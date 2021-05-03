No. 5 Northwest defeats Aurora to move into B-7 subdistrict final

Class B No. 5-rated Northwest got its postseason off to a more than encouraging start Monday.

The Vikings put together one of their best all-around performances of the season to pick up a 3-0 shutout win over Aurora in the Subdistrict 7 semifinals.

“I feel like we played really well today, better than ever,” said junior midfielder Jarit Mejia, who scored Northwest’s first two goals. “This was one of the best games we’ve ever had so far in our season, so I’m very happy and excited.

“We felt really connected today and played with passion.”

Vikings co-head coach John Kenna said the team did what it wanted to do to control the game and hold a 31-8 advantage in shots.

“Start to finish, I thought we won a lot of the 50/50 balls,” he said. “We played really well executing the game plan. I just love our set pieces when we get them going like that. That really helps when you can score off some of those set pieces that we’re really dangerous in. It makes for a fun game.

“When you are coaching certain things in practices and then you got out and execute them in games, that’s what you’re hoping for.”