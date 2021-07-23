Nebraska High School’s Returning 1000 Yard Rushers for 2021-Part 2

*Quade Myers - Dundy County/Stratton - 1,294, Sr.*** (3-Time 1000 yarder)
2020 statistics; Rushing, 1,294-150 (17 TDs/8.6 ypc), Passing, 65 of 104 (63%) for 1,062 yds, 24 TDs/2 INTs. Defense: 39 UN/37 Asst/76 total tackles, 8 kick returns/243 yds/ 2 TDs, 8 punt returns/153 yards/1 TD.
Career statistics (34 games); Rushing, 4,295 yds-562 carries/62 TDs/7.6 ypc, Passing stats, 135 of 263 for 2,049 yds with 42 TDs/11 INTs. Defense; 83 solo tackles/73 assists/156 total, 9 Interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked field goal. Return yards; 21 kick returns for 487 yds/3 TDs, 15m punt returns for 287 yds/3 TDs. Total yards (Rushing/passing/punt and kick returns/INT returns) - 7,342 Yards.
“Well Ladies and Gentlemen, as you can see by the above statistics, this young man has mastered the game of high school football very well. Quade Myers is the Renaissance Man who led Dundy County/Stratton to a Class D-1, 8-Man title from his quarterback position. The Tigers have known no other field general the past three seasons, and last season Quade was at his best, rushing and passing for over a thousand yards. A true leader and cool as they come operating Coach Michael Spargo’s high octane offense.
Needs 705 yards rushing to reach the 5,000 Career Rushing Yards mark.
*Gabe Escalante - Winside - 1,281, Sr. -
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,281-148 (23 TDs/8.7 ypc), Receiving, 11-223 with 4 TDs. Defense, 41 Un/26 Asst./67 Total (8 TFL).
Tall, slender, gliding runner that possesses top rated foot speed, as evidenced by his placing 3rd in the 400 meters and 5th in the 200 at the Class D State Track Meet in May. You DO NOT want this kid to make the corner on a sweep or else it’s bye, bye.
*Cody Bruegman - Bloomfield - 1,243, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,243-257 (14 TDs/4.8 ypc), Passing, 25-51 for 285 yards with 4 TDs/2 INTs. Defense, 39 un/10 asst’49 total tackles (2 INTs). Cody Bruegman became Bloomfield’s 37th thousand yard rusher last season. The Bees lead the entire state, regardless of class, producing the most 1000 yard runners.
*Lj Richardson - Bellevue West - 1,239, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,239-142 (15 TDs/8.7 ypc/177.0 yards per game). Receiving, 14 for 89 yards with 1 touchdown. “This lad is SCARY. Richardson checked in to play last season at 6-1, 215 pounds and gained his entire rushing total of 1,239 yards in just SEVEN games. That’s a 177 yards every time he straps on the pads in the big boy class.
Richardson has blinding speed, having zipped to a :10.84 in the hundred meters at the State Track Meet a few months back. Once Division One scouts see this kid play live, the offers will begin rolling Richardson’s way. Les has a lightning quick first step and the ability to change directions in an instant with his razor sharp cuts. Remarkable talent that will benefit from a superb blocking THUNDERHOGS offensive line in 2021.
*Koa McIntyre - Fremont Bergan- 1,238, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,238-170 (16 TDs/7.3 ypc), PASSING, 151 of 247 for 2,205 yards with 31 TDs/10 INTs. Defense, 16/15/31 Total Stops (3 INTs/1 Pick-6).
“What a gifted athlete! So gifted that Wyoming offered a full ride and Koa pledged on Monday June 29th to the Cowboys. Running a 4.4 forty and posting a 37” vertical didn’t hurt matters any, but if you recall, McIntyre ran SECOND in both the 100 and 200 as a FRESHMAN, posting times of :10.9 and :22.1. On the gridiron last season, Koa was one of the top Dual-Threat quarterbacks in the state with his 2,205 yards passing and 1,238 yards on the ground. Incredibly strong at 6-1, 200 pounds, nobody in Class C-2 is going to catch Koa McIntyre if he breaks into the clear. Ask Lincoln Lutheran about that. Last year the Warriors had Bergan trapped back on their own 3 yard line when Koa slipped outside to speed 97 yards for a touchdown.
*Trevor Thomson - Summerland - 1,226, Jr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,226-199 (11 TDs/6.2 YPC), Receiving, 4-28. Defense; 38 UN, 23 Asst, 61 Total Tackles (1 INT, 2 Fumble recoveries). “Here’s the deal on Thomson. The youngster doesn’t possess great track speed, but his football foot speed is terrific and the boys up front that are back in 2021 can block up a storm. Juniors Kellen Mlnarik (215 pounds), Joe Adler (230), and seniors Colton Thiele (195), and big Logan Mueller (270) opened big gaps for Thomson, who hit the crease in a hurry in 2020.
Summerland, who is a combination of Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing, was in their first year of gridiron competition last season and finished 2-6 with a tough schedule which included teams like O’Neill St. Marys, Neligh-Oakdale and Creighton.
*Mack Owens - Aurora - 1,215, Sr. (2-time All-State Linebacker)
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,215-222 NO OTHER STATS AVAILABLE.
“I am mystified why many stats are not available for Aurora football players, but I have always made it a policy to respect any coach's wishes and policies, and you certainly cannot argue with Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson’s success rate. Anyway, I don’t need any statistics on Mack Owens after seeing him play twice in 2020. This young man is a special player who has a motor that never stops. A remarkable linebacker who has twice been selected to an All-State slot, Owens is equally as talented as a running back. I’m not into the next level recruiting thing too heavily, but Mack Owens is definitely a next level talent and Division One in my humble opinion.”
*Hunter Mortimer - Weeping Water (QB) - 1,207, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,207-174 (17 TDs/6.9 YPC), Passing, 41-114 (36%) for 794 yards with 18 TDs/4 INTs. Defense; 70 UNASSISTED TACKLES, 17 Assists, 87 Total.
“This young man is a STUD. PURE football player. How in the world can you complete just 36% of your passes, yet throw 18 touchdown tosses with only FOUR picks? Mortimer completed 41 passes and 18 of those put 6 points on the scoreboard. That is nearly a touchdown EVERY OTHER PASSING ATTEMPT. Plus, most of his TD tosses were long throws. As a runner, Mortimer is a nightmare to bring down and possesses great foot speed. On defense, the 5-9, 185 pound beast just flat out destroyed people. 70 UNASSISTED tackles? What kind of fear must he strike into the hearts of ball carriers?”
*Rashad Madden - Ralston - 1,128, Sr. (1,128 as a Sophomore/981 last year)
2020 stats: Rushing, 981-121 (11 TDs/8.1 ypg), Receiving, 9 for 163 yds with 1 TD. “I’ve been talking about this kid since the middle of his sophomore season. Madden, who has all the tools, gained 1,128 yards for a ONE win team 2 years ago and was just 19 yards short last year when Ralston played just 7 games due to COVID cancellations.
Rashad Madden, who looks half as big as a minute, is a real darter who can change directions in an instant. The Rams flyer also has staggering speed which enables him to get to the end zone in a rush. I’m always reluctant to say this, but Madden gains a lot of yards on his own. If Rashad played for a team like Skutt, he would run for 2000 plus yards in a single season if he were the featured back. Remarkable talent.”
*Aidan Hedstrom - O'Neill St. Marys (6-4, 185) - 1,120, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,120-157 (22 TDs/7.1 ypc), Passing, 52 of 108 (48%) for 729 yards with 15 TDs and just 2 INTs. Defense; 27 unassisted tackles, 30 assists, 57 Total tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups.
“All-State selection a year ago for a 10-1 St. Mary’s team. It’s not all that common to see a thousand yard rusher that is 6 feet 4 inches tall, but Aidan Hedstrom looks as though he'd rather take off on the run than throw the football.
A TWO-TIME All-State Basketball star who has already scored over 1200 points, Aiden Hedstrom is one of the greatest all-around athletes in St. Mary’s history and believe me, they have turned out some amazing ones over the years. Look for Hedstrom to pull off a 1000/1000 season this fall for the Cardinals without blinking an eye.”
*Carson McCleary - Red Cloud - 1,116, Sr. -
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,116-110 (13 TDs/10.1 ypc), Defense; 41 UN/31 assists, 72 Total (6 TFL, 4 Sacks, 2 INTs, 4 blocked field goals).
“Carson McCleary led Red Cloud to an undefeated regular season and a playoff win last season, improving his 2019 rushing total from 710 yards and 7 TDs to 1,116 big ones with 13 scores. Carson has also been a force defensively for the Warriors, logging 157 tackles (87 solos) during his 3 year, 26 game career at Red Cloud. McCleary is definitely an all-around athlete, exhibiting his track skills a few months back by winning the Class D 300 Intermediate Hurdles and grabbing a 6th in the 110 meter Highs at the State Track meet.
*Andy Maloley - Pawnee City - 1,112, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,112-151 (19 TDs/7.4 ypc), Passing; 11-20-84 yds (1 TD). Receiving; 10 catches, 207 yards, 3 TDs, Defensive tackles; 54 unassisted, 36 assists, 90 total tackles, 1 INT. 1,457 All-Purpose yards, also kicked 5 of 6 PATS which count TWO points in 6-Man football.
“After a winless season for Maloley and his Pawnee City bros back in 2019, the Indians garnered two wins last season, enough to qualify for the 6-Man playoffs. The Indians have everyone back this Fall, so Andy Maloley should have a monster 2021 football year. *Treven Wendt - Pleasanton - 1,108, Jr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,054-131 (18 TDs/8.5 ypc), Receiving, 28 catches for 462 yards and 6 TDs. Returns; 29 kick returns for 658 yards (22.7 per), punt returns 15 for 159 yards (10.6 per), 1,570 Total yards. Defense; 49 unassisted tackles, 52 assists, 101 total stops with 4 INTs, 4 fumbles recovered and 1 blocked punt.
“This young man is a FOOTBALL PLAYER! With two full seasons ahead of him, Treven Wendt is a sure-fire All-State football player. You must remember Treven Wendt was an immediate success his freshman year when he caught a monster 43 passes for 643 yards and 6 TDs, as Pleasanton rocked it’s way to the D-2 Finals at Memorial Stadium. There is no hiding under the radar for Wendt entering his junior, who had an outstanding sophomore year for Coach Ricci Westland.
*Aiden Kuester - Neligh-Oakdale - 1,054 , Jr. (Quarterback)
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,054-160 (24 TDs/6.6 ypc), Passing; 148 of 238 passes (62%) for 2,490 yards, 30 TDs with 10 INTs, 3,540 TOTAL YARDS with 54 TDs. Defense: 43 solo tackles, 64 assists, 107 total stops (16 TFL), 3 INTs. PUNTING; 18 PUNTS FOR 801 YARDS (44.5 PER KICK) 13 INSIDE THE 20.
“Holy mother of mercy! The sensible question to ask would probably be “what can’t this kid do on a football field?” One word aptly describes Kuester. REMARKABLE. Aside from all the other video game-type numbers he posted a year ago, what high school sophomore averages 44.5 yards a punt? There were 5 NFL punters who didn’t hit that figure for their 2020 average.
Aiden Kuester was especially a menace to Burwell in their two meetings a year ago, although the Longhorns won the regular season meeting 53-28, but the D-1 quarterfinal was a different story. After completing 19 of 28 passes for 323 yards and 3 TDS in the regular season loss, Neligh-Oakdale head coach Ron Beacom may have decided to turn Kuester loose as a runner. Kuester exploded for 195 yards on 30 carries and 2 TDs, completed 20 of 40 aerials for 230 yards and 3 scores and added 15 tackles on defense for good measure. It all came up short as the Warriors came up on the short end of a 49-48 score in the Class D-1, 8-Man quarterfinals.
This lad is just a shining star of an athlete for Neligh-Oakdale. In wrestling, Kuester finished 3rd as a Freshman in the Class C 152 pound weight class before capturing a Gold Medal earlier this year in the Class D 160 pound weight class, finishing 45-1 for the year. In track, Aiden is a 13 foot pole vaulter who just missed a place in May in that event.
Aiden Kuester could have been an All-State selection at either quarterback, linebacker or Punter a year ago as a sophomore. I selected Kuester as a punter in 2020.”
*Jake Garcia - Omaha Gross (6-1, 195) - 1,051, Jr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,051. No other stats available.
“Gross is another school to squeeze stats out of, but I do know Jake Garcia is a tough customer as a runner. Despite the Cougars 4 wins coming against teams with a combined record of 5-26, Garcia still dazzled with his 11.3 hundred speed and bullish ability to run over defenders. The 185 pound sophomore was pretty light on his feet, and needed just a small crease to shoot though the line and gain that second level.
*Bradyn Hutto - Hitchcock County - 1,047, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,047-156 (14 TDs/6.7 ypg), Receiving; 3 catches for 69 yards/1 TD, Defense; 45 unassisted tackles, 52 assists, 97 total.
“Hutto has been a steady source of rushing yards with 1,047 yards a year ago for the 6-3 Falcons and 986 in 2019 as a sophomore. Bradyn will be the featured back this coming Fall with the departure of fellow all-district teammate/QB Dionte Perkins, who was an excellent runner and a four year starter.
*Bryce Schmidt - Anselmo-Merna - 1,032, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,032-136 (16 TDs/7.6 ypc), Receiving; 5 catches for 38 yards and 1 TD, Defense; 50 unassisted tackles, 22 assists, 72 total (2 INTs).
"Schmidt is Anselmo-Merna's 32nd thousand yard rusher. Getting to be old hat up there, but these guys are all tough and usually not that big in stature. Schmidt can scoot and is really a force on defense where he made a stellar 50 unassisted stops. Ran for 555 yards and made 58 tackles as a sophomore."
*Jack Wemhoff - Elgin/Pope John- 1,030, Jr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,030-194 (13 TDs/5.3 ypc), Receiving; 10 catches-128 yds/1 TD. Defense; 43 unassisted tackles, 49 assists, 92 Total (4 TFL).
“Jack Wemhoff had a very, very good sophomore season for the Wolfpack, who were saddled with one of the most brutal, axe-grinding schedules in D-2. When you strap it up week in and week out against football powers the likes of O’Neill St. Marys, Central Valley, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside, Osmond, BDS and STILL gain a thousand yards, PLUS make nearly a hundred tackles, you’re a Sophomore Stud. Wemhoff is especially efficient on defense, where he made 99 tackles as a FRESHMAN for a 2-7 Wolfpack football team.
Both Elgin Public and Pope John have been known for spectacular, bone crunching tacklers at the linebacker position, and Wemhoff fits right in with some of the greats from years past up there in the land of wind turbines.”
*Micah Moore - Fremont - 1,024, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,024-208 (12 TDs/4.9 ypc), Receiving; 12 catches for 184 yds/1 TD. “Moore, a 6-1, 180 pound back, had a string of four straight 100 yard plus rushing games going a year ago, including a sparkling 203 yard/2 touchdown performance against Grand Island in a heartbreaking 22-21 loss to the Islanders.
Moore is just a natural athlete who can do it all, averaging 10 ppg for a 5-18 Tigers basketball team. Micah was also a track and field standout for Fremont, posting times of :11.1 in the 100, :22.9 in the 200, a :50.6 in the 400, plus a long jump of 21’3”. Moore placed 8th in the 400 last May and led off a Fremont 1,600 meter relay team that finished 2nd in Class A.
Micah also reeled off 186 all-purpose yards with 3 touchdowns in the Tigers 48-28 opening round playoff win over Papio South last year, Fremont’s 1st Class A playoff win in 22 years. Moore has speed, power and consistently churns for yards after contact, so look for a great senior season if the Tigers can create spaces in that O-Line for the senior standout.”
*Michael Andel - David City Aquinas - 1,022, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,022-179 (5.7 ypc), Defense; 24 unassisted stops, 46 assists, 70 total tackles.
“One of a long line of “Ron Mimick-tough” Aquinas fullbacks. Andel is really difficult to bring down as a ball carrier and literally drags defenders with for those tough yards after contact. He may also have one of the most lethal stiff arms I’ve seen in quite a while.
The Monarch junior also stood out at his linebacker position and should have another stellar year for one of the most dominant programs in the state. *Tyler Race - Pierce - 1,018, Sr.
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,018-146 (16 TDs/7.0 ypc), Receiving; 2 catches, 51 yards, 1 TD, Defense; 19 unassisted tackles, 45 assists, 64 total stops with 2 INTs.
“Tyler Race was one of 22 backs to carry the ball last season for C-1 State Champion Pierce. The junior standout is elusive with the speed and moves to break the long run every time he touches the ball. The Bluejays, who rushed for 3,189 yards and 42 touchdowns as a team in 2020, had 8 backs who gained at least a hundred yards last year.
2021 should be another outstanding year for Supercoach Mark Brahmer’s Pierce Bluejays, who should draw the favorites tag to win a 2nd consecutive Class C-1 state football title in 2021.
I can see Tyler Race notching another 1000 yard rushing season this go-around.”