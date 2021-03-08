No. 1-rated Crusaders expect plenty of challenges in Class C-2 state tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic ran the table as the No. 1-rated team in Class C-2 so far this season.

BRLD is the two-time defending state champion that defeated the Crusaders in last year’s title game.

While those two teams receive most of the attention in their class for this week’s state tournament, GICC coach Tino Martinez said it would be mistake assuming that this week will play out as a two-team race.

“There are high quality teams,” he said. “I think it’s more equal than people are letting on. Chase County played a tough schedule with 12 division one teams in the wild-card points. BRLD is the two-time defending champion and is at full strength.

“Yutan has been on a tremendous roll after their loss to Doniphan-Trumbull (in the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic). They’ve reeled off a bunch of good wins. Bridgeport is a good team. I think it’s going to be more competitive than some people think it’s going to be.”

But GICC (22-4) is a favorite for a reason. The Crusaders returned their top seven players from last year and have only lost to Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X, C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic (twice) and C-1 No. 3 Adams Central.