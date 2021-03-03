North Bend Central too much for Broken Bow

LINCOLN – North Bend Central fully looked like a team that intends to successfully defend its Class C-1 state championship during the first round of this year’s tournament.
The Tigers raced out to a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 50-29 victory over Broken Bow Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I don’t know if it is anything North Bend did, but we played like a team that hasn’t been here in 18 years,” Indians coach Kelly Cooksley said. “They have an incredible team, obviously. For my money, I think we just played the state champions.”
North Bend Central (22-3) spoiled Broken Bow’s first state appearance since 2003. Kaitlyn Emanual led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds while Sydney Emanuel added 12 points.
Kya Scott had 13 points for the Indians (23-2).
North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said the Tigers got off to a great start, which included an 8-1 run to open the contest.
“We knew that they were going to be putting on a lot of pressure, so I was pleased with how we came out,” he said. “Sometimes it takes a while to get used to what is happening in front of you, but I thought we handled it really well early and were able to get some easy baskets out of it.
“When the other team’s playing a zone, having a lead really helps and allows us to do what we want to do.”
Broken Bow was 2-for-6 from the floor, 3-for-6 from the free-throw line and committed six turnovers in the first quarter.
“I felt like we left some points out there early, too,” Cooksley said. “We missed a ton of layups and free throws. Honestly, I feel like it was one of those things where we were focused on everything around us instead of maybe being focused on what we should have been, and that’s on the floor.”
The Indians were also hampered by point guard Kali Staples battling foul problems throughout the first half.
“That doesn’t help us,” Cooksley said. “She was a second-team all-stater last year. When she’s on the pine, it hurts us because she’s an amazing ballhandler. She’s going to play college basketball for a reason because she’s a good player. … It kind of got us out of a rhythm.”
North Bend Central held the Indians to a season low in points.
“We’re pretty quick and we’re pretty athletic,” Sterup said. “When we’re able to switch screens like we are, you’ve got to be a pretty good, well-rounded offense to get by us. It’s difficult.
“They were a little tentative, I thought. They’ve got some really good ballhandlers and some good players, and I thought that maybe they were a little more tentative and maybe haven’t seen that quickness before. If you haven’t seen it, it is hard to get used to.”
It was the final game for five Broken Bow seniors who helped the program go from back-to-back five-win seasons prior to their freshman year to a team that made three straight district finals.
“They are definitely pillars of our turnaround,” Cooksley said. “I love them to death. I’d do anything for them. We started with nine of them, and they are the remaining five.”
He said the state tournament appearance added to what is being called “Bowmentum.” The Indians won a Class C girls golf state title, the volleyball team qualified for state and the football team won four of its five last games.
And getting a taste of the state tournament will add fuel for Broken Bow to make this a regular occurrence in the future.
“We’ll be back. We had to get that monkey off our back finally getting here, and we figured out how to do that,” Cooksley said. “We’re going to keep getting better. We have some good young kids coming and we’ve got some good returners. We’ll be OK.”