Nebraska Prep Football’s Top Pass/Catch Combos for 2020.

Not all Nebraska high school football teams subscribe to the “establish the run game first” philosophy every season and the year 2020 is no different.
Each new high school season inevitably brings a new wave of gunslinging, air raid quarterbacks along with their stable of receivers, and this year certainly has the usual number of field generals who will light up the evening skies with their aerial circus shows.
There really isn’t a specific Class or brand of football these “passing teams” are restricted too because these fireballing quarterbacks are scattered pretty evenly throughout 11-Man, Eight-Man, and Six-Man football her in Nebraska.
So let’s take a look at our first wave of our Nebraska prep football’s gunslinging Quarterbacks and their favorite targets.
*Jarrett Synek-Hastings - Only retuning Quarterback in the state that threw for over 2,000 yards last season. The Tiger ace led his team to a Class B quarterfinal appearance in 2019 (8-3 record), throwing for 2,524 yards and 29 TDs with only 4 INTs along the way. The now 6-0, 195 scrambler also set an 11-Man record for the Most Touchdown Passes in a Game when he fired 9 scoring tosses in a Hastings 64-56 win over Beatrice on October 18th of last year.
If you think Synek was outstanding in 2019, brace yourself for this upcoming 2020 season. The Tiger sharpshooter has his top FOUR receivers coming back. That’s 2,150 yards and 22 TDs worth of his 2019 total back for more. I do the math for you. Jarrett returns 4 receivers that accounted for 88.7% of his passing yardage and 75% of his 29 TDs…...The Hastings offense is ready to rock and roll in 2020.
Jarrett Synek’s 2020 Targets: (all seniors)
All-State WR Carson Shoemaker #20 (57 receptions/738 yards/9 TDs/13 yards/catch)
Austin Nauert #2 (33 receptions/571 yards/5 TDs and 17.3 yards a catch)
Braden Kalvelage #13 (20 receptions/472 yards 7/TDs and 23.6 yards a catch)
Gareth Jones #3 (24 receptions/369 yards/1 TD and 15.4 yards a catch)
...If head coach Charlie Shoemaker puts together a good offensive line and a solid defense, this team could be looking at a legitimate shot at a Class B title run.
*Cole Payton-Omaha Westside - North Dakota State commit led his team to a Class A Championship appearance a year ago, establishing himself as one of the state’s top Dual-Threat Quarterbacks along the way. The 6-2, 212 pound southpaw threw for 1,986 yards and 24 touchdowns and added 874 yards on the ground with an additional 15 TDs.
This guy is faster than you think and frankly NDSU, who has won 8 of the last 9 FCS National titles, had to be thinking Creighton Prep’s Easton Stick when they offered Cole Payton. And when those boys up in Fargo make offers, they don’t miss.
Cole Payton’s 2020 Targets:
*Koby Bretz (22 receptions for 421 yards, 4 TDs/19 yards/catch in 10 games)
*Avante Dickerson #27 (20 receptions/343 yards/5 TDs/17.2 yards/catch) - Dickerson who had offers from (are you sitting down for this?) Virginia, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Texas, Penn St, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio St, Nebraska, Michigan, LSU, Kansas St, Kansas, Iowa St, Iowa, Indiana, Georgia, Duke, Boston College, Baylor, Arkansas and Akron before committing to Minnesota back on April 17th.
You think Westside head coach Brett Froendt might not use Mr. Dickerson a bit more on offense this season?
*Heinrich Haarberg-Kearney Catholic - Well, in my opinion, Nebraska got it right when they offered Heinrich a full ride to play football. Just a few things I saw the first time I watched Haarberg play would certainly justify that...the incredible ball velocity on his passes, superior foot speed, a quick release, and the ability to get out of trouble in the pocket.
How much upside does this terrific young talent actually have as far as the future is concerned?
Well, Sports Illustrated just declared him an All-American Candidate and issued a detailed evaluation published a July 14, 2020 issue.
SI’s recent evaluation of Kearney Catholic QB Henrich Haarberg ended with some extremely heavy duty stuff. The national publication basically stated that the Kearney Catholic dual-threat quarterback not only is a threat to break the big play at anytime, but that his ability to handle pressures and difficult situations is incredible. They went on to say that with some additional bulk and development, Heinrich could become an extremely gifted Power 5 quarterback.
…...Well, okay then. Well said, and considering the source, Haarberg has to be tickled pink.
Now, what I can definitively tell you is that Heinrich Haarberg completed 56.7% of his passes in 2019 for 1,817 yards with 23 TDs and just 4 INTs. He also rushed for 426 yards and 4 additional scores for a Stars squad that posted a 7-3 record and lost to a fine Wayne team 28-21 in the opening round of the Class C-1 playoffs.
What I can also pass along is the fact that Henrich Haarberg has all 5 top receivers back for the 2020 football season, so “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet?
Heinrich Haarberg’s 2020 Targets:
(This Fab Five accounted for all but 162 of Haarberg’s passing yards and 13 of his 16 TDs in 2019. All are seniors excepting Mahoney, who is a junior/)
Logan Miner #1 (18 receptions/475 yards/6 TDs/26.4 yards/catch)
Brent Mahoney #11 (Jr.) (25 receptions/440 yards/5 TDs/17.6 yards/catch)
Austin Christner #8 (15 receptions/336 yards/4 TDs/22.4 yards/catch)
Logan O’Brien #12 (20 receptions/299 yards/3 TDs/15.0 yards/catch)
Keegan Bosshamer #14 (7 receptions/109 yards/3 TDs/15.6 yards/catch)
*TJ Urban-Millard South - Without a doubt, the finest Dual-Threat quarterback in the state in my opinion. Millard South opponents have long known about Urban’s ability to run the football, but in 2019 the mobile Patriot QB passed for 1,223 yards after throwing for just 494 his sophomore year.
If a couple more receivers develop for Urban, he will be an even more lethal threat in 2020, and may be anyway because the surrounding cast coming back to assist him this Fall. To put things in simple terms, Millard South is LOADED for the 2020 campaign….on BOTH sides of the ball.
Gold standard type O-Linemen like Jack Nicholisen and Beau Wendt, Defensive stars like Brynden Anderson (DL), linebackers Tate Hinrichs and Jake Gassaway, DB Zane Stenger and place kicker/punter Cole Lammel will put this football team in prime position to earn their first trip to Lincoln since 2010.
TJ Urban’s 2020 Target:
Antrell Taylor #10 (Jr.) (23 receptions for 358 yards and 5 TDs/15.6 yards/catch)
(Urban spread the majority of his passes among three receivers in 2019 {958 total}, but returns his leading target in Taylor.)
*Zane Flores-Gretna - Put yourself in Zane Flores’ shoes a year ago. You are a 6-1, 175 pound Freshman, probably aren’t old enough to have a drivers license yet, and your coach names you the starting quarterback for a team that has exactly ONE YEAR experience under its belt competing the most brutal Class A football conference in the state, the Omaha Metropolitan Conference
Gretna didn’t exactly ease Flores into the passing game because of the need of a balanced offensive attack. In fact, in games 5 and 6, the rookie quarterback was asked to fling it, and ended up throwing 41 times in a 38-23 loss to Papillion LV, then 40 times in a 33-0 loss to powerful Omaha Burke. But Flores actually hit 28 of those 41 tosses for a couple of TDs against Papio then nearly completed half of his 40 passes vs. Burke.
This kid ended the 2019 by completing 112 of 186 passes for 1,235 yards with 7 touchdowns. Yes, Flores had 7 INTs, but that’s part of the learning process, but more importantly, Zane Flores completed 60.2 percent of his passes against seven Metro Conference teams, plus Pius X and Fremont.
I’d say Mr. Flores passed the test with flying colors, wouldn’t you?
Zane Flores’ 2020 Targets:
Jackson Alexander #1 (26 receptions for 400 yards/2 TDs/15.4 yards/catch)
Colby Scholl #24 (27 receptions for 272 yards and 1 TD/10 yards/catch)
Trevor Marshall #14 (19 receptions for 182 yards and 2 TDs/9.6 yards/catch) {Marshall also had 915 yards rushing with 9 TDs}
*Russell Martinez-Grand Island Central Catholic - All-State basketball star and deadly three point ace is just as dangerous with an oval shaped ball in his hands. GICC’s Renaissance Man completed 58% of his passes a year ago for 1,576 yards and 11 touchdowns. When Martinez took off out that Crusader backfield on the run in 2019, he added another 661 yards with an additional 12 TDs.
Russ has done about everything you can do on the gridiron the past three years for head coach Tim Dvorak. Albeit these aren’t gaudy numbers, during the past 3 seasons Russ Martinez has passed for 1,576 yards, rushed for 705, racked up 343 receiving yards, accumulated 244 yards on kick returns, retuned punts for 144 yards, made 81 tackles on defense, 14 of which were behind the line of scrimmage.
As I said, these numbers aren’t going to jump out and bite you, but the fact is they add up to 3,004 yards, they indicate Martinez is a Swiss Army Knife, and also indicate the GICC standout may be in for an eye opening year on the gridiron in 2020.
Here’s the deal, if Tim Dvorak uses him at quarterback, he throws for at least anther 1,500 yards. If he puts Russ at RB full-time, he’s a 1000 yard rusher, if he plays defense full time, he’ll make 65 stops.
And let’s be honest. Martinez had to scramble in the pocket and run for his life at times a year ago, but if that line develops like Tim thinks it will, look for Russ’s 2020 statistical numbers to skyrocket this coming season.
*Russ Martinez 2020 Targets:
Isaac Herbek #80 (24 receptions/528 yards/5 TDs/22.0 yards/catch)
Brayden Wenzel #21 (35 receptions/433 yards/1 TD/17.3 yards/catch)
*Jack Cooper-Fremont - As far as being a pure passing quarterback, you may not find one in this state any better than Fremont’s 5-10, 170 pound Jack Cooper. Granted, Fremont’s opponents were a combined 31-53 a year ago, but Cooper was nearly as consistent with his completion percentage against 9-2 Omaha Burke as he was versus the Tigers other 8 foes.
The poised junior completed 128 of his 210 pass attempts for a whopping 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns while suffering only 5 interceptions. That’s a robust 61% completion rate during Fremont’s 4-5 campaign a year ago.
I like the way Jack Cooper sees the field and knows where all of his receivers are situated in the pattern at all times. Very deadly passer when he can just do a three step drop, but that accuracy certainly doesn’t drop off much when he’s scrambling to his left OR right.
And, like any pinpoint passing quarterback, Cooper has the capability to fire a football threw a carwash and not get a drop of water on it. And also look out for those Fremont Tigers in 2020 because Cooper returns his FOUR leading pass receivers who accounted fo 1,650 of his 1,812 passing yards and 13 of his 16 TD tosses.
*Jack Cooper’s 2020 Targets:
Dawson Glause #6 (38 receptions/784 yards/8 TDs/20.6 yards/catch)
Connor Richmond #15 (32 receptions/393 yards/4 TDs/12.3 yards/catch)
Drew Sellon #16 (Jr.) (15 receptions/218 yards/1 TD/14.5 yards/catch)
Micah Moore #8 (Jr.) (12 receptions/134 yards/0 TDs/11.2 yards/catch)
*Cooper Gierhan-Centennial - Last year Cooper Gierhan played for a young, developing Centennial football team that plain and simple had a murderous schedule. In a 5 week stretch beginning on Week 3, the Broncos faced Battle Creek, Sutton, David City Aquinas, North Bend Centennial and Shelby/Rising City with the only wide margin loss of 35-0 coming against Aquinas.
Still, head coach Evan Klanecky, who I think is one of the finest football coaches in state, guided Gierhan and this young team to a 6-3 regular season record. Centennial finally lost to a fine Doniphan-Trumbull squad 22-14 in the opening round of the Class C-2 playoffs, a game I saw live.
When I watched Cooper Gierhan in live action, I witnessed why he hit 61% of his passes for 1,428 yards and 9 touchdowns. And it doesn’t stop there. The tough-as-nails Gierhan also rushed for 343 yards and nine more TDs and it STILL doesn’t end there.
The junior also recorded 38 tackles on defense (28 solos), intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in 2019. Gierhan also averaged 42.7 yards on his 49 kick-offs, and punted twice in that Doniphan-Trumbull game for 71 yards. Oh yes, Gierhan also kicked 33 of 39 PATS for the Broncos in 2019.
I’m not certain if Cooper drove the bus to and from games, but I would guess there’s a better than average chance he may have, considering he did everything else for that Bronco football squad a year ago
*Cooper Gierhan’s Returning 2020 Target:
Jake Bargen #21 (Jr.) (8 receptions/130 yards/1 TD/16.3 yards/catch)
*Zach Smith-Ord - One of the toughest, most dangerous Dual-Threat quarterbacks in the Nebraska high school 11-Man football ranks. Last season, the 5-10, 175 pound junior threw for 1,423 yards and 14 TDs and ripped off 841 yards and 11 touchdowns when he decided to tuck and run the football. Between Smith and rugged Tommy Stevens, Ord had (has) one of the most brutal one-two running punches in C-1.
Take those same two players, put ‘em on defense and you have two of the finest headhunters in Class C-1. For example, Smith recorded 60 tackles a year ago, 32 of those being solo stops.
On offense in 2019, Zach Smith completed 50% of his 162 passes which is very efficient considering Ords punishing ground attack. The 5-10, 180 pounder is a very intelligent, relaxed passer though, who can throw in the pocket, on the run, and really excels when throwing the opposite way against his body.
Ya know what? The dude just knows the game and yes, he will miss Riley Werner, but will still have capable receivers returning, especially Quinton Ries.
*Zach Smith’s 2020 Targets:
Quinton Ries #6 (24 receptions/359 yards/3 TDs/15.0 yards/catch)
Kelen Meyer #2 (5 receptions/133 yards/1 TD/26.0 yards/catch)
Bentley Reilly #14 (6 receptions/77 yards/3 TDs/12.3 yards/catch)
*Cayden Cunningham-Norfolk Catholic - The 6-2, 185 pound Cunningham is a three year starter, a two-way standout and a senior who already has a state championship under his belt. Last season, in a once-in-a-lifetime “off” year for Norfolk Catholic, Cunningham still passed for an even 1000 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushed for an additional 231 yards and a pair of scores, and led the Knights defense from his linebacker slot with 94 big tackles.
*Cayden Cunningham’s 2020 Target(s):
Brennen Kelley #2 (Jr.) (25 receptions 415 yards/3 TDs/16.6 yards/catch)
*Hunter Haughton-Johnson County Central - The 5-9, 155 pound Fullerton quarterback now dons a new uniform for a new school, as Dad Ryan Haughton takes over the head coaching duties at Johnson County Central high school in Tecumseh.
Last season, young Haughton was an aerial standout for Fullerton, throwing for 1,875 yards and 33 touchdowns. Hunter was very mobile in the pocket and an intelligent QB when it comes to finding his open receivers. Haughton put it on the money most of the time in 2019 and will inherit one of Class C-2’s best wide receivers in Johnson County Central’s Uriel Cabrales as he takes over the reins for the Thunderbirds in 2020.
I see no problem for this young man adapting to the 11-Man game, in fact it may suit him better than the 8-Man version. If Dad can put together an offensive line to provide protection for son Hunter, look out in 2020 down there in Tecumseh.
*Hunter Haughton’s 2020 Targets:
Uriel Cabrales #7 (25 receptions 701 yards/8 TDs/28.0 yards/catch)
Trey Holthus #10 (Jr.) (11 receptions 213 yards/3 TDs/19.4 yards/catch)
*Logan Wiedel-Thayer Central - 6-4, 160 pound track and field phenom completed 53.4% of his 221 passes for 1,912 yards and a whopping 30 TDs toiling for an Eight Man football team that won just two of 8 games a year ago.
And now I can just hear the refrain of “yeah but how many interceptions did he throw?” Three to be exact. Three picks in 221 attempts is not too shabby folks and hey, you cannot get better athletic bloodlines than that name “Wiedel” down in that part of the woods.
Weidel’s 2020 Targets: “The Touchdown Twins”........
Andrew Heinrichs #9 (43 receptions/853 yards/16 TDs/19.8 yards/catch)
Trey Fischer #10 (57 receptions 819 yards/12 TDs/14.4 yards/catch)
-------------------------------------------------
……...up next, more top returning Quarterback/Receiving Corps for 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.