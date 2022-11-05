Nebraska-Minnesota notes

• Minnesota’s victory was its fourth straight in the series and extended the Gophers lead to 7-5 since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Minnesota now leads the overall series 36-25-2, with Nebraska holding a 12-11 edge in Lincoln.

• Running back Anthony Grant rushed 21 times for 115 yards in the game. Grant opened the game with six carries for 60 yards on the Huskers’ game-opening scoring drive and had 89 yards in the first half.

• The 116-yard effort marked Grant’s fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season. He is the first Husker with five 100-yard rushing games in a season since Devine Ozigbo also had 5 in 2018.

• Quarterback Chubba Purdy made his first career start at Nebraska in today’s game. It is his second collegiate start as he started one game while at Florida State. Purdy rushed for a 4-yard TD run on the opening series, his second rushing touchdown of the 2022 season.

• Edge rusher Caleb Tannor had a 13-yard sack in the first quarter and shared a seven-yard sack in the second quarter, marking his first sacks of the 2022 season. His 1.5 sacks were a career high, and he now has 9.0 career sacks. Tannor finished the game with six total tackles, including a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss, bettering his previous high of 2.0 against Northwestern in 2019.

• Linebacker Luke Reimer had nine tackles to increase his career total to 228, moving him up to 22nd on the Nebraska career tackles list. With his four assisted tackles, Reimer became the 21st player in school history with 100 career solo tackles and 100 career assisted tackles.

• Linebacker Ernest Hausmann recorded a two-yard TFL in the first quarter, marking his first career tackle for loss.

• Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis had a season-high 1.5 tackles for loss and finished with four total tackles.

• Myles Farmer led Nebraska with a career-high 14 tackles, bettering his previous career high of nine tackles against Purdue last month.

• Nebraska had 3.0 sacks, the most sacks Minnesota has allowed this season. The Gophers entered the game having allowed just seven sacks on the season.

• Nebraska held Minnesota scoreless in the first half, marking the first time it had shut out an opponent in the first half since leading Buffalo 14-0 at the half in 2021. It was the first time it held a Big Ten opponent scoreless in the first half since leading 34-0 at Maryland in 2019.

• Nebraska punter Brian Buschini averaged a career-high 55.5 yards on six punts, including five punts of more than 50 yards.

• Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran started his 20th consecutive game today.

• Nebraska had a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the game’s opening possession. It marked the fifth time in nine games this season Nebraska has scored a touchdown on its opening possession.