Enjoy reading my well deserved salute to these talented gridiron Friday Night Lights Heroes.

8-Man

CLASS D-1

OL-Alex Noyd, Cross County, 5-11, 218, Junior* *(All-State in 2021) {STUD!}

OL-JT Clapp-Alma, 6-4, 300, Senior

OL-Dylan Bahe-Arapahoe, 6-1, 210, Senior (DE, 19/34/53/11.5 TFL/8 sacks)

OL-Cooper Wendland-Arapahoe, 6-2, 225, Senior

OL-Jaxson Kusek-Arcadia/Loup City, 5-10, 175, Junior (LB, 129 TT as sophomore)

OL-Hayden Griffith-Arcadia/Loup City, 6-1, 190, Senior

OL-Myles Boggs-Bertrand, 5-11, 260, Senior

OL-Landon Way-Bertrand, 6-0, 170, Senior

OL-Drew Beeson-Clarkson-Leigh, 5-9, 190, Senior (LB, 80 tackles/STUD)

OL-Paxton Bartels-Crofton, 6-0, 265, Senior

OL-Trevor Bolton-Cross County, 5-11, 205, Senior

OL-Sam Clements-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-3, 220, Junior (DT, 18/52/70 TT/14 TFL) (STUD)

OL-Max Wynegar-Elmwood-Murdock, 5-9, 175, Senior (MLB, 24/48/73 TT)

OL-Braden Mommens-Elmwood-Murdock, 6-3, 175, Senior (TE)

DL-Jake Rath-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6-2, 190, Senior

OL-Kolby Casey-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 6-2, 225, Senior (DT, 31/14/45 TT)

OL-Harrison Holdorf-Lutheran High NE, 6-5, 285, Senior

DL-Kris Ames-Lutheran High NE, 6-0, 250, Senior

DL-Austin Rudloff-Neligh-Oakdale, 5-10, 185 Senior (MLB, 40/44/85 TT, 18 TFL)

OL-Landyn Schrader, Neligh-Oakdale, 6-2, 240, Senior

OL-Brecken Erickson-North Platte St. Pats, 6-2, 215, Junior

OL-Sam Scholz-North Platte St. Pats, 5-10, 230?, Senior

OL-Kris Brekel-Palmyra, 6-6, 300. Senior

DL-Trent Hansen-Pender, 6-0, 185, Sophomore, (DE, 19/12/31 TT/6 TFL/Future All-State material)

OL-Colton Sanderson-Pender, 6-1, 225, Senior DL, 16/7/23 TT/7 TFL)

DL-Juan Perez-Perkins County, 5-11, 250, Junior

DL-Luke Pawloski-Pleasanton, 5-9, 210, SOPHOMORE

OL-Blake Wilson-Pleasanton, 6-2, 245, Senior

OL-Thomas Psota-Ravenna, 6-3, 285, Senior

OL-David Lozano-Riverside, 5-9, 220, Senior (Solid All-State Candidate)

OL-Colton Bernt-Riverside, 6-5, 230, Junior

DL-Klayton Kleffner-Riverside, 6-2, 190, Senior (All-State 6-Man in 2021)

DL-Ethan Devlin-Sandy Creek, 6-1, 200, Senior

DL-Jacob Petr-Sandy Creek-6-0, 180, SOPHOMORE (15/11/26 TT/Freshman!),

DL-Mitchell Hupp-Stanton, 6-1, 160, Junior (OLB, 54/19/73 TT/Tackling Machine)

OL-Alec Schindler-Summerland, ??, 160, Sophomore (LB, 31/20/51 TT)

DL-Vance Gwennap-Sutton, 5-10, 205, Senior (*C-2/4 ALL-DISTRICT in 2021)

OL-Vance Smith-Sutton, 6-3, 260, Senior (*C-2/4 ALL-DISTRICT in 2021)

DL-Nathan Baldwin-Sutton, 6-5, 235, Senior (*C-2/4 ALL-DISTRICT in 2021)

DL-Alvino Sanchez-Sutton, 6-1, 245, Senior (*C-2/4 ALL-DISTRICT in 2021)

DL-Gunner Mumford-Thayer Central, 5-10, 200, Senior (LB, 54/55/109 TT/) {SUPER STUD, who is twice All-District, 293 Career tackles in 26 games, averaging 11.3 stops per game. STAGGERING NUMBERS.)

DL-Hayden Nash-Weeping Water, 6-3, 175, Senior

DL-August Scholting-Wisner-Pilger, 6-1, 190, Senior

OL-Carson Urwiler-Wisner-Pilger, 5-8, 180, Senior

CLASS D-2

OL-Sammy Fasso-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-3, 315, Senior* *(All-State in 2021)

DL-Oscar Dominguez-Howells-Dodge, 6-1, 155, Junior* *(All-State in 2021)

OL-Karter Moore-Ansley/Litchfield, 5-8, 240, Senior

OL-Zach Loy-Ansley/Litchfield, 6-1, 190, Junior

OL-Ashton Hawkins-Axtell, 6-0, 210, Senior (DT, 21/49/70 TT/2 sacks/3 FR)

DL-Eli Noel-BDS, 6-4, 235, Senior (TE, Scary Dude!)

DL-Tanner Bolte-BDS, 5-11, 230, Senior (Scary Dude II)

OL-Mason Mackleprang-Bloomfield, 5-11, 220, Junior (DT. 21/10/31 TT)

DL-Casey Jeannoutot-Bloomfield, 6-1, 190, Junior (DT. 29/25/54 TT/10 TFL)

DL-Reece Payne-Blue Hill, 6-2, 180, Senior (DE, 90 TT)

DL-Jaake Hodson-Blue Hill, 5-7, 170, Senior (DE, 73 TT)

DL-Cameron Carr-Brady, 5-10, 200, Senior (DE, 38/17/56 TT/9TFL/7 sacks)

OL-Derek Nofsinger-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-2, 300, Junior

OL-Jackson Kerchal-Dundy County/Stratton, 6-4, 210, Junior (DE, 47/38/85 TT)

DL-Dylon Lueking-Elgin Public/Pope John, 6-2, 195, Junior (MLB, 43/83/123 TT)

DL-Nick Anderson-Elgin Public/Pope John, 6-1, 200, Junior (DE, 42/54/96 TT)

OL-Blake Henn-Elgin Public/Pope John, 6-3, 200, Junior (DE, 32/42/74 TT)

DL-Brett Bridger-Fullerton, 6-0, 190, Junior (48/23/71 TT/14 TFL/7 sacks/STUD)

OL-Max Voichahoske-Fullerton, 5-10, 175, Senior (MLB, 46/15/61 TT)

OL-Logan Rethwisch-Garden County, 5-10, 140, Senior (MLB, 21/38/59 TT)

OL-Wade Dodge-Garden County, 6-2, 170, Senior (14/15/29 TT)

DL-Taylor Smith-Giltner, 6-1, 220, Junior (DE, 34/22/56 TT)

DL-Wyatt Urkoski-High Plains, 5-10, 175, Junior (DE, 25/28/53 TT/7 TFL)

OL-Keegan Schuler-Hitchcock County, 5-11, 210, Senior (MLB, 65/70/138 TT)

OL-Trent Kisker-Hitchcock County, 5-11, 150, Senior (DE, 45/55/100 TT)

DL-Jestin Bayer-Howells-Dodge, 5-10, 195, Senior (MLB, 38/91/129 TT) (STUD)

OL-Sage Frauendorfer-Humphrey/LHF, 6-0, 155, Senior (MLB, 50/49/99 TT/13 TFL)

OL-Rylee Anderson-Hyannis, 6-4, 190, Junior (DE, 29/33/62 TT/3 TFL)

OL-Lleyton Behrends-Johnson-Brock, 5-8, 160, Senior (DL, 41/31/72 TT)

OL-Joel Katzberg-Kenesaw, 5-10, 185, Senior (MLB, 14/37/51 TT)

DL-Tate Uden-Kenesaw, 6-0, 200, Senior (DL, 12/27/39 TT)

OL-Jravin Suck-Kenesaw, 6-4, N/A, Sophomore (DL, 14/25/39 TT)

OL-Chance Carter-Leyton, 5-7, 150, Senior ((DL, 13/30/43 TT)

OL-Caleb Borges-Leyton, N/A, N/A, Junior (DL, 12/38/50 TT)

OL-Clay Meyer-Loomis, 6-1, 200, Senior (DG. 43/24/67 TT)

DL-Tanner Sherman-Maywood/Hayes Center, 6-1, 195, Senior (DE, 21/39/60 TT)

OL-Tye Dickes-Mead, 6-1, 200 Senior (NG, 8/38/46 TT)

OL-Josh Gage-Medicine Valley, N/A, 180, Senior (NG, 8/19/27 TT)

DL-Conrad Seier-Morrill, 6-5, 275, Senior (DL, 14/5/19 TT/5 TFL)

DL-Isaac Welch-Mullen, 6-2, 275, Senior (DL, 34/20/54 TT)

OL-Deacon DeNaeyer-Mullen, 6-0, 205, Senior (DL, 25/16/41 TT)

DL-Wyatt Scofield-O’Neill St. Marys, 5-10, 170, Senior NG, 22/61/83 TT/9 TFL)

DL-Kale Gustafson-Osceola, 6-4, 206, Junior (MLB, 59/81/140 TT)

OL-Caleb Peterson-Osceola, 6-0, 170, Senior (OLB, 28/22/50 TT)

OL-Bradee Gubbels-Osmond, N/A, N/A, Senior, (MLB, 22/38/60 TT/4 game totals/12 tackles/game)

OL-Caden Wingert-Osmond, N/A, N/A, Senior (DL, 5, 29/34 TT)

DL-Dylan Pooschke-Overton, 5-10, 180, Junior (LB, 16/43/59 TT/7 TFL/4 sacks)

OL-Luke Pawloski-Pleasanton, 5-9, 210, Sophomore (10/4/14 TT/4.5 TFL/2 sacks in just 7 games. Bloodlines here, trust me!)

DL-Zeb Wilde-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-1, 200, Junior (NG, 13/45/58 TT/10TFL/5 sacks)

DL-Andrew Furrow-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-2, 220, Senior (27/28/55 TT) {Career, 69/54/123 TT/13 TFL/9 sacks/4 FR}

OL-Rhett McFadden-Sandhills-Thedford, 5-9, 175, Junior (MLB, 24/25/49 TT)

OL-Tad Dimmit-Sandhills Valley, 5-10, 210, Senior (DL, 30/15/45 TT)

OL-Cole Kramer-Sandhills Valley, 5-10, 210, Senior (DL, 35/14/49 TT)

LB-Coy Johnston-Sandhills Valley, 6-1, 185, Senior (See Below)

OL-Lance Jones-South Loup, 5-10, 160, Senior (MLB, 47/47/93 TT/7 TFL)

OL-Rio Redmond-South Loup, 5-10, 160, Senior (MLB, 25/32/57 TT/5 TFL)

DL-Stetson Bottorf-Twin Loup, 5-11, 180, Senior (DT, 20/64/84 TT/10 TFL)

OL-Cashe Carlson-Wausa, 6-0, 200, Junior (DE, 34/45/79 TT)

OL-Tug Dawson-Wausa, 5-6, 140, Senior (DE, 26/46/72 TT)

DL-Mason Topp-Winside, 6-0, 200, Senior (DT, 42/34/76 TT/14.5 TFL, CAREER, 101 solo, 98 Assists, 199 TT, 31 TFL/This kid is good!!)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

**SPECIAL MENTION** (In case I don’t get to the 8-Man LBs)

LB-Coy Johnston-Sandhills Valley, 6-1, 185, Senior (LB, 69 solos/34 assists/103 total tackles/7 Tackles for Losses), *CAREER*, 193/95/288 TT/27 TFL/1 FR/1 Blocked punt/1 Blocked FG..

**Coy is also the 2022 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL STEER WRESTLING CHAMPION. This kid is a brutal, head-hunting linebacker who DOES NOT miss tackles. Sensational talent.**

