Nebraska High School’s Returning 1000 Yard Rushers for 2021-Part 2

Summerland, who is a combination of Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing, was in their first year of gridiron competition last season and finished 2-6 with a tough schedule which included teams like O’Neill St. Marys, Neligh-Oakdale and Creighton.

*Mack Owens - Aurora - 1,215, Sr. (2-time All-State Linebacker)

2020 stats: Rushing, 1,215-222 NO OTHER STATS AVAILABLE.

“I am mystified why many stats are not available for Aurora football players, but I have always made it a policy to respect any coach's wishes and policies, and you certainly cannot argue with Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson’s success rate. Anyway, I don’t need any statistics on Mack Owens after seeing him play twice in 2020. This young man is a special player who has a motor that never stops. A remarkable linebacker who has twice been selected to an All-State slot, Owens is equally as talented as a running back. I’m not into the next level recruiting thing too heavily, but Mack Owens is definitely a next level talent and Division One in my humble opinion.”

*Hunter Mortimer - Weeping Water (QB) - 1,207, Sr.

2020 stats: Rushing, 1,207-174 (17 TDs/6.9 YPC), Passing, 41-114 (36%) for 794 yards with 18 TDs/4 INTs. Defense; 70 UNASSISTED TACKLES, 17 Assists, 87 Total.