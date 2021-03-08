 Skip to main content
No. 1-rated Crusaders expect plenty of challenges in Class C-2 state tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Dei Jengmer puts up a shot against two Twin River defendersin the Class C-2, District 2 final last week at GICC. The Crusaders open play in the state tournament Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast against Tri County.

 Independent/Carissa Soukup

Grand Island Central Catholic ran the table as the No. 1-rated team in Class C-2 so far this season.

BRLD is the two-time defending state champion that defeated the Crusaders in last year’s title game.

While those two teams receive most of the attention in their class for this week’s state tournament, GICC coach Tino Martinez said it would be mistake assuming that this week will play out as a two-team race.

“There are high quality teams,” he said. “I think it’s more equal than people are letting on. Chase County played a tough schedule with 12 division one teams in the wild-card points. BRLD is the two-time defending champion and is at full strength.

“Yutan has been on a tremendous roll after their loss to Doniphan-Trumbull (in the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic). They’ve reeled off a bunch of good wins. Bridgeport is a good team. I think it’s going to be more competitive than some people think it’s going to be.”

But GICC (22-4) is a favorite for a reason. The Crusaders returned their top seven players from last year and have only lost to Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X, C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic (twice) and C-1 No. 3 Adams Central.

Central Catholic owns wins over Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and C-1 No. 5 St. Paul.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” Martinez said. “We’ve been playing well in the postseason so far and practices have been going well.”

No. 7-rated Tri County (20-5) is the first team that stands between the Crusaders and their attempt to earn the second state title in program history.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast.

“They’re a good team and get scoring from several different people,” Martinez said. “They have three players who score 10 points or more and one more who is just under 10. They have several playmakers and a group of good athletes.”

The Trojans are making their first state tournament appearance since a C-1 runner-up finish in 1988.

Cole Siems (6-foot senior guard) tops the team with 16.5 points per game. Colton Jantzen (6-3 junior forward) averages 10.8, Logan Larson (6-4 senior guard) 10.0 and Carter Siems (5-11 sophomore guard) 8.7.

The Crusaders feature their own balanced scoring with the top seven all between 10.4 and 5.8 points per game.

Dei Jengmer (6-9 senior center) is the only player averaging in double figures with 10.4 points.

The Crusaders have a wealth of basketball experience in general, but that’s also especially true about playing in the state tournament.

“Experience is a bonus,” Martinez said. “If you don’t have it, that doesn’t eliminate you, but it is beneficial if you do have it. This group has made the state tournament all four years and a year ago they played in the championship game.”

GICC (22-4)

Name Gr. Ht. PPG RPG

Russ Martinez Sr. 6-0 8.6 1.9

John Kenna So. 5-10 0.6 0.8

Koby Bales Sr. 6-3 6.4 5.6

Brayton Johnson Jr. 5-11 2.0 1.0

Tanner Turek Sr. 5-10 5.8 1.5

Brayden Wenzl Sr. 5-10 2.4 1.6

Isaac Herbek Jr. 6-3 6.6 2.3

Marcus Lowry Jr. 6-3 9.1 4.4

Ishmael Nadir So. 5-10 0.8 0.3

Gil Jengmer Jr. 6-8 6.9 4.0

Dei Jengmer Sr. 6-9 10.4 5.8

Head coach: Tino Martinez

Assistant coaches: Rob Micek, Collin Toner, Terry Fredrickson, Howard Schumann

Conference: Centennial

State tournament appearances: 20

Most recent state appearance: 2020

State championships: Class C-1/2000

State runner-ups: Class C-2/2008, C-2/2020

