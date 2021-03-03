North Bend Central too much for Broken Bow

LINCOLN – North Bend Central fully looked like a team that intends to successfully defend its Class C-1 state championship during the first round of this year’s tournament.

The Tigers raced out to a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a 50-29 victory over Broken Bow Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I don’t know if it is anything North Bend did, but we played like a team that hasn’t been here in 18 years,” Indians coach Kelly Cooksley said. “They have an incredible team, obviously. For my money, I think we just played the state champions.”

North Bend Central (22-3) spoiled Broken Bow’s first state appearance since 2003. Kaitlyn Emanual led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds while Sydney Emanuel added 12 points.

Kya Scott had 13 points for the Indians (23-2).

North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said the Tigers got off to a great start, which included an 8-1 run to open the contest.

“We knew that they were going to be putting on a lot of pressure, so I was pleased with how we came out,” he said. “Sometimes it takes a while to get used to what is happening in front of you, but I thought we handled it really well early and were able to get some easy baskets out of it.