No. 1 GICC powers past No. 3 Sutton

A few possessions to start the second half helped Grand Island Central Catholic pull away from Sutton in Monday’s battle of Class C-2 top-three rated teams.
The No. 1-rated Crusaders hit their first three shots while the No. 3 Mustangs committed four of their eight turnovers of the game without getting an attempt off. That allowed GICC to turn a five-point halftime lead into an 11-point advantage en route to a 51-37 victory.
“We just needed to be the aggressor against that zone,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “It’s the first time we’ve seen a zone in a while, and honestly it was a good move on (Sutton coach Jon Ladehoff’s) part. That’s not something they usually do, so it took us off guard a little bit.
“In the second half we needed to get it inside before we did anything, and we did that. I think we got them out of (the zone) pretty quickly as the second half started. I wish we could have done that in the first half, and it just didn’t happen.”
Dei Jengmer, GICC’s 6-foot-9 senior post, scored six of his 13 points in the third quarter to help the Crusaders go up by as many as 15 points.
After shooting 8-for-28 (28.6%) in the first half, Central Catholic made 7 of 12 shots (58.3%) in the third quarter.
It was a mixed bag for Sutton (4-3) on offense. The Mustangs went 6-for-14 (42.9%) on 3-pointers but only 9-for-28 (32.1%) from inside the arc.
“We were good at times (defensively),” Martinez said. “I’ll have to watch the film and see, but I thought our effort wasn’t always good. We let them shoot some rhythm shots, and that isn’t characteristic of us. But overall you hold a team that good to 37 points, you’ve got to feel good.”
GICC went with a bigger starting lineup than usual, inserting 6-8 junior Gil Jengmer into a spot. He had four of his six points in a game-opening 7-0 run.
“I knew they were going to go with two bigs and they’re always so physical, so I thought matching that was maybe the right decision,” Martinez said. “I don’t know if it was or wasn’t. We did get off to a good start and got them in foul trouble early. I thought that was key.”
Koby Bales topped the Crusaders with 15 points while also adding eight rebounds and four assists. Dei Jengmer (9 rebounds) and Marcus Lowry (8) also helped GICC dominate Sutton on the boards 37-21.
Colton Haight came off the bench to lead the Mustangs with 15 points.
GICC concludes play in its holiday tournament Thursday at 2:30 p.m. against Fullerton.
“We’ve got to be committed to the daily process,” Martinez said. “Sometimes it’s easy not to be. Hopefully (Tuesday) we get back at it on the practice floor.”
GIRLS
GICC 52, Sutton 36
Class C-1 No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic needed 1 1/2 quarters to start shooting off the moratorium rust Monday.
And while it never did turn into a pretty win, the Crusaders did improve to 8-0 with a 52-36 victory over C-2 No. 8 Sutton.
“I guess you could tell we had a five-day break,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “We had a tougher practice this morning, so I thought they would be a little more ready to go. I’m just not pleased with how we played in that game.”
Both teams struggled shooting out of the gate. Central Catholic led 8-6 after the first quarter which saw the teams combine to go 7-for-29 from the floor.
Sutton (6-2) never did warm up, going 8-for-32 over the first three quarters.
But Central Catholic got some transition scoring to pull away for a 23-12 halftime lead.
“Transition was there every single time, but we just couldn’t run,” Rice said. “Once we started pushing transition a little bit, then we got some easy buckets and the score started to fall our way. But we just didn’t play good as a team. We didn’t shoot good. Defense wasn’t good. We’ve got a lot to work on.”
Rylie Rice put up a game-high 26 points and Lucy Ghaifan added 12 for the Crusaders.
Kylie Baumert topped the Fillies with 15 points.
“I think Sutton is a good basketball team,” Stacia Rice said. “They were 6-1 when we went in, so you can’t ever take a win against a good basketball team away from the girls. I’m just not pleased with how our girls played.”
The Crusaders will conclude play in their holiday tournament Thursday at 1 p.m. against Fullerton.
“Fullerton, I think, is going to be more 2-3 zone and not as in your face, so we’ve got to shoot the ball a little bit better,” Stacia Rice said. “I don’t think we’ve shot the ball well lately, so we’re going to be doing a lot of shooting in practice.”