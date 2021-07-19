Nebraska High School’s Returning 1000 Yard Rushers for 2021

*Levi Belina - Howells-Dodge - 1,351 Sr.** (2-time 1000 yarder)

2020 stats: Rushing, 1,351 yards-201 carries (21 TDs/6.7 ypc), Defense, 28 unassisted-44 assists-72 total tackles (6 TFL), 1 INT.

“First of all, Mike Speirs is one of the greatest football coaches in the history of 8-Man football in Nebraska, so any player he coaches is going to be top notch. I’ve seen Belina play live the past two seasons and he’s had to run behind young offensive lines, so the dude was forced to run for a ton of his yards on his own ability.

Check this out. During Levi’s ten game sophomore season, he ended the campaign with a sparkling 1,155 yards rushing. Through his first FIVE games his rushing total was just 228 yards on 56 totes (4.2/carry/3 TDs). Mike turned Levi loose in game 6 against Elkhorn Valley and he ended up bolting for 927 yards on 112 carries the final 5 games of the season for an average of 8.3 per carry with 17 touchdowns.

Think Levi Belina will rack up his 3rd straight 1000 yard rushing season? Oh yeah.

*Dominic Rezac - Omaha Westside - 1,310, Sr. - (A :Leader)

2020 stats: Rushing, 1,310 yards-166 carries (19 TDs/7.9), Receiving, 12 catches for 111 yds/2 TDs.

“The 6-1, 180 Rezac has already committed to the Air Force Academy to play football and the strong, speedy Rezac should flourish out there in Colorado Springs. A year ago, Dom turned in an electronically timed 4.55 forty to go along with his 36” vertical. There are not too many Metro defenders that can catch this Westside flyer if he breaks into the clear. Rezac has displayed terrific upper and lower body strength with his high yards after contact numbers. Dominic also has great hands, as evidenced with his receiving numbers which read; Targeted 12 times/12 catches.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.