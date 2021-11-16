Nebraska High School State D-6 (Six-Man) Championship Game Preview.

*Friday, November 19th, University/Nebraska/Kearney, Cope Stadium, 7:00 PM
Potter-Dix (11-0) vs. Cody-Kilgore (11-0)
*Potter-Dix coaching staff: Head Coach: Dale Frerichs, Asst: Jake Christensen, Garrett Stricklin.
*Cody-Kilgore staff: Head Coach: Landon Miller, Asst: Trent Ford, Erick Wickman
*Last Year’s Playoffs-Potter -Dix lost to Cody-Kilgore 42-8 in the Quarterfinals. Cody-Kilgore was defeated by eventual 6-man Champion McCool Junction in the Semifinals, 30-12.
Team Statistics;
*Rushing Yards: Cody-Kilgore 379.0, Potter-Dix 257.4
*Passing Yards: Potter-Dix 143.5 Cody-Kilgore 48.9
*Total Yards: Cody-Kilgore 427.9, Potter-Dix 400.6
Individual Statistics;
Potter-Dix:
*Passing: #12 Brayden Kasten 60 of 92 (65%) for 1,029 yards/31 TDs, 2 INTs. Luke Kasten 29-49 for 499 yards/11 TDs.
*Rushing: #7 Luke Kasten-1,105-101 (10.9)/15 TDs, #1 Jared Anton 999-105 (9.5)/17 TDs
*Receiving: Luke Kasten 17 catches for 426 yards/7 TDs, #3 Thomas Muldoon 21-384/11 TDs.
*Tackles: Jared Anton-116 Total (53 solos, 63 assists with 3 sacks/1 INT, 3 FR), Luke Kasten-103 (44/59, 2 INTs, 2 FR), Thomas Muldoon-86 (38/48, 2 sacks, 11 INTs, 2 FR).
Cody-Kilgore:
*Passing: #8 Brayden Kasten 8-16 (50%) for 307 yards/5 TDs, #10 Fay Cooper 12 of 24 (50%) for 163/6 TDs.
*Rushing: #3 Cactus Millar-1,193-85 (14.0)/18 TDs, #2 Peyton Sterkel 1,137-91 (12.5)/22 TDs, #24 Tucker Ravenscroft-348-44 (7.9) 20 TDs.
*Receiving: Peyton Sterkel 4 for 139 yards/1 TD
*Tackles: Gage Davis-109 Total (54/55 with 3 INTs, 6 FR), Peyton Sterkel-70 (38/32, 9 sacks, 4 INTs, 5 FR), Thomas Muldoon-86 (38/48, 2 sacks, 11 INTs, 2 FR).
-----------------------------
Team Records:
Potter-Dix (11-0)
47 Wallace 22
62 Sioux County 8
65 Crawford 25
68 Arthur County 50
70 South Platte 6
51 Hay Springs 12
85 Banner County 6
80 Creek Valley 16
*Playoffs
54 Sioux County 0
70 Lincoln Parkview Christian 34
39 Spalding Academy 38
(Potter-Dix 62.6 ppg - Opponents 19.7 ppg)
Cody-Kilgore (11-0)
67 Paxton 12
77 Arthur County 33
84 Santee 44
60 Stuart 14
86 Sioux County 8
97 Minatare 0
53 Crawford 6
66 Hay Springs 14
*Playoffs
55 Stuart 19
51 Arthur County 6
77 Wallace 28
(Cody Kilgore 69.9 ppg - Opponents 16.7 ppg)
-------------------------------
The last time these two teams met came in last year’s 6-Man Quarterfinals with Cody-Kilgore taking a 42-8 victory. The two teams did not meet during the regular season this year, but you can bet your sweet bippy Potter-Dix knows what Cody-Kilgore is going to do once this game starts at UNK this Friday.
Run the football.
*The Cowboys have run for an unbelievable 4,169 yards this season buoyed by a pair of 1000 yard rushers and FIVE, count them, FIVE ball carriers who have run for at least 250 yards this season. When the Cowboys get close to the goal line, Potter-Dix will have to brace for 6-2, 240 pound Tucker Ravenscroft getting the feed. The big senior has bullied his way for 20 touchdowns this season in just 44 carries.
Cody-Kilgore’s 1-2 rushing punch of Cactus Millar and Peyton Sterkel have combined for 2,330 yards and 40 TDs in 2021.
The Cowboys haven’t gotten to the opposing quarterback as many times as you would think (14), but they have picked off 20 enemy aerials and recovered 24 fumbles.
*Potter-Dix will counter with the Kasten boys (Luke and Brayden) on offense. Luke Kasten, a junior, is one of 6-Man football’s brightest stars, having done the majority of his offensive damage from the QB slot, especially in 2020.
The last two seasons, Luke was THE MAN at the QB position, having thrown for over 2500 yards with 43 touchdowns. Sophomore Brayden Kasten has now developed well at that quarterback slot, freeing up the physical Luke Kasten to run the ball more.
At 6-3, 170 pounds, Luke is the Real Deal on defense, having accumulated 299 stops with a colossal 66 tackles for losses the past 27 games. The All-State dude can flat out lay the wood on opposing ball carriers and is not a joy to meet one-on-one when he has a football in his hands.
The Coyote defense has been especially tough on opposing QBs, having recorded 32 sacks and intercepted 23 passes, led by Thomas Muldoon’s 11 picks. And you guessed it, Luke Kasten is the man in the opposition’s backfield the most, recording 11.5 sacks in 11 games.
*FAVORITE - I personally steer completely away from predicting outcomes of high school football games, but of all the knowledgeable people I have spoken to concerning this 6-Man title matchup, the consensus seems to lean toward Cody-Kilgore.
The reasoning for that is probably the fact no opponent on the Cowboys 2021 schedule has come closer than 36 points this 2021 season.
Stay tuned, and as usual, we all know games are not played on paper. See you at UNK Friday.