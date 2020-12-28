No. 1 GICC powers past No. 3 Sutton

A few possessions to start the second half helped Grand Island Central Catholic pull away from Sutton in Monday’s battle of Class C-2 top-three rated teams.

The No. 1-rated Crusaders hit their first three shots while the No. 3 Mustangs committed four of their eight turnovers of the game without getting an attempt off. That allowed GICC to turn a five-point halftime lead into an 11-point advantage en route to a 51-37 victory.

“We just needed to be the aggressor against that zone,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “It’s the first time we’ve seen a zone in a while, and honestly it was a good move on (Sutton coach Jon Ladehoff’s) part. That’s not something they usually do, so it took us off guard a little bit.

“In the second half we needed to get it inside before we did anything, and we did that. I think we got them out of (the zone) pretty quickly as the second half started. I wish we could have done that in the first half, and it just didn’t happen.”

Dei Jengmer, GICC’s 6-foot-9 senior post, scored six of his 13 points in the third quarter to help the Crusaders go up by as many as 15 points.

After shooting 8-for-28 (28.6%) in the first half, Central Catholic made 7 of 12 shots (58.3%) in the third quarter.