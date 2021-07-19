Nebraska High School’s Returning 1000 Yard Rushers for 2021

Thirty three Nebraska prep football 1000 yard rushers will be back to terrorize opposing defenses in 2021. The 2020 state rushing champion, Caleb Busch (also D-1) is back for another go-around after crushing school rushing records for the Longhorns a year ago.
The Class D-2/8-Man leader, Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw is also back along with Class A leader Dominic Rezac of Omaha Westside, and Class B king Christian Meneses from Plattsmouth.
We’ll spend some time telling you about these 2020 Bobby Mills 1000 Yard Club returnees, plus spotlight the running backs around the state who surpassed the 600 yard mark a year ago.
Today we spotlight the Top Dozen returning 1000 Yard Rushers from 2020.
*****2021 Returning 1000 Yard Rushers (33)*****
*Caleb Busch - Burwell - 2,407, Sr. - (D1 Leader, State rushing champion)
Set the Burwell single season rushing record (eclipses 2,265 by Tori Huffman-2016). Also crushes the junior rushing record of 1,809 set by Jase Williams in 2018.
2020 Stats: Rushing, 2,407 yds-303 carries (8.0/per carry), 53 TDs, 18 receptions-223 yds/5 TDs.
Career Stats: Rushing, 3,444-425 (8.1), 69 TDs, 24 receptions-347/8 TDs.
Needs 1,556 to reach 5,000 yards rushing.
“When you set records at Burwell, you are really special and Mr. Busch is just that and then some. Incredibly dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield and a powerhouse runner with state track sprint speed and an explosion waiting to happen at the point of contact.
*Tyson Denkert (QB) - Kenesaw - 2,132, Sr.** (D2 Leader, 2-time 1000 yard rusher)
2020 Stats: Rushing, 2,132 yards-192 carries (11.1) 32 TDs, Passing,-35 of 71 for 426 yds with 10 TDs/4 INTs Defense: 47 unassisted tackles, 56 assisted, 103 total tackles, 3 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovery. (Kicks off and returns both kicks/punts)
Career Stats: Rushing; 3,884 yards-416 carries (9.3), 66 TDs, Passing: 73-139-1,173 yds, 19/6. Defense: 121 unassisted-127 assists-254 total tackles, 9 INTs, 8 FRs. Needs 1,116 to reach 5,000 yards rushing. 2-Time All-Stater.
“Another solid, pure football talent from a long line of gridiron excellence from a Craig Schnitzler coached program. Denkert can do it all and has for the past two seasons for the Blue Devils, so expect much of the same this fall. This guy is a master of trickery when he has a football in his hands.”
*Dane Pokorny - Sandhills-Thedford - 2,123, Sr.
2020 Stats: 2,123 yards-245 carries (8.7), 36 TDs, 13 receptions-148 yds/1 TD. Defense: 50 unasisted-39 assisted-89 total tackles, 16 TFL, 3 INTs.
Career Stats: Rushing; 2,806 yards-381 carries (7.4) 43 TDs. Defense: 95-85-180 tackles, 26 TFL, 4 INTs, 2 FRs.
“Pokorny recently won the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Steer Wrestling competition in Hastings. Two things to learn from this; 1). You DO NOT want him to meet you if you have a football in your hand or are a lead blocker. 2). You may want to have some buddies around to assist you on a tackle if Pokorny has the ball on offense.”
*Carter Seim - Cross County - 2,114, Jr.** (2-time 1000 yarder) Rushing, 2,114 yards-146 carries (38 TDs). Defense; 66 unassisted-36 assists-102 total tackles. Career; Rushing; 3,528 yards-311 carries 57 TDs, Tackles: 109 unassisted-79 assists-188 total stops. Needs 1,472 to reach 5,000 yards rushing.
“Well, Carter Seim doesn’t wrestle any steers (that I know of) but has put on 15 pounds of solid muscle to an already intimidating 6-1, 195 pound frame. Was one of TWO 2000 yard rushers in super coach Hayden DeLano’s 2020 backfield. Seim is an all-stater that could be a no-brainer selection on either side of the football. If you thought Carter Seim was remarkable last season, you are in for a real treat in 2021.”
*Evan Haisch - Laurel-Concord-Coleridge- 1,823, Sr. - Rushing, 1,823 yards-260 carries (7.0/32 TDs), Receiving-6 catches-148 (2 TDs), Tackles; 48 unassisted-32 assists, 80 total tackles. Punting-36.6 average.
“Terrific runner who runs like a 190 pounder but weighed in at a buck 60 a year ago. Good football speed, great hands and a nose for the end zone. Loves to cut back.
*Christian Meneses - Plattsmouth - 1,750, Sr. (Class B Leader) - Rushing, 1,740-312 (5.6/20 TDs).
*Hyatt Collins - Adams Central - 1,538, Jr. - Rushing, 1,538-224 (20 TDs/6.9 ypc), 8-88 receiving with 1 TD. 1,406 yards came in basically 8 games as Collins missed most of the last 3 playoff games with an elbow injury.
“Another spectacular running back in a long line of thousand yard studs from the Adams Central stable. Give Hyatt a full season and the kid will tear ‘em to pieces. Has all the tools and loves the game of football. Oh, don’t worry, Collins will have blocking up front and I’m not even sure who A/C has returning in that O-Line. Hey, that’s the way it’s done there. That coaching staff just expects those offensive linemen to the best in the biz from opening night till the state title game”
*Colin Ludvik - Wahoo - 1,474, Sr. - Rushing, 1,474-201 (15 TDs/7.3), Receiving, 4-92-2 TDs, Tackles; 19 unassisted-20 assisted-39 total with 1 FR.
“Wahoo ALWAYS has a stud in the backfield and Ludvig is no exception. In fact, this young man REALLY impressed me with all his attributes a year ago. At 5’7”, Colin hides behind his linemen and by the time he’s through the defensive line, the linebackers are seeing his backside. The lad has a unique way of stringing together a sequence of sharp right/left cuts that turns defenders around, leaving them grabbing nothing but air.
And do not let his 5-7, 160 pound frame fool you. The kid had an honest bench of 265 pounds and squat of 460, so he can bowl you over if he’s in the red zone. And talk about tough! I never saw a kid get facemasked and twisted around and still maintain his balance and keep on truckin’. Superior balance and one tough son-of-a-gun.
Yeah, I like this kid…...a lot.”
*Easton Becker - Hartington Cedar Catholic - 1,457, Sr. -
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,475-254-17 TDs (5.7 ypc), Tackles, 18-20-38 (12 TFL).
“Cedar Catholic runners normally have at least back-to-back thousand yard rushing seasons, so Becker will be at it again this Fall. A pretty good sized kid, Easton is really tough to bring down. Becker also piled up a ton of yards after contact a year ago. Look for another big year for this talented Trojan on both sides of the ball.”
*Jackson Roberts - North Platte St. Pats (6-0, 170) - 1,365, *Sophomore* - 2020 stats: Rushing, 1,365 yards-107 carroes (19 TDs/12.8 ypc).
“Roberts was just the FOURTH Freshman in history to run for over 1000 yards playing 11-Man football and he made a grand entrance with his 1,365 yards in 2020. Roberts, with his state track sprint speed, averaged an incredible 12.8 yards per carry for the Irish and honestly looked like a seasoned veteran on the gridiron. Roberts reminds me of Dylan Kautz in the way he trusts his speed, rarely having to cut back on long TD runs. Speaking of long distance scoring jaunts, Roberts reeled off scoring runs of 86, 86, 87, 55, 48, 43, 46, 54, 44, 63, 65, 46, 55 and a 74 kick return among his 19 total TDs a year ago. If colleges aren’t already on this guy, they’re asleep at the wheel.”
*Levi Belina - Howells-Dodge - 1,351 Sr.** (2-time 1000 yarder)
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,351 yards-201 carries (21 TDs/6.7 ypc), Defense, 28 unassisted-44 assists-72 total tackles (6 TFL), 1 INT.
“First of all, Mike Speirs is one of the greatest football coaches in the history of 8-Man football in Nebraska, so any player he coaches is going to be top notch. I’ve seen Belina play live the past two seasons and he’s had to run behind young offensive lines, so the dude was forced to run for a ton of his yards on his own ability.
Check this out. During Levi’s ten game sophomore season, he ended the campaign with a sparkling 1,155 yards rushing. Through his first FIVE games his rushing total was just 228 yards on 56 totes (4.2/carry/3 TDs). Mike turned Levi loose in game 6 against Elkhorn Valley and he ended up bolting for 927 yards on 112 carries the final 5 games of the season for an average of 8.3 per carry with 17 touchdowns.
Think Levi Belina will rack up his 3rd straight 1000 yard rushing season? Oh yeah.
*Dominic Rezac - Omaha Westside - 1,310, Sr. - (A :Leader)
2020 stats: Rushing, 1,310 yards-166 carries (19 TDs/7.9), Receiving, 12 catches for 111 yds/2 TDs.
“The 6-1, 180 Rezac has already committed to the Air Force Academy to play football and the strong, speedy Rezac should flourish out there in Colorado Springs. A year ago, Dom turned in an electronically timed 4.55 forty to go along with his 36” vertical. There are not too many Metro defenders that can catch this Westside flyer if he breaks into the clear. Rezac has displayed terrific upper and lower body strength with his high yards after contact numbers. Dominic also has great hands, as evidenced with his receiving numbers which read; Targeted 12 times/12 catches.