*Class D-1 (8-Man) *

*Bryson Gadeken-Neligh-Oakdale (6-2, 195, Sr) (ALL-STATE in 2022)- 1,197-85/9 TDs (2,241/150-21 TDs)..{Moves to QB this season}..Well, we don't know for a fact that Bryson Gadekan can fling a football, but a sneaking suspicion leads me to believe he indeed can perform that task and do it well. After all, Neligh-Oakdale has one of the best coaches in the biz in the great Ron Beacom. This is probably a Top 5 team when it’s all in the books.

*Spencer Hille-Plainview (6-2, 170, Sr) - 936-56/12 TDs..At this point, we don’t know who replaces the brilliant Tanner Frahm at QB, but whomever it may will have the luxury of having the awesome Spencer Hille out there to chase passes. Hille will catch anything thrown his way and is also a very good cornerback. Making 73 tackles with 4 INTs in 2022. Spencer is also a very talented kick return man. (322 yards/2022)

*Chase Furstenau-Neligh-Oakdale (5-11, 170, Sr) - 795-48/10 TDs..This year Chase will be catching passes from his wide receiver room buddy, Bryson Gadeken. Furstenau has talent and will assume the role as leading receiver on this football team.

*Alek Molzahn-Alma (5-10, 180, Sr) (TE/FB)- 737-38/11 TDs..TOUGH son-of-a-gun, who not only caught 38 passes from his fullback/tight end spot, averaging nearly 20 yards a pop, but made 101 tackles from his MLB slot. Alek is a bulldozing, tackle shedding fullback and a vicious blocker and a player that has a knack of getting open if he lines up at tight end. It should be a big year for Malzahn, who has his QB Jakin Neal back. This kid is a BALLER!

*Brendan Weber-Plainview (6-1, 200, Sr) (TE) - 646-51/11 TDs..Weber is about as steady a receiver as you’ll find having reeled 646 yards (11 TDs) in Catches last season to do with his 436 yards and 4 TDs as a Sophomore. Weber is also a feared linebacker, making 97 stops a year ago and they weren’t exactly warm greetings. Also a good kick return man.

*Trevor Biskup-Alma (6-0, 175, Soph) (QB/RB) - 505-45/4 TDs..Believe it or not, Trevor Biskup is one of TWO Alma quarterbacks and should probably be listed as a such but his 505 receiving yards landed him in the Wide Receiver category.. And remember, Biskup was a FRESHMAN in 2022. Talk about a Renaissance Man, Trevor completed 30-68 passes for 6636 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushed 31 times for 302 yards with 5 TDs and caught a massive 45 passes for 505 yards and 4 more scores. This youngster plays like a much older player and is just an amazing runner. Of course Tucker had 27 tackles on defense with 4 INTs, and returned a punt for a touchdown. Biskup racked 1,448 total yards in 2022. What a future this kid has at Alma!

*Riley Wilson-Elmwood-Murdock (6-3, 165, Sr) (TE) - 494-26/5 TDs..Elmwood-Murdock lost a crazy good senior class, but returning players like Riley Wilson will make the Knights competitive in 2023. Wilson is a MONSTER on defense, making a massive 107 tackles last season.

*Alec Schindler-Summerland (6-2, 175, Jr) 479-29/9 TDs..Alec Schindler may very well be the best player on this Summerland team that has NO seniors this season after losing some serious talent to graduation. Schindler knows how to get open from his tight end slot, but where he really stood out when I saw last year was his defensive play. For instance, in a 68-34 loss to Neligh-Oakdale, Alec had 21 tackles. He covers a ton of ground from his LB position.

*Sayler Rhodes-Weeping Water (5-10, 185, Sr) (RB/FS) (ALL-STATE in 2022 ) - 447-31/8 TDs..Once again, I listed Rhodes under a wide receiver because he accumulated so many receiving yards. Rhodes, who is a bruising 185 pound RB, ran for 442 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to his 447 receiving yards and 8 more scores and remember, Rhodes has the terrific Riggs Wilson returning with him in the Weeping Water backfield at QB.

But it is DEFENSE where Saylor Rhodes really sparkles. The dude is one of the finest DBs in the state in Class D-2. How does 118 tackles, 6 INTs, 3 recovered fumbles and 8 pass breakups. As far as two-way players in D-2, there may not be a better one than Saylor Rhodes.

*Carter Lingenfelter -Plainview (5-10, 160, Jr) - 434-40/5 TDs..Lots of catches for Lingenfelter during his sophomore campaign, but like Rhodes, it was defense where Karter shined. The 160 pounder racked up 82 tackles from his defensive secondary position, recording double digit tackles in FIVE games and 9 in another. Add on 2 INTs and a fumble recovery and you have a pretty talented junior in Mr. Lingenfelter!

*Connor Rempe-Sandy Creek (5-7, 150, Jr) - 414-23/2 TDs..Triple-Threat Player. Rempe had a Swiss Army Knife type Sophomore season for Sandy Creek a year ago, amassing 414 receiving yards, rushing for 157 yards, piling up 487 yards in kick returns (1 TD) and 157 punt return yardage with one TD. That would be 1,220 All-Purpose Yards, folks.

You guessed it, the 150 pound Rempe was an OUTSTANDING defensive performer, making 82 tackles, 58 of which were solo stops.

*Gabe Goes-Freeman (6-1, 180, Sr) (RB) - 364-21/6 TDs..Another running back who had so many receiving yards he ended up in the Receivers column. Goes did run for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it was his 364 receiving yards and 6 TDs that put him in here. Freeman graduated lots of talent so Gabe Goes will probably get lots of chances to shine offensively for the Falcons in ‘23.

*Mitchell Hupp-Stanton (TE) (6-2, 185, Sr) - 348-14/4 TDs..(All-State Candidate) - First of all, The nearly impossible to tackle Hupp caught just 14 passes but nearly every 3rd catch went for a touchdown, averaging an insane 31 yards a pop. On defense, Mitchell was one of the most feared Defensive Ends in Class D-1, making 105 tackles of which an ungodly 70 were solo crunches.

Some publications pick Stanton to emerge as the Class D1 champion in 2023 and Mitchell Hupp is one of the reasons why. Stay Tuned.

*Jacob Petr-Sandy Creek (TE) (6-2, 185, Jr) - 194-12/5 TDs..First question that pops up when you read this is “the dude had just 194 receiving yards”. Yes, but big Jacob had 12 catches and 5 of those were for scores. In otherwards, Petr scores nearly every other time he catches a pass. Petr was a;so the Cougars leading stopper on defense where he made 74 tackles, had 8 TFL, recovered two fumbles and turned a 70-yard Pick 6 against McCool Junction. Very fine player and just a Junior coming into ‘23.

*Trayven Kluthe-Cedar Bluffs (5-9, 165, Soph) - 156-10/5 TDs..Zephan’s little bro? This freshman made every play count a year ago for Cedar Bluffs. Catch this; Trayven threw 7 passes, completed 5, FOUR went for touchdowns. He caught 10 passes, 5 were scores, carried the ball 15 times, 1 for a TD and had 28 tackles on defense for a team that won one game.

*Trent Hansen-Pender (TE) (6-2, 220, Jr) - 148-6/3 TDs..Another Sophomore that made his 6 receptions for 148 yards count big time. Half of his catches were TDs. On defense, Hansen was a monster, recording 55 tackles, 8 TFL and 4 QB sacks. Pender is going to be good this Fall……and so is Trent Hansen.

*Class D-2 (8-Man) *

*Carson Wieseler-Wynot (5-8, 165, Sr) - 814-71/16 TDs (All-State Candidate)..Carson Wieseler is a pure football player and one of the finest 2-way players in all of 8-Man football. In 23 career games, the brilliant Wieseler has hauled in 1n 127 receptions for 1,665 yards/28 TDs, including his 814 yards 16 scores a year ago for the 9-2 Blue Devils. On defense, Carson was a real menace, making 83 stops, intercepting SEVEN passes, one for a Pick 6 vs. Creighton, and recovering three fumbles.

Wieseler will have QB/classmate Dylan Heine back to hook up with the pass/catch magic again in 2023, so this will be a big athletic season for Wynot. This is the same group that surged all the way to the Class D2 basketball final this past March. Tight knit, extremely talented group in Wynot.

*Layne Warrior-Bloomfield (6-3, 175, Sr) - 590-32/7 TDs..It doesn’t seem like Layne Warrior could be a senior already. He has already earned a 1000 yard receiving season under his belt that came two years ago when Matt Kuchar unleashed a surprise passing attack that shocked the masses, including myself. Anyway, Warrior still had a heck of a year in 2022, accumulating 590 receiving yards and turning in his usual fine defensive performance with 26 tackles and 5 INTs.

*Lucas Corwin-Nebraska Lutheran (5-10, 150, Sr) - 570-38/5 TDs…Lucas Corwin is a very well active player on both sides of the football. Nearly 600 receiving yards, 76 tackles on defense with 3 INTs and a pair of recovered fumbles in 2022 speaks for itself. Lucas has terrific football speed and is also the Knights return man, and a dangerous one at that, accumulating 316 yards on Kick and punt returns.

*Isaac Beiermann-Nebraska Lutheran (6-0, 165, Sr) {Will move to QB}- 547-33/7 TDs..Well, you could almost be assured that Beiermann would take over the quarterbacking duties with the graduation of the great Trey Richert. Beiermann did throw 59 passes last season for 296 yards, all taking place in blowout losses to Osceola and BDS in October. No worries here, Isaac will do just fine at QB in 2023. The Knights still have dudes that can catch a football….as usual.

*Carter Nelson-Ainsworth (TE) (6-5, 225, Sr) - 525-28/11 TDs..Triple Threat, Quadruple Threat, we could keep going here..What would happen if Carter Nelson would play JUST receiver, or JUST quarterback, or JUST running back or strictly defense? I don’t think there would be a calculator that would be capable of adding stats that high. Honestly, it would be a real treat if Ainsworth made it to Lincoln and the masses could have an opportunity to see Nelson before he becomes a Husker. It would be worth the price of admission.

*Joseph Sudbeck-Wynot (6-0, 150, Sr) - 483-34/10 TDs..Part of a trio of returning receivers back for Wynot who accounted for a massive 1,671 yards. Sudbeck turned nearly a third of his pass receptions into touchdowns a year ago (34 catches/10 TDs). Joseph also racked up an amazing 423 kick return yards and 173 in punt returns, all coming in 7 games. So, we’re talking 1,151 All-Purpose yards for the 150 pound Sudbeck. BALLER.

*Gage Walton-Plainview* (5-10, 155, Soph) (RB)- 463-47/4 TDs..Triple Threat (Played for Creighton in 2022)..Holy cow, Plainview gained a fantastic player here and just a sophomore to be. Walton, a running back by trade, reeled in 47 aerials for 463 yards and 4 TDs a year ago for Creighton, rushed for another 329 yards and 4 more TDs, made 48 tackles on defense (36 SOLOS), intercepted two passes, one a Pick 6 against Randolph and recovered a fumble….ALL in 6 GAMES. Well okay then. Good Lord! Congratulations Plainview Football.

*Miles Poppleton-Nebraska City Lourdes (6-0, 180, Sr) - 428-22/6 TDs..Poppleton came on strong offensively the first three games in October last season, catching 11 passes for 311 yards and 5 touchdowns. It was defense where Miles was a beast, making 124 tackles. There simply were not many games where Poppleton did not have double digit tackles.

*Blake Steer-Kenesaw (6-4, 180, Sr) (TE/DE) - 402-22/6 TDs..Another efficient pass receiver, where every 4th catch resulted in a touchdown. Steer was especially nasty on defense, where he not only recorded 60 tackles, but shook loose for nine sacks. Big package for Coach Schnitzler and those boys can play football down there in Blue Devil country.

*Chase Schroeder-Wynot (6-4, 175, Sr) - 374-26/6 TDs..Wynot’s tall target in the sensational trio of returning receivers. Schroeder is also a nasty nuisance from his defensive end position, charging in for 64 tackles and 8 sacks last season. Chase also returned a punt 15 yards for a score against Winside. How ‘bout them apples.

*Boston Woods-Central Valley (5-7, 140, Jr) - 364-15/7 TDs..Look out for this Mighty Mite. Fifteen receptions/seven touchdowns! Wood caught a killer 74 yard TD pass in the season opening 32-20 win over Fullerton last season and I saw him haul in a 49-yard scoring strike in the Cougar’s playoff win over St. Marys. Woods will leave you in his rear view if you're not careful. The dude can fly.

*Cache Gracey-South Loup (6-3, 175, Sr) (RB)- 356-21/5 TDs..Cache Gracey is a real pass catching threat out of that talented South Loup backfield. Every 4th catch goes for a touchdown and the kid can also play “D” as witnessed by his 33 tackles and 4 INTs, 1 fumble recovery and 6 batted away passes from his DB position. The folks up around Arnold and Callaway are licking their chops as this 2023 football season approaches and nobody could be happier than good old Bob Jensen, the Arnold Flash!

*Hunter Bolling-Humboldt-TRS (5-11, 190, Jr) (FB/DE) - 349-24/8 TDs..(Will move to QB this Season)...I know HTRS won only three games last season, but this Hunter Bolling kid is the Real Deal and just a Junior this year. A big boy, Bolling caught those 24 passes for 324 yards where EVERY THIRD CATCH was a touchdown. He also rushed the ball for 374 yards (3 more TDs), made 66 tackles with 11 TFL and pirated two passes. Hey, in a 68-50 loss to a tough, physical Nebraska City Lourdes squad, Bolling rushed 13 times for 132 yards and 2 TDs, caught 4 passes for 131 yards and THREE more scores and made 12 tackles and 3 of them were for losses.

This young man can play the game. BALLER!

*Brogan Dunlop-Humboldt-TRS (TE) (6-0, 142, Jr) - 337-22/8 TDs..Hunter Bolling’s teammate/classmate who also makes his pass receptions count, scoring a touchdown every third catch. Brogan can also play a little defense, having recorded 31 stops in 2022 with three INTs. Brogan is also a threat in the return game, having racked up 408 yards on kick returns.

*Traegan McNally-Ainsworth (5-9, 165, Sr) (QB/WR/LB) - 337-29/9 TDs..Triple Threat..McNally is Swiss Army Knife II for Ainsworth, having caught 29 passes for 337 yards (9 TDs), a TD every third grab, completed nearly 60% of his 76 passes for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns (just 2 INTs), rushed 40 times for 346 yards (8.7 yds/pop) and 5 more scores. Now remember, McNally weighs just a buck 65.

On defense, Traegan made 62 tackles with 1 INT and 1 recovered fumble. No, Ainsworth is not a one-man football team.

*Trey Appelt-Ainsworth (6-4, 210, Sr) (TE) - 245-14/6 TDs..BIG fella can play a little football. Appelt caught only 14 balls last season, but every other catch was good for SIX. On defense Trey’s tackles hurt, period. 72 tackles in 2022, 17 tackles behind the scrimmage line and 8 were sacks. This is a pretty salty senior class for the Bulldogs, and they have one thing in mind when practice starts Monday morning.

*Blake Henn-Elgin Public/Pope John (TE) (6-4, 210, Sr) - 296-12/5 TDs..Mr. Henn is Appelt’s counterpart on this tough Wolfpack team. A four-year starter both ways, Blake scored nearly every other time he caught a pass and has racked up 801 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games for Elgin Public/Pope John. Same deal on defense, Henn has 149 career stops (39 last year) and returned a fumble for a TD last season.

*Jaekwon McQueen-Humboldt-TRS (5-10, 140, Sr) - 230-8/6 TDs..HTRS opponents do not want Jaekwon McQueen touching a football at any point during a game. Are you kidding me, McQueen caught 8 passes and 6 were good for touchdowns. He also rushed for four more scores, made 33 tackles on defense, took a kickoff to the house and punted 8 times last year, landing two inside the opponents 20.

Jaekwon made opponents aware of his presence right off the bat a year ago in the opener, a 62-18 win over Omaha Brownell-Talbot. McQueen carried the ball 9 times for 157 yards and 3 TDs, caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a 6th touchdown in the game.