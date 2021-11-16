Nebraska High School State D-6 (Six-Man) Championship Game Preview.

*The Cowboys have run for an unbelievable 4,169 yards this season buoyed by a pair of 1000 yard rushers and FIVE, count them, FIVE ball carriers who have run for at least 250 yards this season. When the Cowboys get close to the goal line, Potter-Dix will have to brace for 6-2, 240 pound Tucker Ravenscroft getting the feed. The big senior has bullied his way for 20 touchdowns this season in just 44 carries.

Cody-Kilgore’s 1-2 rushing punch of Cactus Millar and Peyton Sterkel have combined for 2,330 yards and 40 TDs in 2021.

The Cowboys haven’t gotten to the opposing quarterback as many times as you would think (14), but they have picked off 20 enemy aerials and recovered 24 fumbles.

*Potter-Dix will counter with the Kasten boys (Luke and Brayden) on offense. Luke Kasten, a junior, is one of 6-Man football’s brightest stars, having done the majority of his offensive damage from the QB slot, especially in 2020.

The last two seasons, Luke was THE MAN at the QB position, having thrown for over 2500 yards with 43 touchdowns. Sophomore Brayden Kasten has now developed well at that quarterback slot, freeing up the physical Luke Kasten to run the ball more.